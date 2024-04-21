'It's happening to us over and over again'

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo to BBC MOTD: "We started the game well, we had the first moments of the game, the first chances. We were not able to achieve what we wanted. We fight but we didn't play good enough.

"We managed the offensive game of Everton but two goals from outside the box they were able to score."

On the penalty decisions that went against his side: "Three of them. It's a very poor decision from Anthony Taylor and VAR. It's happening to us over and over again. It's difficult for us to tell the players to ignore it and keep on going. It's very clear. Poor decisions."

On the statement Forest Released: "It's been a while that we've been in this situation. Clear penalties not given. It's understandable. We feel they are taking away things from us so it's difficult. Today it was very poor.

On claims a member of the VAR team is a Luton fan: "We knew and we made a formal complaint. They didn't do it. It's here to see so it's not good."