Here’s what happens if the Hurricanes and Rangers tie for the Metro Division title

The NHL’s points system has caused debate for years, particularly the awarding of the so-called “loser” point for a team that falls in overtime or a shootout, instituted with the advent of the shootout in the pro game in 2005.

But while a regular-season game can’t end in a tie — thanks to the shootout — and a playoff game can’t end in a tie — they play multiple overtimes — the teams can certainly tie in points earned during the regular season, a path the Carolina Hurricanes could very well be walking.

After the team’s comeback win Thursday night over Winnipeg, the Canes are, again, tied for the division lead with the New York Rangers, each having 108 points to this point in the season.

With four games to play for each side — including one head-to-head matchup — a tie in the final standings is a real possibility.

Should that happen, there are five tie-breaking methods the league will use to separate the teams in question.

▪ First, the league will tabulate regulation wins, meaning any win earned before heading to overtime. The Canes hold the lead over the Rangers here, 44-43.

▪ Next, the league adds overtime games back to the total. By this measure, Carolina (49) would win the division over the Rangers (47) if the season ended today.

▪ If, however, the teams were still tied, the next tiebreaker is overall win total. Here, the Rangers have the edge by one at the moment, 51-50.

▪ Another tie would trigger the fourth level of statistical comparison, total points earned in head-to-head matchups. With one game remaining between the teams (Tuesday, in New York), the Canes have the advantage there, 4-2.

▪ If necessary, a fifth comparison is used: Season-long goal differential. There, the Canes are well ensconced in the lead, holding a healthy +68 - +50 advantage.

Of course, these scenarios only apply if the teams finish tied in points come the end of next week. What seemed improbable just a month ago — the Canes fighting for the Metropolitan Division lead — has become a reality after a sustained stretch of mediocre hockey.

After starting the season 14-2, Carolina had put itself in the driver’s seat. Another run of wins through December and early January put the team at 24-7-1, and it sat at 31-9-2 when it hit its assigned week-long break before what would have been the league’s Olympic break.

Since that time, however, the Canes have been an average team overall, posting a 19-11-6 record. While the Capitals — early on the team pushing hardest back at Carolina — also faded a bit, the Rangers caught fire. Led by surprising goal-scoring leader Chris Kreider and the stellar goaltending of Igor Shesterkin, New York caught up to the Canes.

Both teams have four games left to play. The Rangers are at Boston on Saturday, then host Carolina next Tuesday, and finish the season at home against Montreal and Washington.

The Canes travel to New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, to the New York Islanders on Sunday and to the Rangers on Tuesday before returning home for the season finale next Thursday against the Devils.