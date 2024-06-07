Happier looking Mac Jones goes viral for stylish image in Jaguars uniform

Former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appears to be settling in nicely with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones posted a picture of himself decked out in sunglass with a football in his hands on Thursday.

A video was posted this week of him flipping and dancing during practice. That combined with his first press conference in Jacksonville has indicated he is happy to be out of New England.

The Patriots traded Jones back in February for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Jones is ready for a fresh start, as the caption in his social media post had the number “281-330-8004,” which is a reference to rapper Mike Jones’ song, “Back Then.”

That’s a clear indication he’s ready to turn the page.

The Patriots are turning the page, too, with Drake Maye set to fill the void of a franchise quarterback. Let’s hope New England does not make the same mistakes they made with Jones.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire