How it happened: Oregon’s tourney hopes put in jeopardy with home loss to Cal

To put it bluntly, this was a nightmare.

After a nice victory over Stanford two nights ago, the Oregon Ducks came out this afternoon and turned in their worst performance since the BYU loss with a 78-64 loss to California.

The Bears took complete control of the game in the middle of the first half with a 22-0 run and they never looked back. Oregon was offensively deficient as the Ducks shot just 38 percent from the floor. They couldn’t buy a three-pointer, shooting a paltry 18.5 percent from long range.

Will Richardson was the only Duck to find any semblance of his shot. The senior point guard scored 20 of Oregon’s 42 second-half points. He wound up with 22 for the game.

Oregon doesn’t have much time for adjustments. The Ducks have to forget about this clunker with the Washington State Cougars coming to town on Valentine’s Day.

Final Score: California 78, Oregon 64

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The game was turned on its side with 15 minutes left in the first half when Cal began a 22-0 run in a span of almost nine minutes. What was a 12-5 Oregon lead turned into a 27-12 Cal advantage. The Ducks had to play catch-up the rest of the day.

During the Ducks’ attempted rally, most of the points came at the free-throw line. Oregon didn’t hit a field goal in the second half until there was 11:40 left in the game.

A rally was near impossible to achieve with the way Oregon shot the ball. The Ducks were just 5-of-27 from long distance and 22-of-58 from the floor.

While Oregon was floundering offensively, the Bears didn’t have any problems. They were led by Jordan Shepherd’s 33 points and seven rebounds.

Players of the Game

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richardson: 22 points, 9 rebounds

Quincy Guerrier: 15 points, 4 rebounds

De’Vion Harmon: 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-9 3-pt FG)

Jordan Shepherd (Cal): 33 points, 7 rebounds

What's next?

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon will need to forget about this most recent loss as Washington State comes to Matthew Knight Arena for a Valentine’s Day date. The Ducks and Cougars are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

1

1