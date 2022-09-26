What’s happening around the Big Ten today?

The Big Ten just completed the fourth week of the college football season and there has certainly been no shortage of movement within the conference. With the Big Ten schedule kicking off for a number of teams this weekend, the talking points include the unexpected struggles of Michigan State and Wisconsin as well as the continued dominance of Ohio State and Michigan atop the polls.

And some might quibble about the Wolverines but let’s be clear: Michigan beat a very good and solid Terrapins team on Saturday afternoon. Maryland is no slouch.

There also have been struggles from Nebraska (a preseason darling of many), Northwestern and Purdue. But Iowa got back on track this week and looked solid in their win at Rutgers.

Check out what is going on around this Big Ten Monday!

Iowa

Let’s revisit Iowa’s win over Rutgers and five of the biggest takeaways from the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 Big Ten-opening win. https://t.co/CQHMamRZPL — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) September 26, 2022

From Hawkeyes Wire: “After surrendering just 10 points to Rutgers in their Big Ten opener, Iowa has now allowed just 23 points through its first four games. Again, that’s the fewest points allowed by the Hawkeyes through four games since the 1956 season when Iowa surrendered just 20 points through its first four games.”

Michigan

Still one of the best teams in football across most metrics. #GoBlue https://t.co/WPt2YZww1W — WolverinesWire (@wolverineswire) September 26, 2022

From Wolverines Wire: “The maize and blue defense didn’t look nearly as dominant as it had in the first three weeks, which was to be expected given that the Terps came in with a high-flying offense. Still, the Wolverines held steady in most defensive categories, staying about the same, slightly moving down, or even up in some categories. “

Michigan State

5-star David Hicks will be making his collegiate decision this Wednesday and the Spartans are in the mix https://t.co/WHSjqAqknB — SpartansWire (@TheSpartansWire) September 26, 2022

From Spartans Wire: “The decision for Hicks will be made between his finalists that include: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, MIami, Texas and Oregon.”

Nebraska

What kind of crowd will show up on Saturday night?! https://t.co/JGQt4bmeVj — Cornhuskers Wire (@CornhuskersWire) September 26, 2022

From Cornhuskers Wire: “Nebraska’s decades-long home sellout streak may be in jeopardy. According to athletic Director Trev Alberts, the streak, which dates back to 1962 and currently sits at 385 straight games, may finally end this season.”

Ohio State

After dismantling Wisconsin, where does Herbie see Ohio State among the other top teams in college football? #GoBucks https://t.co/gf5mBa3ztn — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 26, 2022

From Buckeyes Wire: “After a thorough beat down of Wisconsin, Ohio State moved up in Herbie’s rankings.”

Penn State

Penn State continues to impress FOX analyst Joel Klatt. Klatt’s updated top 10 after Week 4: https://t.co/CJJ7WhJ0dr — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) September 26, 2022

From Nittany Lions Wire: “Klatt ranked Penn State at No. 9 this week, following Penn State’s solid home win against Central Michigan. The losses suffered by Oklahoma and Arkansas certainly helped Penn State lock down a top 10 spot in this week’s ranking shared by Klatt.”

Rutgers

Former Rutgers men’s basketball star Geo Baker likens the football rebuild to that of the men’s basketball team. https://t.co/Fk3o5ctURs — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) September 26, 2022

From RutgersWire: “There was hope that the rebuilding effort undertaken by Greg Schiano was ready to take the next step and that Saturday’s game against Iowa would be that springboard. But three turnovers, two of which led to defensive touchdowns in the first half, showed that Rutgers isn’t quite there yet in terms of being able to compete with the elite of the Big Ten.”

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s starting tight end reportedly suffered a significant leg injury in the week 4 loss to No. 3 Ohio State: https://t.co/aj86vw8chw — BadgersWire (@thebadgerswire) September 26, 2022

From Badgers Wire: “Now, Wisconsin will need players like Hayden Rucci and Jack Eschenbach to step up and help fill the gaping hole left behind

by the Badgers’ most well-rounded tight end.”

