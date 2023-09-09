What happens if Purdue football vs. Virginia Tech can't resume due to weather issues?

BLACKSBURG, Virginia − Purdue football against Virginia Tech is currently in a weather delay.

Lane Stadium has been evacuated twice, first before kickoff and a second time with Purdue leading 7-0 with 5:50 to go in the first quarter.

Purdue currently has a third-and-8 at the Virginia Tech 49-yard line.

What happens if the weather doesn't let up and play can't resume?

Well, in 2014, Florida hosted Idaho in a game that was called after one play and never resumed.

More: Purdue football vs. Virginia Tech suspended due to weather

Most likely, if weather doesn't let up in a timely fashion, Purdue football would fly home and the game would be unofficial.

Purdue (0-1) opened its 2023 season with a loss to Fresno State. Virginia Tech (1-0) beat Old Dominion in its opener.

Neither team has an opening in the schedule for a rescheduled game in 2023, unless officials agreed to play the weekend of Dec. 2 provided neither team advances to its conference championship game.

Rain pours down on Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium with Purdue leading 7-0 in the first quarter.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: What is the outcome if Purdue football vs. Virginia Tech can't resume?