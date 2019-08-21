And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Angels 5, Rangers 1; Rangers 3, Angels 2: It was about 1,000 degrees for Game 1 of this twin bill, with the Angels coming off an extra innings game in which they used eight pitchers, so big ups to Andrew Heaney for going eight innings while striking out a career-high 14 without walking a batter. Mike Trout homered as well, giving him a career-high 42 on the season. The nightcap featured Nick Solak — who made his big league debut in the opener — hitting a homer and hit a hot shot to Albert Pujols at first base in the 11th that turned into an error that allowed Delino DeShields to score from second base and give the Rangers a walkoff win. Still: Angels won the doubleheader under my rules, 7-4.

Braves 5, Marlins 1: Freddie Freeman hit two home runs and knocked in four and Dallas Keuchel allowed one run over six as the Braves won easily. The Marlins, though, are still the Marlins, and carried over their bullcrap from last season by plunking Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the first for his crime of being good at baseball. Even if one were to grant that, sometimes, a team needs to put a young star on another team in his place — I won’t grant that, but let’s assume it for a moment — where do the Marlins get off being that team? Maybe stop sucking for, like, five minutes in a decade and we’ll talk.

Orioles 4, Royals 1: The O’s won a game! Someone check on the space-time continuum and fabric of the universe! Dylan Bundy allowed one run over seven and Hanser Alberto — who I will say is, perhaps, the most anonymous player in Major League Baseball to have played in as many as four seasons — hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth. If the O’s win again tonight they will have their first winning streak since August 3-4.

Pirates 4, Nationals 1: Basically the same game as the O’s Royals game, with it close until late when someone hit a three-run homer. This someone — Starling Marte — is a bit better-known, of course. And the form of the loss for the Nats is pretty well-known too: Stephen Strasburg pitched a gem, shutting the Pirates out over seven, and then handed it over to two relievers — Wander Suero and Daniel Hudson — who gave up all four Pittsburgh runs before recording the second out in the eighth inning. And the first out was a sacrifice that scored one of the runs. Just brutal stuff.

Mets 9, Indians 2: It was tied at two in the sixth when Joe Panik hit a routine pop fly to Oscar Mercado in left field and Mercado just . . . dropped it, while attempting a lazy one-hand grab. Shane Bieber struck out the next batter — which would’ve been out number three if not for the error — and then Michael Conforto came up and cranked a two-run homer, giving the Mets a lead they’d never relinquish. Earlier in the game Mercado maybe could’ve caught a fly ball that a fan caught instead: