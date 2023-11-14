What happens to Arch Manning if Quinn Ewers returns to Texas? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss a report that Texas QB Quinn Ewers is leaning towards returning to Texas for another season, and debate what the decision would mean for top QB recruit Arch Manning at Texas.

DAN WETZEL: Bobby Burton of inside Texas, knows his stuff with the Longhorns, says Quinn Ewers is expected to return to Texas next season. A source to Bobby Burton, who I trust as a good reporter down there, the decision may have already been made, but it's at least 90% right now. See, we're playing the numbers games like I do. Quinn Ewers coming back, what would that mean to the horns this year, next year? Arch baby, what's going on? What's happening, Pat?

PAT FORDE: That's an interesting one. You know, I watched Quinn Ewers play and he's a good quarterback. I don't-- Like arm and delivery I don't necessarily see a guy that the NFL's going to be like, oh, yeah, we need that guy. So it makes some sense to me.

But then the big question, what does that mean for Arch? I think Arch and his family were happy to have him red-shirt this year and sit and grow and mature and learn and all those things. But I'm not sure that the plan is for the number one quarterback in the country to sit a second year. And so then you start looking around the SEC and seeing who needs a quarterback and it becomes a little more interesting there.

ROSS DELLENGER: You're purporting on a 20 year old's future decision that he may even himself think is made and then everything changes. If he does stay, number one it would be monumental for Texas, but number two what does Arch Manning do?

DAN WETZEL: Huge for Texas if they could go into the SEC with Quinn Ewers, no question. I am with you. Bobby Burton, no shade on Bobby Burton. Excellent connected reporter at Texas. That said, if Quinn Ewers said he was returning I'd still put it at 90%.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, they make the playoffs and he tears it up the next three four games and rises into the top 10 of the draft, you're gone. For what it's worth, I don't know, Eli Manning red-shirted his entire first year at Ole Miss, the '99 season did not see the field. And then was a backup who got in six games, only threw 53 passes, three touchdowns his red-shirt freshman year. So there was a lot of patience with Eli. Could there be a lot of patients with Arch?

Now it is a different era now, guys. They're transferring if they sit for two games. We just had the NC State guy, he's the starter, MJ Morris is potentially-- he's red-shirting as the starter. So it's a whole different-- That is ancient times.

But the Mannings are old school-- you people so I don't know.