What happens when George MacIntyre, Nico Iamaleava, Jake Merklinger are at Tennessee together?

Tennessee football is overflowing with young elite quarterbacks after five-star George MacIntyre committed on Monday.

He can sign in December and be on the Vols roster in the 2025 season.

Presumably, MacIntyre would join former five-star Nico Iamaleava and former four-star Jake Merklinger in 2025. They were top-10 quarterbacks in their respective signing class.

Will UT have too much of a good thing?

Not necessarily. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have managed well with multiple elite quarterbacks on the same roster. And these three UT quarterbacks are one year apart, so there could be room for each.

But in the transfer portal era, it’s a question worth asking.

What happens when MacIntyre, Merklinger and Iamaleava are on the roster together? Here are five potential outcomes, and they’re almost all good for the Vols.

Outcome 1: Nico Iamaleava smoothly passes torch in 2026

Iamaleava will start for UT in 2024 and 2025, and then he’ll be NFL Draft eligible. If he plays to his five-star potential, that’s all the time he’ll need in college.

In the 2026 season, Merklinger would be a redshirt sophomore or junior. MacIntyre would be a redshirt freshman or sophomore. They can play as many as four games in a season and retain their redshirt, so consider that a likelihood for both quarterbacks.

In 2026, Merklinger and MacIntyre would compete for the starting job and give the Vols two very good options. Either way, UT would transition from Iamaleava to another elite starting quarterback who’s spent multiple years in coach Josh Heupel’s offense.

Perhaps the other quarterback would stay. Perhaps he’d transfer. By then, UT would have more highly touted recruits to keep the quarterback factory running.

Outcome 2: A bonus year with Iamaleava

Iamaleava took a redshirt in 2023 because he played only four regular-season games. That means, technically, he could be UT’s quarterback through the 2027 season.

If Iamaleava is with the Vols that long, something probably went wrong.

But it’s reasonable that Iamaleava could play well and still remain at UT through the 2026 season, one year after he’d be draft eligible. A national title shot, NIL money or draft stock could all be factors to keep him around a little longer.

If Iamaleava remained at UT through the 2026 season, Merklinger and MacIntyre could compete for QB1 in 2027. They both would likely have multiple years of eligibility remaining to make their mark.

RANKING TENNESSEE QB RECRUITS Here's where 247Sports rated Vols QBs since 2010

Outcome 3: A backup enters transfer portal

Sometimes quarterbacks see the writing on the wall. Tayven Jackson, a former four-star recruit, certainly did that after the 2022 season.

Once Iamaleava signed, it was evident that Jackson wouldn’t start at UT. So he transferred to Indiana.

That could happen again with the Vols. Merklinger and MacIntyre won’t practice together until 2025, either spring practice or in the fall. That depends on whether MacIntyre enrolls early, but he said he hasn’t made that decision yet.

Merklinger is ultra-talented and adept at running UT’s style offense, but so is MacIntyre.

Outcome 4: Jake Merklinger seals fate, playing sooner than later

Iamaleava being benched isn’t plausible enough to consider. But there are other ways for a backup quarterback to play significant snaps and make his case as the eventual starter.

If Iamaleava suffered an injury, Merklinger likely would play in meaningful moments in 2024 or 2025. If UT piles up lopsided wins, he’ll also play a lot.

In 2022, Joe Milton tossed 191 passes as Hendon Hooker’s backup because the Vols routed opponents with a No. 1 ranked offense. Milton threw 10 TDs pass and earned the Orange Bowl MVP, which solidified him as the starter in 2023.

If Merklinger plays well as the backup, his one-year headstart on MacIntyre will pay off. If Merklinger plays poorly as a backup, it’ll widen the opportunity for MacIntyre to start after Iamaleava.

Either way, it’s a good problem to have for the Vols.

Outcome 5: Doomsday scenario that’s hard to imagine

Don’t fret, UT fans. This isn’t a prediction. It’s just a possibility, albeit an unlikely one.

What if Iamaleava’s Citrus Bowl MVP performance was his ceiling rather than a starting point?

What if Merklinger doesn’t develop and transfers like Jackson did? What if MacIntyre does the same?

That would be three critical strikes against the Vols. Fortunately for UT, it would also go against every trend of Heupel’s coaching career.

At Oklahoma, Heupel coached two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, Jason White and Sam Bradford. At Missouri, he coached SEC passing leader Drew Lock. At UCF, he coached record-breaking quarterback McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel. At UT, he coached Hooker to a No. 5 finish in the Heisman voting.

Heupel has a great track record coaching quarterbacks. He’s landed three really good ones in recruiting for the Vols.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: George MacIntyre commitment: Tennessee football quarterback impact