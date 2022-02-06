How it happened: Oregon Ducks escape Utah with thrilling 80-77 win over Utes

For much of the game, it appeared that the Oregon Ducks were going to leave Salt Lake City and head home from their mountain road trip with a 2-0 record and reason to feel extremely confident going forward, coming off of back-to-back blowout wins over Utah and Colorado.

Then things got interesting.

The Utes were able to mount a comeback in the second half against Oregon and eventually make it a one-point game with under a minute to go. The Ducks ultimately won after hitting their free throws down the stretch and avoided a prayer three-pointer at the buzzer, but I’m not sure the victory feels as good as it looks on the standings.

Oregon was up by double-digits for a good amount of time in the second half and even led by 10 points with 2 minutes left. Their inability to close the game out didn’t prove fatal on Saturday night, but it could in the future.

Final Score: Oregon Ducks 80, Utah Utes 77

Keys to the game

Utah found some major success from beyond the arc early in the game, hitting 4-of-5 three-pointers to start the game. However, the Ducks were strong in the paint and on the offensive side of the ball, able to stick with the Utes in the opening minutes and holding a 14-13 lead about 5 minutes into the game.

While Utah was hot early on, the Ducks tightened up on defense and went on a 7-0 run midway through the half, holding the Utes to just 1-of-11 shooting in that stretch. Oregon built a 27-18 lead going into the under-8 media timeout.

That run continued for Oregon after a pair of triples from Jacob Young and Rivaldo Soares. What was most impressive in the first half was the Ducks’ ability to move the ball on offense and make the extra pass. They routinely found the open man and knocked down the shots, entering the half leading 43-31.

Utah came out of the half with some fire and eventually was able to cut the lead to 5. One thing that hurt the Utes was their free-throw shooting, where they were 6-for-11 at one point while trailing 56-51.

Will Richardson was hot for the whole game, but what made him so good for the Ducks was the timing of some of his biggest buckets. After Utah cut the lead to 5, Richardson continually was able to get a bucket for the Ducks, and eventually built up another 12-point lead.

The Utes used a 7-0 run late in the game to make it close, and were not deterred by a deep three from Richardson that pushed the lead back to 10. With just over a minute left, Utah hit another 3 to cut the lead to 5.

A 14-3 run from Utah down the stretch made this one a really close game. Utah was down 76-73 with about 30 seconds left, and though they were unable to make a game-tying 3, they hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 1 with 21 seconds left.

It came down to a battle of the free throws late, and Oregon came out on top, able to avoid a prayer three-pointer from Utah at the buzzer.

Players of the Game

Will Richardson: 25 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

De’Vion Harmon: 12 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds

Jacob Young: 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Quincy Guerrier: 11 points, 7 rebounds

What's Next?

Up next, the Oregon Ducks will return home for a three-game stand inside Matthew Knight Arena. The first game will come on Thursday night against the Stanford Cardinal.

