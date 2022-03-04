How it happened: Oregon falls to Washington Huskies in deflating 78-67 loss

The Oregon Ducks’ hopes to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament were on life support coming into this game against the Washington Huskies, but they have surely been buried six-feet under after that result.

In a contest where the Ducks once again didn’t look that had much desire to win, the Huskies dominated the paint and built a massive lead on Oregon early in the second half, cruising to a 78-67 win at home. With the loss, the Ducks solidified the fact that they will have to win the Pac-12 tournament in order to get into the NCAA tournament.

It was another strange game for Will Richardson, Oregon’s leading scorer on the season. Richardson didn’t record a field goal for the second-straight game, and didn’t have any points on the night. Last week against USC, he did the same thing, getting just 2 free throws to drop in the game. When Oregon’s season was on the line, it has been tough to watch Richardson be unable to step up and lead his team to victory.

Here’s how the loss happened on Thursday night:

Final Score: Washington 78, Oregon 67

Keys to the game

The Ducks fell behind early after Washington’s Terrell Brown scored 8 quick points, but Oregon soon mounted a 7-0 run to take an 11-8 lead and force a Husky timeout.

After both teams went back and forth for a bit, Oregon went cold offensively, missing 9 of 10 shots and falling behind big at half. The Huskies took a 33-23 lead into the break.

The momentum stayed on Washington’s side after the break, with the Huskies started the 2nd half on a 13-2 run that gave them a 21-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Washington was able to hold on to their big lead for much of the second half. At one point, the Ducks got it down to 16 points with around 9 minutes left, but Washington quickly bumped it back up.

A big moment in the game came around the 7-minute mark when Ben Roberts (18 points, 14 rebounds) fouled out of the game for Washington. The Ducks were able to cut the lead down to 11 points and at least make things interesting. However, UW was able to hold onto the lead and close out the game.

Players of the Game

De’Vion Harmon: 17 points

Quincy Guerrier: 16 points, 5 rebounds

Jacob Young: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists

What's Next?

This game means a lot less now than it did a few hours ago. Oregon will end their regular season with a game against Washington State on Saturday at 1 p.m. If they had beaten the Huskies, Oregon would still have a chance at earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament with a win vs. WSU. However, their only path now is through a Pac-12 tournament championship.

