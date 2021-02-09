What’s happening today in NASCAR: Busch Clash is tonight! Live updates from Speedweeks

NASCAR’s 2021 year is being teased by Fox as (maybe) the “Best Season Ever.” The storylines, which include new teams, new tracks and celebrity investors, are seemingly endless. Tonight, the 2021 season starts.

Unofficially. The non-points exhibition race, the Busch Clash, will put drivers on the Daytona road course for the first NASCAR Cup competition since last season’s finale at Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney is starting on the pole with Alex Bowman on the front row, via a random draw. The full lineup for the race is below. This is the first time the Clash is being run on the Daytona road course instead of the tri-oval, and should give the 21 teams entered a chance to gather data ahead of the points race at the Daytona road course on Feb. 21.

“When you go down (to Daytona) and lose one (car) in the Clash and one in the 500, or two or three in the 500 — I’ve lost four there before — and it’s costly,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said, highlighting another benefit to teams running the Clash on the road course.

“You put so much work into those cars to make them as aerodynamic as they can be. They’re like a fine watch,” Hendrick said. “And when the race is over, they look like they raced Martinsville ... I’m really glad we’re running the road course at the Clash though. I don’t think we’ll have near the opportunity for wrecks as we would on the oval.”

Before the Clash, team haulers will arrive to the garage in the morning, and two drivers in tonight’s race, Joey Logano (morning) and Ty Dillon (afternoon) are scheduled to speak with the media. We’ll have highlights from those sessions posted here later.

How to watch NASCAR Busch Clash

Race: Busch Clash at Daytona

Distance: 126.35 miles, 35 laps on the 3.61-mile road course

Where: Daytona road course

When: 7 p.m. EST

TV: FS1 (coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2020 winner: Erik Jones

