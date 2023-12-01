What is happening in the Notre Dame football wide receiver room?

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football wide receiver Braylon James barely saw the field this fall as he spent his freshman season on a healthy redshirt track.

On Thursday, the four-star talent from Round Rock, Texas joined the growing exodus from that position room, following sophomore Tobias Merriweather and senior Chris Tyree among Irish wideouts announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Amid those departures, position coach Chansi Stuckey was dismissed on Tuesday after two years at Notre Dame.

Freshman wide receiver Braylon James catches a pass at Notre Dame football practice on Thursday July 27, 2023.

Also headed into the portal was safety Ramon Henderson. A graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, Henderson made seven starts during his Notre Dame career but lost playing time to Oklahoma State grad transfer Thomas Harper this season.

A midyear enrollee who didn’t keep pace with fellow wideouts Rico Flores Jr. and Jaden Greathouse, James packed 15 pounds onto his 6-foot-2 frame soon after his arrival. The extra muscle was supposed to help James work himself open against bigger defenders, but that never quite materialized for the 202-pounder.

Portal tracker: Notre Dame football transfers: WR Braylon James leaving after redshirt year

“Braylon has had the most interest transition (of the freshmen),” Stuckey said in April. “He’s the freakiest of them all. He’s 6-2, runs a 4.4, 38-inch vertical. He’s the biggest, freakiest of them all, but his body has changed so much. His body this spring has been getting used to carry that extra weight.”

Reports: Notre Dame football could be the landing spot for Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard

A talented hip-hop artist whose music accompanied several in-house football videos, James played just 22 offensive snaps in four games as a freshman. His only reception went for 12 yards late in the 58-7 blowout of Pittsburgh on Oct. 28; that was the only time he was targeted all year.

Merriweather, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit out of West Camas, Wash., with track speed and a 6-foot-4 frame. He leaves with two years of eligibility after showing only glimpses of his enormous potential while at Notre Dame.

Nov 18, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (5) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons cornerback Caelen Carson (1) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Three of his 15 career receptions went for touchdowns and he averaged 21.7 yards per reception, but nearly 30 offensive snaps per game in 2023 failed to build much of a connection with quarterback Sam Hartman.

The low point came in a 63-snap outing at Duke on Sept. 30, when Merriweather was targeted just three times and finished with zero catches.

He also was called for two penalties on the game-winning drive: a false start that pushed the Irish back to their own 3-yard-line and an offensive pass interference on a jump ball that was forgotten after Hartman’s heroic scramble on fourth-and-16.

A concussion late in Merriweather’s freshman year slowed him as well, but by the spring Stuckey was invoking the name of Hall of Famer Randy Moss in an assessment of Merriweather’s downfield skill. Another Hall of Famer, former Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, was asked to mentor Merriweather in a pilot program Stuckey organized over the summer.

Henderson started the final four games in 2021, including the Fiesta Bowl loss, and two more in 2022, including the USC game. This year, however, Henderson's only start came against Central Michigan as he averaged 25 defensive snaps per game.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) and long snapper Michael Vinson, back, celebrate with Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) after he scored during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

For his career, the 6-1 product of Bakersfield, Calif., made 51 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown against Pittsburgh this year. Henderson also proved valuable on special teams, where he had 84 plays this season.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Braylon James becomes third WR in transfer portal for Notre Dame football