And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Angels 9, Rangers 4: They played this game because, Brad Ausmus said, “that’s what Tyler would’ve wanted.” People say that kind of thing all the time and I understand why they do, but I don’t know if the concept even makes sense. Even if it does, I’m not sure that it’s always or even usually the case that the thing the living say the dead would’ve wanted is what they would’ve wanted. What we never admit to ourselves is that we do things to go on in the face of grief because it’s what we need. Grieving is, in some ways, just as much for us as it is for those for whom we grieve. Either way, I can’t imagine what the Angels players and coaches would do if forced to spend another afternoon and evening in a hotel room thinking about the friend and teammate they lost. They, like anyone who suffers loss, simply have to forge on because the only way out is through.

And forge on they did. They came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie it up in the fifth thanks to a Jonathan Lucroy two-run single. They plated four in the sixth to take a four-run lead that was later cut to three. Kole Calhoun hit a two-run shot in the eighth to put the game well out of reach.

Overall it was a subdued affair. Out of respect, the Rangers didn’t play walk-up music for their hitters and they didn’t do the usual fireworks display and the song from the movie “The Natural” when a Ranger hit a home run. Not there needed to be much in the way of added emotion to the game.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4: Hoo boy. Dbacks led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth with Greg Holland on the mound. Holland got two quick outs and then:

Ballgame. On five straight two-out walks. That’s just . . . oh my God, that’s just.

Reds 5, Brewers 4: Yasiel Puig‘s 2019 season has been subpar overall, but never let it be said that the guy is not exciting. Here he homered in the seventh to bring the Reds to within one. Later, after they tied it up at four, he singled. He had no business scoring from first on this, the final play of the game, but dang it he did. Thanks in part to a muffed cutoff play, of course, but also in part to him simply playing the game at Mach 2 with his hair on fire:

Nationals 3, Marlins 2: Patrick Corbin, wearing Tyler Skaggs‘ number 45 as a tribute — allowed one run over seven, but he was nearly matched by the Marlins bullpen on a bullpen day and Nats reliever Wander Suero blew a one-run lead in the eighth to tie things up. The Nats rallied in the ninth, though, as Yan Gomes reached on an error and Trea Turner doubled him home to give Washington the walkoff win:

Pirates 5, Cubs 1: Joe Musgrove and a gaggle of Pirates relievers shut Chicago down for most of the game while Adam Frazier had his second big game in a row, following his four-double game in Monday’s rout by going 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and scored three times. The Cubs had six hits in all and didn’t even get a runner past first base until the eighth inning.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6: Rafael Devers hit two homers and drove in six runs on a 4-for-5 night and is now 15 for his last 27 over a six-game span. Christian Vazquez homered and had three hits. Mookie Betts had two singles, walked twice, and scored three runs. David Price won his fifth straight decision. Boston has had 15 or more hits in four straight games. They’ve lost three of those, but let’s leave that aside in the interest of fun numbers, OK?

Rays 6, Orioles 3: Charlie Morton struck out 12 in seven innings while allowing only one run on four hits. That alone suggests that he had nasty stuff working and the O’s had no clue how to handle it, but a a picture — or a video — is worth a thousand words:

Y’all wanna see a nutmeg K? pic.twitter.com/KLtP8YTnni — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 3, 2019





Avisail García and Tommy Pham each had two-run hits while Brandon Lowe homered and knocked in two.

Mets 4, Yankees 2: Lately the Mets bullpen has been woofing it late but this time it was the Yankees’ turn. The Bombers led 2-1 heading into the eighth but the Mets rallied for three, with J.D. Davis doubling in a run to tie it at two and Michael Conforto doubling in two to complete the rally. Davis homered in the sixth as well to plate the Mets’ first run. Zack Wheeler allowed two while pitching into the seventh and three Mets relievers blanked the Yankees the rest of the way. The Yankees’ home run streak came to an end at 31 games as well.

Phillies 2, Braves 0: Aaron Nola has been pretty hot lately and he had a whale of a game here, allowing only four hits in eight shutout innings. Jay Bruce‘s two-run double in the fourth was all the scoring in the game.

Astros 9, Rockies 8: Yuli Gurriel homered twice, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the Asreos’ four-run eighth to cap the comeback and the night’s scoring. He drove in four in all. Jose Altuve had four hits. Houston prospect Jose Urquidy made his major league debut as the game’s starter and didn’t do too terribly considering the ballpark. He only threw three and two-thirds innings, but he had a 5-2 lead when he departed. There have been no small number of green pitchers for whom Coors has been a house of horrors.

Athletics 8, Twins 6: Chris Herrmann had knee surgery in spring training and thus last night marked his season debut. Not a bad debut as he hit a grand slam. Matt Olson hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha hit a solo shot for the A’s. The grand slam came off of Jake Odorizzi, who gave up six and left two pitches after allowing that homer thanks to a blister on his finger that sent him to the injured list after the game and will cause him to miss the All-Star Game.

Giants 10, Padres 4: Evan Longoria hit two homers and drove in five as the Giants won in a laugher. Longoria and Kevin Pillar had four hits apiece and Donovan Solano went deep as well. San Francisco has scored 33 runs in their last three games. What planet is this?

Mariners 5, Cardinals 4: St. Louis was down 4-1 after five but they came back to tie it. But then Tim Beckham hit a pinch-hit home run in the eighth that broke a 4-4 tie and gave the win to the M’s. José Martinez had two homers for the Cards in a losing cause.

Indians 9, Royals 5: Jake Bauers had four hits while driving in three and five other Cleveland batters drove in runs as the Indians stay hot. Trevor Bauer scuffled through six innings, allowing five runs on 11 hits, but the pen bailed him out with three one-hit, shutout innings to close it out.

Tigers vs. White Sox — POSTPONED:

