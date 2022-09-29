What’s happening around the Big Ten on Thursday, September 29?

It is almost the weekend and a full slate of college football games for the Big Ten.

Ohio State is looking to continue rolling against Rutgers. Michigan State is hoping to get back on track and faces a beat-up Maryland. Plus Northwestern and Nebraska are looking to turn their season around.

It should be a big week in the Big Ten and one that gives a little bit of separation for those teams with a realistic outlook for Indianapolis and everyone else.

So a happy Thursday to all and remember that today is connected to Friday. Here is the top college football news…and a pice of basketball news…from around the Big Ten. Saturday is almost here!

Iowa

Kinnick Stadium has been a top-5 trap of late. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed how to continue that trend against Michigan. https://t.co/GdFoewkepI — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) September 29, 2022

From Hawkeye Wire: “Suffice it to say, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than familiar with the terrors that Kinnick Stadium and Iowa City can provide. Michigan heads to Kinnick ranked as the nation’s No. 4 team in both the AP Poll and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.”

Michigan

Just ask some other teams that have faced Iowa what their final results were. #GoBlue https://t.co/n1DxeShX7U — WolverinesWire (@wolverineswire) September 29, 2022

From Wolverines Wire: “There’s a big mismatch when it comes to the Wolverine defense vs. the Hawkeye offense, with Iowa having the 131st-ranked total offense in the country — dead last in all of college football. Meanwhile, Michigan enters the game with the No. 8 total defense.”

Michigan State

An injury update on Maryland’s QB Taulia Tagovailoa and WR Rakim Jarrett ahead of Saturday’s match-up between the Spartans and Terps: https://t.co/tgYj1Arsy0 — SpartansWire (@TheSpartansWire) September 29, 2022

From Spartans Wire: “Tagovailoa is dealing with an injury to his ribs and knee, while Jarrett is dealing with a head injury.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced that both are going to be gameday decisions.”

Nebraska

The team continues to prepare for Indiana’s visit to Memorial Stadium this Saturday. https://t.co/0blQlpx742 — Cornhuskers Wire (@CornhuskersWire) September 29, 2022

From Cornhuskers Wire: ““These players, it is just incredible how they work and come to practice every day,” Busch said. “Their character. They have been through a lot. There has been some lack of success, there has been changes of coaches at the head coach level and defensive coordinator level.”

Ohio State

See what Rutgers fans and media members think of Ohio State and the game this weekend in our Behind Enemy Lines Q&A with @KristianRDyer. #GoBucks https://t.co/07uya8rtcl — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) September 29, 2022

From Buckeyes Wire: “It is a young team. That is cliché I know, but the team is a lot of Greg Schiano recruits that are just starting to see the field.

The talent level next season and the year after should be far more competitive in the Big Ten and be the caliber of a program that can have a winning season and make a bowl game.”

Penn State

5 things to know heading into this weekend’s Penn State-Northwestern game https://t.co/UND5ix1Okx — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) September 29, 2022

From Nittany Lions Wire: “After winning their opener against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, the Northwestern Wildcats have lost three straight since coming back. Perhaps if this game was in Europe the Wildcats could be favorites.”

Big Ten Network’s Dave Wannstedt believes Rutgers football can surprise a team or two. https://t.co/vtJyXqlMTf — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) September 29, 2022

From Rutgers Wire: “They will have a surprise, they will upset a team or two down the road. This team – Greg is going to keep them and they’re going to get better,” Wannstedt said.”

