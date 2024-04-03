What happens if Reds find their shooting boots?

[BBC]

Are Liverpool passing up the chance to hold a more dominant position in terms of maybe points and certainly goal difference in the title race?

Data shows the Reds are 12th in the Premier League for shooting accuracy this season, with just under half of their efforts hitting the target.

And if we dig in a little deeper, Opta's numbers say of their "big chances" created, Liverpool convert 41.67%. That rate of conversion is 10th in the division.

What a difference a few ruthless finishes could make between now and the season's end.