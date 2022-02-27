How it happened: Oregon’s game-winner rims out vs. USC, Ducks lose 70-69

It was a game that would have been massive for the Oregon Ducks’ at-large NCAA Tournament hopes, but in the end, they couldn’t quite pull it out.

It wasn’t for a lack of chances, The Ducks had numerous opportunities to win, and they led by 2 late in the game. However, a USC 3 with 11 seconds left but the Trojans up by one, and a game-winner attempt from Will Richardson rimmed out at the buzzer.

Oregon struggled mightily from the floor, going just 6-for-23 from deep, and 15-for-21 at the free throw line.

Oregon isn’t out of the NCAA tournament discussion just yet, as they can boost their resume with a trip to the Washington schools next week. However, it will now take a deep run in the Pac-12 tournament at the very least to make a case.

Here’s how everything went down on Saturday:

Final Score: USC Trojans 70, Oregon Ducks 69

Keys to the game

Both teams spent the first 5-10 minutes of the game feeling it out, with neither pulling away. Oregon did a great job of getting after the offensive rebounds pulling down 6 total in the first 8 minutes of the game, which led to 5 second-chance points. With the Ducks shooting just 4-for-16 during that span, it helped keep them in the game.

Oregon’s shooting struggles continued while USC settled in. After the game was tied at 17-17, USC went on n 14-2 run that stretched the lead.

After USC opened up a 12-point lead, the Ducks responded with their own 9-0 run that made it a 3-point game with 2:30 left in the half. In all, the Ducks ended the half on a 13-0 run to take a 32-31 lead into the break. It had a chance to be more, but Oregon struggled from the line, going just 8-for-13 in the half.

The second half started a lot like the first, with both teams trading buckets for the majority of the first 5-10 minutes. USC got a few looks off of offensive rebounds that allowed them to build a 53-48 lead with 10 minutes left.

The back-and-forth continued down the stretch, with neither team taking more than a 4 point lead. At the final media timeout, the game was tied at 61-61.

Oregon pulled ahead after Jacob Young hit a 3 from way downtown, putting the Ducks up 64-61. An acrobatic layup from De’Vion Harmon put the Ducks up more, but USC was able to knock down a couple of free throws and another bucket to cut it to 66-65 with 51.9 seconds left.

Quincy Guerrier hit a massive 3 for the Ducks to put them up two, but Drew Peterson answered with a USC 3 at the other end to put the Trojans up 70-69 with 11 seconds left. Will Richardson had a shot (with some contact) to win it, but rimmed out.

Players of the Game

Quincy Guerrier: 15 points, 10 rebounds

De’Vion Harmon: 13 points, 3 rebounds

Jacob Young: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Eric Williams Jr.: 10 points, 2 rebounds

N’Faly Dante: 12 points, 9 rebounds

What's Next?

The Ducks will end their regular season schedule with a road trip up to the Washington schools. That trip starts on Thursday night with a game against the Washington Huskies.

Washington just recently beat Washington State, which hurts Oregon in the long run, since it knocked WSU down a peg in the NET ranking, and won’t help UW too much in the long run.

Thursday’s game tips at 7 p.m. PT.

