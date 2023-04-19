As it happened: Pogacar conquers Mur de Huy at La Flèche Wallonne

Tadej Pogacar

Race notes

Tadej Pogačar has beaten allcomers this year, racking up 11 victories including the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Nice. He has defeated riders of the quality of Jonas Vingegaard, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert. His momentum appears unstoppable as the Ardennes Classics rear into view.

Today, however, he reacquaints himself with one of the few opponents he has never beaten: the Mur de Huy. In three previous appearances at Flèche Wallonne, Pogačar has had to settle for placings of 9th, 12th and 53rd. He will expect to improve that record considerably here. The question, of course, is how will he go about it? Just about anything seems possible.

After all, twenty years have passed since the winning move at Flèche Wallonne last went clear before the Mur de Huy. Could this be the year that sequence is broken?

The route of Flèche Wallonne follows the familiar format. After setting out from Herve, the peloton tackles the Côte de Trasenster and Côte de Forges before heading for the beating heart of the race, namely the three laps over the Côte d’Ereffe (2.1km at 5%), the Côte de la Cherave (1.3km at 8.1%) and the Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%). The famous climb has served as the finish of Flèche Wallonne since 1985. The change in configuration, at least per popular lore, was with local favourite Claude Criquielion in mind, and the then world champion duly became the first Flèche winner atop the infamous wall.

Claude Criquielion

The peloton rolls out of Herve at 11.45 CET, and the race is scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 11.50 after a short neutralised section.

The riders have just finished signing on in Herve, and there are two notable absentees from the start list. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) have both been ruled out through illness. Read more here.

-194km

The peloton has rolled out of Herve and the 2023 Flèche Wallonne is underway. For years, this race has essentially played out as a high-speed procession towards the foot of the Mur de Huy, where Alejandro Valverde and/or Julian Alaphilippe dutifully repeated their lines from the previous year. With so many absentees - Marc Hirschi is the only past winner in the field - and with Pogacar on the prowl, there is a sense that this year's race might - might - play out a little differently.

Michael Woods (Israel Premier Tech), third in 2020, would be highly fancied in the event of a traditional slugging match up the Mur de Huy, but the Canadian, like everybody else, is mindful of the Pogacar factor. "I do think this could be the year that we don’t finish as a group on the Mur," he said. "With Pogacar riding so well, I can see it going earlier. So I think the key is to be vigilant and not get caught out."

-189km

It's been a typically brisk start to proceedings, with Bingoal WB active, but as yet, no breakaway has gained any traction.

-187km

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X) attacks and opens a small gap over the peloton. The Dane will hope for some company in this endeavour.

And reinforcements may indeed be coming in the form of an interesting counter-attacking group, led by Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). The Dane has drawn Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) and Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma) with him.

-183km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X)

Chasers at 0:10:

Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Johan Meens (Bingoal WB)

Peloton at 0:40

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) is also trying to scramble across to the chasing group, and it looks as if this move has been granted some early latitude by the peloton.

-177km

Seven riders at the head of the race, as Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (Ag2r-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Johan Meens (Bingoal WB) have joined Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X). Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) chases alone at 10 seconds, with the peloton at 1:14.

-175km

Bol duly makes it across to leave an eight-man group at the head of the race with a lead of two minutes over the peloton. The early break has taken shape without too much of a struggle, but it will be interesting to see how long this detente lasts. The break went away quite swiftly at Amstel Gold Race too, but then UAE wound up the pace and they were swept up with 100km to go, with the winning move taking shape soon afterwards.

-174km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 2:30

The presence of Pogacar isn't the only factor that could condition how this race plays out. There is, as L'Equipe put it this morning, a manque de punch about this year's Fleche Wallonne. As well as the retired Alejandro Valverde, other absent puncheurs include Julian Alaphilippe, Primoz Roglic, Dylan Teuns, Aleksandr Vlasov, Jonas Vingegaard and Benoit Cosnefroy. In that light, there may not necessarily be the usual coalition of teams willing to work for a short final showdown on the Mur de Huy, although old habits die hard.

-167km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 2:30

-168km

As the eight escapees hit the day's first climb, the Côte de Trasenster, UAE Team Emirates have taken up the reins at the head of the peloton. 2:30 the gap.

At the start in Herve, Tadej Pogacar downplayed the potential effects of efforts at Amstel: "It was a big race on Sunday but I think more or less it’s the same riders here as in Amstel so we all had two days to recover." Asked about the possibility of an attack from distance, meanwhile, Pogacar said: "We will see, it all depends on the situation after the first and second time on Mur de Huy, but normally it’s a sprint finish on the Mur." His track record in Mur de Huy sprints is underwhelming but he evinced confidence about trying to win from that scenario. "If I get in good position, then I think it’s possible for a good result," he said.

Tadej Pogacar

-161km

The break is over the Côte de Trasenster, still with 2:20 in hand on the UAE-propelled bunch. Next on the agenda will be the Côte des Forges (1.3km at 7.3%).

After placing second at Amstel Gold Race, Ben Healy lines out with jusifiable ambition today. "I’ve had a nice couple of days after Amstel, I’m recovered and ready to race today. The response has been pretty crazy. You don’t realise how big these races are until you do well in them, so I’ve been blown away," Healy said at the start.

“This the first time I’ve carried form like this into this race. The Mur de Huy is a good climb for me but we have cards to play with the team. The previous two times Pogacar has raced here, he’s just cracked the top 10. I think he would like an aggressive race today and that might be in our favour.”

Ben Healy

-154km

Johan Meens leads the break over the Côte des Forges with a buffer of 2:40 over the peloton.

-143km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 2:45

-140km

At Amstel Gold Race, the unfortunate early escapees were swept up before live television coverage had even begun. Here, the eight leaders have 3:00 in hand as the first live pictures arrive.

There are over 40km until the day's next climb, the Côte d'Ereffe, and one imagines the peloton will be content to maintain this status quo for the time being. Ineos have joined UAE in laying down the tempo in the bunch.

Tom Pidcock sparkled early at Amstel Gold Race but he appeared to run out of steam in the finale, where he was distanced by Pogacar and then by Ben Healy. The Ineos rider admitted afterwards that he had struggled with the distance, a consequence, perhaps, of a Spring interrupted by the concussion he sustained on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico. Still, Pidcock delivered a very gritty finish to fend off Alexey Lutsenko and Andreas Kron to take third, and the shorter distance may play in his favour this afternoon.

Tom Pidcock

-135km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 3:30

-130km

UAE Team Emirates and Ineos continue to set the pace in the peloton, but with no particular urgency for the time being, and the break's lead nudges out to 3:45.

Michael Woods has teammate Daryl Impey in the early break, and the Canadian is tucked in behind UAE and Ineos, surround by a phalanx of Israel Premier Tech companions.

Pogacar has dropped back to the team car, but he is guided steadily back up to the front by his teammate Stake Vegard Laengen.

-126km

Pogacar's visit to the rear of the bunch perhaps explains the slight drop in intensity, but the Slovenian is safely back aboard the peloton. The break's lead, meanwhile, stands at 3:40.

-122km

Lawrence Naesen

-119km

The break's lead remain stable at aound the 3:40 mark on what is the calmest section of the course. The pyrotechnics won't come before the first time over the Ereffe, Cherave and Mur de Huy combination.

A puncture for Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), but the Pole gets a smooth change and is making his way unhurriedly through the team cars and back up to the peloton.

Michael Vink

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is the latest rider to make his way back up to the bunch after what appeared to be a mechanical issue. The Irishman looks under no distress as he latches back on.

-113km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 3:40

-109km

There is a slight but discernible increase in urgency as the peloton comes through

Ocquier, 15km or so from the first ascent of the Ereffe, and the break's lead contracts accordingly. The gap is now 3:11.

-106km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 2:44

-101km

The speed of the peloton continues to rise on this long, straight and wide sweep towards Ereffe, where positioning will start to become ever more important.

-100km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 2:50

-95km

The eat escapees hit the foot of the Cote d'Ereffe for the first time with a lead of 3:12 over the peloton.

Delegations from EF and Bahrain Victorious have moved towards the head of the peloton on the Ereffe. Meanwhile, Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma) successfully chases his way back on after an apparent mechanical issue.

-93km

The break's lead looked to be shrinking rapidly on the fast approach to the Ereffe, but they've since steadied the ship and they crest the summit with 2:57 in hand on the bunch.

The intensity rises considerably in the peloton over the other side of the Ereffe. The bunch, led by UAE, is lined out as they ride towards the Côte de Cherave, and the break's lead has dropped to 2:25.

-88km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 2:00

-85km

The speed and tension continue to race on the approach to the first ascent of the Cote de Cherave, and the break's lead has been cut to 1:56.

UAE, Ineos, EF and Groupama-FDJ are all contesting the front positions in the peloton on the rapid approach towards the Cote de Cherave.

-81km

Soren Kragh Andersen and the break begin the Cote de Cherave with a lead of 1:45 over the bunch. Ineos and Groupama-FDJ lead the peloton when they hit the lower slopes of the climb.

-79km

There are no real fireworks on the Cherave, but a number of riders are already losing contact with the peloton, which has closed to within 1:15 of the eight leaders. Next up is the first of three ascents of the Mur de Huy.

-78km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citröen), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 1:11

UAE Team Emirates are back driving on the pace at the head of the peloton as the race barrels along the Meuse and heads towards Huy for the first time. Regardless of whether Pogacar opts for a long range attack, he'll certainly want a smaller peloton come the final ascent of the Mur de Huy - he has been caught up in traffic at the foot of the climb on his previous tilts at Fleche.

-75km

The break hits the Mur de Huy for the first time with a lead of 55 seconds over the peloton. Meanwhile, David Gaudu is off the back of the peloton at a most inopportune time, and he looks rather downbeat about his position. It's not clear if the Frenchman has a mechanical problem or if he is already feeling the pace.

Out in front, the break is beginning to fragment on the Mur de Huy, with Lawrence Naesen losing contact as the gradient stiffens. Hindsgaul leads the escapees on the climb, looking smooth.

Back in the peloton, UAE Team Emirates lead up the Mur de Huy, but the pace is steady rather than intense on the lower slopes.

Hindsgaul leads the break across the finish line for the first time. Naesen was distanced on the climb and he looks resigned to being swept up by the bunch as he crests the summit.

UAE - including Marc Hirschi - lead the peloton over the top of the Mur de Huy, 1:18 down on the escapees.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) has abandoned Fleche Wallonne. The Breton had already abandoned Amstel Gold Race on Sunday and it does not augur well for his prospects at Liege-Bastogne-Liege at the weekend.

-72km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 1:16

There are two laps of the Ereffe-Cherave-Mur de Huy circuit to go, and so far, this edition of Fleche Wallonne is playing out much like the last twenty. The early break holds a narrowing lead over a fast-moving, nervous peloton. It remains to be seen if anyone can break the deadlock before the last haul up the Mur de Huy and offer a finale other than a 21st straight uphill sprint.

-65km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)

Peloton at 1:25

-62km

High speed in the peloton, where UAE Team Emirates lead the way for Pogacar and delegations from EF, Bora and Ineos are lined up behind them. It's hard to shake off the feeling that the entire peloton is bracing itself, waiting to see how precisely Pogacar decides to handle this.

-58km

Daryl Impey leads the break onto the Cote d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) for the second time. The escapees have done well to maintain a lead of more than a minute to this point, but that could all change on the second time over these climbs.

The break fragments on the Ereffe, with Impey, Bol and Meens distanced as the gradient starts to bite.

Finally, somebody bites in the peloton, as Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep) attacks alone on the Ereffe. The Belgian opens a small gap with no immediate reaction from UAE Team Emirates.

Out in front, the Danish duo of Kragh Andersen and Hindsgaul press clear with Zimmerman over the top of a windswept Ereffe.

-55km

Break:

Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Chaser at 1:00:

Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep)

Peloton at 1:12

And then there were two. Soren Kragh Andersen and Georg Zimmerman have distanced Jacob Hindsgaul at the head of the race. This duo still has 1:22 over the bunch, which has recaptured Serry.

-50km

Into the final 50km for Kragh Andersen and Zimmerman, who have 1:27 on the bunch, with the remnants of the break caught in between. The Cote de Cherave is the next on the agenda, and the two leaders - and Andersen in particular - are warming to their task out in front.

-47km

UAE Team Emirates keep dictating the terms at the head of the bunch, but Zimmerman and Kragh Andersen are combining well out front and carrying a lead of 1:38 as they approach the second ascent of the Cote de Cherave. Their erstwhile breakaway companions, meanwhile, look set to be caught by the bunch.

Soren Kragh Andersen and Georg Zimmerman hit the foot of the Cote de Cherave, with the Dane leading the way on the lower slopes. Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X) is the third rider on the road, but he's not getting any closer to the front two. Impey et al, meanwhile, are caught by the bunch at the base of the climb.

As ever, the selection in the peloton is coming from the rear rather than the front. The pace is beginning to tell and several more riders are shed from the back of the bunch on the Cherave.

-40km

The bunch swept up Hindsgaul over the Cherave, and they trail Kragh Andersen and Zimmerman by 1:16 as the race returns to the banks of the Meuse for that rapid run-in to the foot of the Mur de Huy.

-38km

Break:

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

Peloton at 1:10

Kragh Andersen and Zimmerman hit the Mur de Huy for the second with a lead of just over a minute on the peloton. After the winnowing process began on the first ascent, we can perhaps expect a more significant shake-up in the bunch this time around.

UAE lead on the lower slopes of the Mur de Huy, but Pogacar is content to sit a few rows back from the front as the gradient stiffens. EF, Ineos, Bahrain and Jumbo-Visma are all well represented towards the head of affairs.

Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) attacks near the top of the Mur de Huy and stretches things out considerably. Attila Valter is the first to follow, with Ben Healy also prominent. Pogacar is content to crest the summit just inside the top 10.

Battistella continues his effort over the other side and opens a small gap. Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) makes a big solo effort to bridge across, but there's still a bunch of 70 or so riders just behind them.

-33km

Break:

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

Chasers at 0:20:

Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)

Peloton at 0:37

-33km

Pogacar's UAE guard keep driving the pace in the peloton, which has closed to within half a minute of the two leaders. Battistella and Vervaeke, meanwhile, are combining smoothly as they look to bridge across before the Cote d'Ereffe, which comes in just under 12km.

-31km

Vervaeke and Battistella join Kragh Andersen and Zimmerman at the front of the race, but this quartet now has just 19 seconds in hand on the bunch.

-29km

Break:

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)

Peloton at 0:20

A delegation from EF moves up alongside UAE at the head of the bunch on the exposed, wind-blasted road that leads towards Ereffe. UAE have controlled all day, but it might yet fall upon Pogacar to move himself to shut down attacks over the Ereffe and Cherave. That's unless he gets his retaliation in first, of course...

For now, despite the high speed, it's still a very sizeable peloton of perhaps 100 riders. Despite all the predictions of long range attacks, this is looking, for now at least, like a very typical 21st century edition of Fleche Wallonne - but that might yet change on the Ereffe and Cherave.

-25km

Louis Vervaeke is riding strongly here at the head of the four-man move. The Belgian will be a key man in Remco Evenepoel's guard at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro d'Italia, but he might make a big impact on this Fleche Wallonne.

-23km

UAE have disappeared from the head of the peloton for the time being, and now EF and Jumbo-Visma are leading the way en route to the Ereffe. The four escapees are still clutching a lead of 26 seconds.

-21km

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) approach the foot of the Cote d'Ereffe with a lead of 26 seconds on the peloton.

-20km

A crash in the peloton sees Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) among the fallers. The American is back on his back but that has surely ruled him out of the reckoning this afternoon.

On the Ereffe itself Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) accelerates at the head of the peloton, prompting a swft response from George Bennett (UAE) on behalf of Pogacar.

George Bennett takes over at the head of the bunch and sets the tempo, but Pogacar is quite a way back at this juncture. He seems unlikely to launch on the Ereffe. For now, he is focused simply on moving back up towards the front.

-19km

At the head of the race, Zimmerman loses contact with the break on the Ereffe. Kragh Andersen, Battistella and Vervaeke crest the summit with 37 seconds in hand on the bunch.

Pogacar, inevitably, has worked his way back to the head of the bunch over the Ereffe and he sits behind three UAE teammates as they crest the summit.

-17.5km

Break:

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)

Peloton at 0:30

Zimmerman has been caught by the peloton, where George Bennett continues to wind up the pace for Pogacar. Out in front, Battistella risks losing contact with Vervaeke and Kragh Andersen on a section exposed to crosswind, but he battles his way back on.

-15.5km

Approaching the Cote de Cherave, Pogacar has George Bennett, Marc Hirschi and Diego Ulissi for company at the head of the peloton. They trail the three leaders by 40 seconds.

Soren Kragh Andersen has been the day's outstanding performer thus far. In the break all day, he now leads Battistella and Vervaeke towards the Cherave.

-14km

Vervaeke looks to be the strongest of the front trio, while Kragh Andersen is growing frustrated with what he perceives to be Battistella's unwillingness to work. That rolling polemic almost allows Vervaeke slip away from them, but the trio are back together and maintaining some sort of a working alliance. And well they might - they have 40 seconds in hand on the bunch and it's all still to play for.

-12km

Jayco-Alula take over at the head of the bunch, which is still 40 seconds down on the three leaders on this approach to the Cherave. That information may trigger some attacks on the penultimate climb

-11km

Break:

Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)

Peloton at 0:40

-10km

The speed and tension are ratcheting upwards in the peloton as it hurtles towards the foot of the Cote de Cherave. They still have 38 seconds to recoup on the three leaders, but we can surely expect that lead to start to melt on the penultimate climb.

-9km

Uno-X, Bahrain and Jayco-Alula are all prominent before the Cherave, while Pogacar's UAE guard have taken a step back for the time being.

Pello Bilbao appears to be working on behalf of his Bahrain teammate Mikel Landa ahead of this grand finale over the Cherave and Mur de Huy. 28 seconds the gap to the break.

-7.5km

Vervaeke, Battistella and Kragh Andersen swing onto the Cote de Cherave with 25 seconds in hand on the peloton.

-7km

Louis Vervaeke accelerates on the Cherave. Battistella and Kragh Andersen can follow the first effort, but not the second. The Belgian is alone in front.

Diego Ulissi and Marc Hirschi accelerate in the bunch for UAE. Ben Healy is prominent, but so too, of course, is Pogacar.

Kragh Andersen and Battistella are swept up by the bunch with half the Cherave to go. Vervaeke is dangling alone at the front, but UAE's pace should soon reel the Belgian in too.

-6km

Ulissi sets the tempo on the Cherave with Hirschi and a bunch of 50 or so riders tucked on his wheel. Surprisingly, Sergio Higuita was caught out at the foot of the Cherave and he's trying to chase back on with some teammates.

-5.5km

Louis Vervaeke leads over the Cherave, but the Ulissi-led peloton is almost within touching distance of the Belgian.

-5km

Break:

Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)

Peloton at 0:10

-4km

Vervaeke battling gamely, but this edition of Fleche Wallonne is surely going to play out like the last 20, with a shoot-out from a sizeable group on the Mur de Huy.

-3km

Pogacar sits in third wheel behind Hirschi and Ulissi as the bunch stalks Vervaeke along the banks of the Meuse. The Belgian has 20 seconds in hand as he powers towards Huy...

-2km

Diego Ulissi has had to do a lot of work for Pogacar, and when he swings off, it's Hirschi who has to take over. Pogacar might be on his own come the foot of the climb.

-1.5km

Vervaeke's lead is down to 10 seconds as he reaches Huy with that fearsome wall still to come...

-1km

Israel Premier Tech lead into the final kilometre, but Hirschi is still up there with Pogacar on his wheel as they hit the flamme rouge...

Vervaeke is caught at the very foot of the Mur de Huy, where Magnus Sheffield leads for Ineos.

Michael Woods and Pogacar are seated on Sheffield's wheel, and the Canadian takes over when Sheffield swings off.

Romain Bardet tried to attack on the outside but he has to desist when he got squeezed between Woods and the barrier... On the S-bend, Woods leads a seated Pogacar and Bardet, with Mikel Landa, Guillaume Martin and Pidcock poised...

Romain Bardet accelerates with Pogacar and Woods following...

Pogacar hits the front from distances and this looks like the winning move...

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) gives chase but Pogacar won't be denied...

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Flèche Wallonne

Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) takes second place ahead of Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), but the result was never in doubt once Pogacar climbed from the saddle in the final 200m. The Ardennes treble is firmly in his sights...

Result

Tadej Pogacar

Skjelmose and Landa finished in the same time as Pogacar but the Slovenian was, again, on another level. Woods was best of the rest at 3 seconds, ahead of Giulio Ciccone, Victor Lafay and Tiesj Benoot. Romain Bardet tried gamely to anticipate Pogacar but he had to settle for 9th place.

Tadej Pogacar on his victory: "I left it all on the climb, it was super hard. It’s a spectacular finish what can I say. It gives me a lot of boost when the team does such an amazing job. A few times I watching the guys in front of me and thinking I have to pull it off or all the work was for nothing. Already 20k to go, or even with 50k, it was really nervous, but the team did a great job keeping me in the front. There was one moment where I almost crashed but it was quite hectic, but we really pulled it off. We obviously needed to pull from the beginning. Nobody really helped us. Ineos a little bit, but not too much. It was all on us. We wanted to make an even harder race in the end but the guys were a bit tired from pulling for 200km, but we still made a hard race, like we planned. For everybody, you don’t get bored crossing the line first. I’m really enjoying that and grateful I have this moment with such a great shape. I’ll enjoy this moment while I can. Liege? It's a different race with longer climbs."

After struggling on the Mur de Huy at his previous attempts, Pogacar adds the famous climb to his long list of conquered lands. On Sunday, he will seek his second Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory, and he will seek to emulate the late Davide Rebellin (2004) and Philippe Gilbert (2011) in completing the Amstel-Fleche-Liege hat-trick.

A new player will, of course, enter the game on Sunday. Remco Evenepoel has been preparing for the Giro d'Italia in recent weeks, but the world champion will defend his Liege-Bastogne-Liege title this weekend. In Liege's modern history, riders who drop in to Liege from training for the Giro have rarely had much joy, but Evenepoel is the kind of rider who won't mind tilting against those odds.

Tom Pidcock, who placed 18th: "Yeah, [Pogacar] was good. I think this is where he is beatable, this climb, but today it wasn’t me. I wasn’t good today. I felt fine but I just didn’t have any explosivity. I think I went very deep on Sunday and I just haven’t recovered. It’s just how it is, but I think I can win this race on my day for sure."

Mattias Skjelmose (2nd): "I told Danish television I would be more than grateful with a second place behind Tadej and that’s what happened. I tried, I was in good position. I was not close but closer than I thought I would be. We tried to follow and we hoped that somebody was going to attack earlier, and people tried but UAE did a f**king – sorry, a really – good job today so chapeau to those guys. I was not surprised Tadej wanted for the Mur. The smartest thing was to wait but when you’re as good as he is, maybe he wanted to win in a more exciting way but he kept it calm and waited for the sprint on the Mur. And that’s also the sign of a great champion, to keep it calm when you know you have good legs. We always go for the win but with my second place and Ciccone’s 5th, we did an amazing job."

Mikel Landa (3rd): "I’m super happy. After Basque Country I felt a little bit sick so I didn’t have a lot of confidence. Maybe I could have gone second for sure I couldn’t beat Pogacar, so I’m happy with the third place. Someone has to be second or third, no? The first of the mortals. This is what it is. He’s superior, a super good rider and it’s difficult to beat him. He had a very strong team, they controlled the race very well and once he’s here on the climb, it’s very difficult to beat him. Now I have more confidence for Sunday. I expect a harder race. But Remco is coming so maybe it will be a big fight between them and we can use that to surprise."