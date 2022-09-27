What’s happening around the Big Ten on Tuesday, September 27?

The craziness won’t be slowing down in college football or the Big Ten. Not by a long shot.

What kind of a week was it for the Big Ten? Well, check out ‘Summing up each Big Ten team’s Week 4 with a GIF from the Office’ for a humorous look at the week that was in Big Ten football. But Week 5 of the college football season, featuring all four of the Big Ten teams that are ranked in the USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll promises to provide some separation in the conference.

Some pretty big teams in the Big Ten might be facing a losing record by the time Saturday closes out.

Check out what is going on around this Big Ten Tuesday!

Iowa

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talked Kinnick Stadium’s crowd and how Michigan plans to prep their young quarterback for the environment. https://t.co/yR6kgHUzsr — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) September 27, 2022

From Hawkeyes Wire: ” They just out-fundamental you, they’ll out-technique you, and they aim to out-execute you.”

Michigan

From Wolverines Wire: “And like it or not, Michigan in particular after last year, they have expectations that are far greater than just beating Maryland on a random Saturday in September. Their expectations are about competing with and potentially beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten Championship, and returning to the playoff with a team that is better suited to win a playoff game than the one that went to the playoffs last year and got run out of the building by Georgia.”

Story continues

Michigan State

It appears Mel Tucker is fully confident in his staff at MSU amid tough stretch https://t.co/c1DfeNyH00 — SpartansWire (@TheSpartansWire) September 26, 2022

From Spartans Wire: “The Spartans not only seem to have not progressed at all, but it appears that the team has regressed from last year to this year on the defensive side of the ball, much to the disgust of the fans.”

Nebraska

A Tulane RB commit will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend. https://t.co/zogJf2EquF — Cornhuskers Wire (@CornhuskersWire) September 26, 2022

From Cornhuskers Wire: “2023 running back recruit Arnold Barnes III will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.”

Ohio State

Ohio State gains some more first-place votes in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. #GoBucks https://t.co/owFYoFb3Uv — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 25, 2022

From Buckeyes Wire: “There’s still a decent gap between ‘Bama and Ohio State, but it is closing, and frankly, it doesn’t really matter.”

Penn State

Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons had Twitter buzzing during Monday Night Football https://t.co/DHsWgGs2Za — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) September 27, 2022

FromNittany Lions Wire: “Monday Night Football turned into a bit of a showcase for Penn State football as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys visited Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Parsons and the Cowboys came out on top in front of the Giants’ version of the whiteout in the Meadowlands, and Parsons put on quite the show.”

Rutgers

From Rutgers Wire: “As part of a strong visitor’s contingent on Friday, Zamot spent some individual time with wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw as well as head coach Greg Schiano.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire