How it happened: Oregon completes the massive road sweep with a 79-69 upset win over No. 5 USC

No one saw this coming. It’s doubtful even the Ducks themselves saw this coming.

Oregon just did something no other Pac-12 team has done as the Ducks went down to Los Angeles and completed a road sweep over two Top 5 teams.

After stunning No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime, the Ducks avoided the letdown and took it to No. 5 USC from the opening tip and came out on top 79-69.

Point guard Will Richardson showed why he has the capability of being the best point guard in the conference with a career-high 28 points. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point land.

But he had help.

N’Faly Dante played Isaiah Mobley even on both ends of the floor with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. De’Vion Harmon poured in 16 to contribute to the winning effort.

Now at 11-6 and 4-3 in conference, the Ducks suddenly look like a sure NCAA tournament team. Just two weeks ago, making the NIT was in question. But everything has changed with two huge wins in Los Angeles.

Final Score: Oregon 79, USC 69

Keys to the game

The Ducks made shots. Basketball becomes a lot easier when that happens. Oregon shot 17-of-30 from the field and 7-of-11 from downtown in the field half. They ended the game shooting 50 percent (29-58 FG).

Oregon held its own on the inside and didn’t let center Isaiah Mobley go wild. The combination of Dante and Franck Kepnang made Mobley’s night tough. Although he led the Trojans with 18 points, they were a difficult 18 and there were very few easy shots.

USC came into the game giving up an average 63 points, but the Ducks took care of the ball with just 10 turnovers. Oregon had 64 points with 9:20 remaining.

No doubt having few people in the stands played into Oregon’s hands, but the Ducks still had to outplay the home Trojans, which they did for the entire 40 minutes.

Players of the Game

Will Richardson: Career-high 28 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

De’Vion Harmon: 16 points

N’Faly Dante: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Isaiah Mobley (USC): 18 points, 9 rebounds

What's next?

Oregon comes back to the friendly confines of Matthew Knight Arena to host a much-improved Washington State team Jan. 20. The Cougars (10-7, 3-3) are coming off a 65-57 win over Cal. The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip on the Pac-12 Network.

