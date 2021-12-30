How it Happened: Oregon Ducks’ comeback falls short vs. Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

It wasn’t the desired outcome for the Oregon Ducks to end the 2021 season, but it’s hard to say it wasn’t an expected outcome.

Going into the Valero Alamo Bowl down over 30 players and dealing with injuries, opt-outs, and transfers, the Ducks were unable to get the job done, losing to the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32.

It was a brutal first half in which the Ducks fell behind 30-3, but Oregon showed some life on offense in the second half with a switch to the deep passing game. Unfortunately, a depleted defense was just unable to contain Oklahoma’s potent offense, and the game was never in doubt. Here’s everything we know after the defeat:

Final Score: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Keys to the game

Oregon’s inability to move the ball on offense in the first half proved to be the difference in this game, with the Ducks’ defense left with insufficient rest leading to sustained Oklahoma drives. The Sooners were able to get chunk plays and build a 30-3 halftime lead.

Oregon’s lone source of success on offense was through the running game, where Travis Dye once again stood out. He finished the game with 181 yards on 23 touches for 1 touchdown in what could be his final game as a Duck.

Unsurprisingly, injuries played a major factor for the Ducks down the stretch. In the second half, star linebacker Noah Sewell left for the locker room, and a drive later, CB Dontae Manning joined him as well. With opt-outs and transfers, the Ducks defense was already depleted, but it got worse as the game went on.

The Ducks tried to mount a comeback late in the game, getting to within 15 points late in the fourth quarter with a chance to make it a one-possession game. Unfortunately, the Sooners’ defense stepped up and was able to close out the victory.

Players of the Game

Travis Dye: 23 total touches, 181 total yards, 1 TD

Anthony Brown: 27-for-40, 306 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Noah Sewell: 8 tackles

Jordan Happle: 9 tackles

Jeffrey Bassa: 9 tackles

Kris Hutson: 6 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD

Troy Franklin: 4 catches, 65 yards, 1 TD

Dont’e Thornton: 4 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD

What's next?

The 2021 season is now over for the Ducks. Now it’s time for one of the most important offseasons in Oregon history to get started. With the takeover of Dan Lanning, the Ducks need to fill out a coaching staff and rebuild a recruiting class that has the roster as talented and prepared as they can be. There will finally be time to regroup and get healthy for Oregon, but we all know that the Georgia Bulldogs are looming in Week 1 next year.

