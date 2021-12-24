What happened to team loyalty in college football? Ask the coaches | Adams

- Football often has been described as the ultimate team game. That's because everybody needs somebody else in football.

A quarterback needs competent receivers to excel. Running backs need blockers.

And what difference does one exceptional defender make if he’s surrounded by slouches? Defenses don’t succeed unless they’re working as a unit. How many football analysts have you heard preach the power of “gap integrity?” Even if you don’t know what it means, you know it takes teamwork.

But teamwork is being trampled this postseason. The stampede didn’t just start this month but it’s gaining momentum.

Players leaving early for the NFL is nothing new. Players opting out of bowls is a more recent development. And now, transfers are hopping from one program to the next at a dizzying pace.

Whatever happened to team loyalty?

Answer: Ask a coach.

Coaches have long been loyal to the higher bidder. The bidding just happens to be getting higher these days, as evidenced by the contract LSU drew up for former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. It will pay him $9.5 million a year, which any astute college football fan knows is national championship money.

If you are in the SEC West, winning national championships means beating Alabama. Two of Kelly’s Notre Dame teams tried their hand at that in the College Football Playoff. The result: 42-14 and 31-14 losses.

My conclusion: If you want to hire a coach to score 14 points on Alabama, hire Kelly. If you want to hire a coach to beat Alabama, make Jimbo Fisher an offer he can’t confuse.

I apologize for straying so far from my theme – team loyalty in college football is becoming more fantasy than reality. But a coach who has never won a national championship being paid more than $9 million a year hits a nerve.

So does the way Kelly left his previous employer. Notre Dame was still in the running for the national championship when Kelly’s suitcases started making rumbling noises in his closet. It's time to move on when a career pay day is beckoning in the distance.

Career pay days trump career seasons for current football coaches. They also trump team loyalty by a landslide.

Kelly was in such a rush to sign a contract for nearly $100 million that he didn’t have time to inform Notre Dame players of his decision. He won’t lose any sleep over that, though. He will be too busy counting dollar signs.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly was at Captain Shreve on Thursday visiting with Kendrick Law Sr. and Kendrick Law Jr.

Anytime you become miffed over a playing opting out of a bowl game or transferring from one school to another think about Kelly, who can move seamlessly between programs, quickly donning a different baseball cap and a different colored tie while pledging loyalty to his new check signer.

Coaches have set the example. Players are just following it, but without a comparable reward. So, I don’t blame players for opting out of bowls or transferring to greener fields of play. But I do wonder what’s next. Will a starting quarterback enter the transfer portal during a fourth-quarter timeout? Will a running back switch sidelines during a game?

I’m also wonder about further shrinkages in loyalty

Suppose a coach has an accomplished three-year at quarterback returning. What would he do if a more talented transfer quarterback knocked on his door?

I think you know the answer. The coach couldn’t get to the door fast enough.

After all, he owes it to the program to sign the best players possible. And if the best players also help him land a higher-paying job, that's just part of the game.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

