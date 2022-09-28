What’s happening around the Big Ten on Tuesday, September 28?

It isn’t quite the make-or-break part of the Big Ten season but for a lot of teams, this week’s slate of conference games is vitally important.

For Iowa, for instance, hosting Michigan on Saturday is hugely important for a team whose last two performances have put some distance from their Week 2 loss to Iowa State. And for Michigan, they will want to bounce back after looking a bit lackluster at times in beating Maryland over the weekend.

Office Space GIF by Maudit - Find & Share on GIPHY

So a happy Wednesday to all. Here is the top college football news…and a pice of basketball news…from around the Big Ten. Saturday is almost here!

Iowa

Cooper DeJean has made a gigantic splash for the Iowa Hawkeyes. His performance has him as the highest graded CB in the country this season. https://t.co/IB616Eeo3t — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) September 28, 2022

From Hawkeyes Wire: “With three interceptions through four games, a myriad of big hits, and plenty of disruptions in the passing game for opponents, DeJean is the highest graded cornerback in the entire country through the first four games per Pro Football Focus.“

Michigan

He’s going to be really, really good the more he gets involved. #GoBlue https://t.co/njMotpnnDp — WolverinesWire (@wolverineswire) September 28, 2022

From Wolverines Wire: “But why did he choose Michigan? After all, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide offered him a full month beforehand. For Loveland, there was something special brewing in Ann Arbor, he could feel — and after his official visit in June of 2021, he decided to make it official that he was going to be a Wolverine on the 4th of July.”

Story continues

Michigan State

Mady Sissoko is doing good with his NIL money: https://t.co/0Vm02pzw07 — SpartansWire (@TheSpartansWire) September 28, 2022

From Spartans Wire: “While NIL is something many fans will differ in opinion on, there is no arguing about the decision Mady Sissoko has made. It is reported that Sissoko is set to use his NIL money for a donation back to his home nation of Mali to help impoverished people.”

Nebraska

The streak lives for another game! https://t.co/ZS5ZXw2tmX — Cornhuskers Wire (@CornhuskersWire) September 28, 2022

From Cornhuskers Wire: “The streak initially began on November 3rd, 1962. The Huskers would lose that game 7-16 against Missouri. The athletic director also announced a new look for Herbie Husker in 2023, only saying that the look would be “slightly modernized” and “complete with corn and overalls.”

Ohio State

How did the percentage of winning each game on Ohio State’s schedule change after the blowout win over Wisconsin according to ESPN? Which one are you the most concerned about as a fan? #GoBuc… https://t.co/AnYpDiBn1R — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 28, 2022

From Buckeyes Wire: “We’re probably not spoiling anything by telling you Ohio State is still favored in every regular-season matchup, but you may be surprised by which games are moving toward being in peril than others.”

Penn State

The updated bowl projections still seem to be on the same page with Penn State and the New Years Six lineup. https://t.co/WPTMPbf41u — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) September 28, 2022

From Nittany Lions Wire: “One of the biggest developments in the bowl projections this week came with the loss by Oklahoma at home against Kansas State. The loss by the Sooners dropped Oklahoma in the national polls, and as a result has shaken up some playoff projections, which has had a slight ripple effect on specific bowl lineups for a particular conference.”

Rutgers

Greg Schiano talks about the impact of playing Ohio State and what it means for Rutgers football. https://t.co/Qo2EEBTeLU — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) September 28, 2022

From Rutgers Wire: “I don’t know if there’s a measuring stick right now with a program that’s established that way,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano told reporters on Monday.

“I don’t know that. It depends how we play, right? It will be a great measuring stick if we play well. But if you play poorly against a team like Ohio State, it really gets exposed, right? So you go play poorly against a good team, you might not look great. You play poorly against them and it’s a matter of how many, what is the difference.

[mm-video type=video id=01ge26dsjx20g99h8785 playlist_id=none player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01ge26dsjx20g99h8785/01ge26dsjx20g99h8785-387a50c533ff322b1f7d25556c1d4776.jpg]

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire