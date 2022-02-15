How it Happened: Oregon Ducks bubble hopes alive after win over Washington State

The Oregon Ducks earned a much needed victory to keep their bubble hopes alive on Monday evening against the Washington State Cougars, squeaking by with a final score of 62-59.

It was an uncharacteristically bad game from Will Richardson (seven points) but N’Faly Dante and Frank Kepnang dominated in the paint as the Ducks overcame an abysmal shooting night from three (5-19) to secure the victory.

Both teams started out super slow offensively, and a small run by the Ducks late in the first half was eradicated immediately by the Cougars early in the second, as the two teams traded off buckets for the next ten minutes or so.

The big turning point was an excellent sequence from Kepnang, who blocked a shot emphatically on one end before running the floor and finishing through a foul for an and-1.

He missed the free throw, but Oregon managed to hold on from that point on, although poor late game management gave WSU a chance to tie in the final seconds, which missed.

The win gives Oregon a little cushion heading into a big week on the road against the Arizona schools:

Final Score: Oregon 62, Washington State 59

Keys to the Game

Neither team shot it well but Washington State really didn’t shoot it well, going just 22-for-73 from the field, good just 30.1% percent. Oregon only shot 41.7%, but that was enough to secure a victory.

Oregon did a ton of work in the paint. N’Faly Dante had 13 points on 6-9 shooting, while Frank Kepnang had a great game off the bench, scoring 9 points and grabbing 2 boards with 4 blocks.

Sloppy late game play allowed WSU to hit a three with 21.4 seconds left, closing the gap to three. De’Vion Harmon then missed the front end of a one-and-one, but WSU couldn’t hit a game tying three and Oregon won. That kind of carelessness from Oregon will cost them dearly in March – if they make it that far.

Players of the Game

N’Faly Dante: 13 points, nine rebounds, 6-9 shooting

De’vion Harmon: 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals

Joe Young: Nine points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals

Michael Flowers: 23 points, five rebounds, three assists (WSU)

What's Next

The Ducks kept their bubble hopes alive with Monday night’s win, but they have a daunting stretch coming up. Arizona State is Thursday, followed by a big game against Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

UCLA and USC await them the following week.

