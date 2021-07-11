What happens when almost 400 of the top bicycle racers in the country take over Boise?

After more than a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the top bicyclists in the country were back in Boise on Saturday.

Twilight Criterium was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but both sides of Jefferson Street in front of the Idaho Capitol Building were packed Saturday for a day full of races, and local food and beer vendors were on hand in Cecil D. Andrus Park to help fans beat the heat.

Justin Williams — the top ranked USA Crits racer in the country — said it didn’t hit him that he was back in downtown Boise until the final lap.

“We’re just glad to be racing again, and we’re thankful for everyone who showed up,” he said. “I couldn’t even hear anything on the last lap, and that’s how it should be. You have the Capitol on your left, you’re lining up at 45 mph and it’s just an amazing feeling. Boise is always one of our favorite stops on the tour.”

Williams was one of 393 professional racers who took the course, which began and ended in front of the Capitol Building and shut down parts of 6th, Bannock and 9th streets. He won the Division I race in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 11 seconds, and his team was well represented.

Williams is a member of L39ION of Los Angeles, which took the top three spots in Saturday’s most anticipated race. His brother, Cory, finished second, and teammate Ty Wagner crossed the finish line in third.

“It’s just one for all and all for one,” Williams said. “We have a phenomenal group. We ride our race, we try to make everybody else ride our race and we have a lot of fun.”

Skylar Schneider won the Division I women’s race in 1:06.06. It was the first time in five years that she raced in Boise, but she quickly remembered why she enjoys the course so much.

“It’s one of the hottest and one of the highest courses in terms of altitude, and it’s just one of the coolest atmospheres we get to race in,” Schneider said.

Schneider barely escaped a wreck that took several riders out of the race with less than five laps to go, but she was able to maintain her lead down the home stretch and hold off Kendall Ryan, who finished second.

“I had to dive under a bike that was flying over my head,” Schneider said. “But my team came to race and we pushed each other and they all helped me get here.”

Saturday’s event also featured a kids’ ride and 81 Paracyclists, who raced in specially designed bikes despite not having the use of their legs.