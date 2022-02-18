How it happened: Oregon’s NCAA Tournament hopes fade with 81-57 blowout loss to ASU

The Oregon Ducks entered Thursday night’s game against Arizona State knowing that a loss would almost certainly end their NCAA Tournament hopes, barring an improbable run in the Pac-12 Tournament.

That didn’t stop the Ducks from putting up a stinker against the Sun Devils, where they ultimately lost 81-57.

Oregon’s poor shooting struggles continued, and they finished the game 5-for-26 from deep. They were 1-for-13 from three in the first half, and a porous defense allowed the Sun Devils to get whatever they wanted on the offensive end. There was not much fight put up from the Ducks down the stretch, and it felt like a train wreck happening in slow motion.

Now, the Ducks can look forward to the toughest stretch of games on their schedule, with Arizona, USC, and UCLA up next. Here’s how the disaster happened on Thursday:

Final Score: Arizona State 81, Oregon 57

Keys to the game

The shooting woes for the Ducks unfortunately continued at the start of this game. The Ducks missed their first 5 attempts from deep, and went on to shoot only 1-for-13 from deep in the first half. Meanwhile, ASU was 5-for-11 from 3 in the first half.

Franck Kepnang got in early foul trouble after a couple of ticky-tack calls from the officials, leading to increased minutes for Nate Bittle.

It was much of the same to start the 2nd half, with Oregon committing 5 turnovers in the opening 4 minutes while getting just one shot to go. ASU build the lead up to 46-33 with 16 minutes to play.

Will Richardson showed some signs of life midway through the 2nd half, picking up a quick 8 points to cut the lead to 11 with 11 minutes to play. However, ASU turned right around and went on an 8-0 run to push the lead back to 19.

The wheels completely fell off after that. ASU converted an alley-oop, a 5-on-1 fastbreak, and a behind-the-back pass for a layup over the next few minutes, and ran the Ducks out of the building.

Players of the Game

Eric Williams Jr.: 11 points, 3 rebounds

Will Richardson: 12 points, 3 assists

What's Next?

Arguably the toughest stretch of Oregon’s schedule is up next, with the Ducks staying in Arizona for a game against the No. 3 Wildcats on Sunday night. After that, Oregon will host UCLA and USC at Matthew Knight Arena.

