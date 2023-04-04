As it happened: Ide Schelling wins Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 after 'way too dangerous' descent

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 2 victory

Result

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of Itzulia Basque Country!

The riders are just about to roll out to start the neutral zone in Viana.

Ethan Hayter is in the race leader's jersey today after winning the opening stage in Labastida.

Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

Here's a look at today's stage map.

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 stage 2 map

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The Basque rider is suffering from a respiratory infection.

194km to go

It's a long one today but riders are on the attack as soon as the flag drops to start the stage proper.

Several riders from the invited ProTeam are on the move early on.

The move has already been let go by the peloton. Names incoming...

KOM leader Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) is joined once again in the move by Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Javier Romo (Astana Qazaqstan), Jesús Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), Carlos García Pierna (Kern Pharma), and Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) are also up there.

188km to go

A few kilometres under the belt and the breakaway riders have two minutes.

A few early unclassified hills over and done with and now the riders will be traversing rolling roads for the next 60km.

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious

Three minutes for the breakaway.

179km to go

The gap to the break is only going up as the peloton are happy to let them get up the road so long from the finish.

Now the gap has gone up over four minutes.

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) has crashed in the peloton.

168km to go

Vendrame is back on his bike after that fall.

There's still some way to go until the riders hit the first climb of the day. The second-category climb of Etxauri (11.4km at 3.2%) lies a further 48km up the road.

The gap from peloton to breakaway stretches out to five minutes.

The breakaway isn't too notable, and it's extremely unlikely that the group of six will be staying away to contest the win today.

However, mountain classification leader Jon Barrenetxea will be on the lookout for more mountain points with three second-category climbs and two third-category on the menu today.

Barrenetxea leading the breakaway today in his polka dot KOM jersey.

Javier Romo Oliver of Spain and Astana Qazaqstan Team Jesus Ezquerra Muela of Spain and Team BurgosBH Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Carlos Garcia of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma Txomin Juaristi of Spain and Team EuskaltelEuskadi and Alan Jousseaume of France and Team TotalEnergiescompete in the breakaway during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

The gap from break to peloton has settled at around 5:30.

150km to go

The riders covered 42km in the first hour. 6:30 between break and peloton currently.

Movistar and Ineos Grenadiers are working at the head of the peloton at the moment.

Movistar are working on behalf of their GC leader Enric Mas, while Ineos will be working for race leader Ethan Hayter and their GC hope Dani Martínez.

An unclassified hill on the way to the climb of Etxauri and Ezquerra is in trouble off the rear of the breakaway group.

141km to go

Seven minutes from the break back to the peloton.

Brandon Rivera, Egan Bernal, and Luke Plapp are leading the peloton for Ineos Grenadiers.

Brandon Rivera of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

Ezquerra is back with the breakaway to make it six up front. Six minutes back to the peloton.

The break are on the first climb of the day at Etxauri.

Barrenetxea has six points in the mountain classification and will be looking to add to that total here. Plenty more climbs to come later in the day, too.

120km to go

The breakaway riders are nearing the top of the climb now.

Barrenetxea duly leads the way over the top of the climb. The Basque rider now has 12 KOM points to his name.

Romo was second over the top for four points, while Juaristi has two to add to the two he took yesterday. The pair are both joint-second in the ranking with Cristián Rodríguez.

Heading down the other side and the breakaway have six minutes on the peloton.

The peloton aren't in any great rush to catch the break this far out, of course. There's plenty of time left to bring the six riders back and do battle on the final climb of the day.

A long drag to the next climb of the day coming up now. We're 30km away from the third-category climb at Uitzi (5.6km at 4%) and it's mostly a gradual uphill run.

100km to go

We're past the midway point of the stage and the gap to the breakaway is 5:45.

It's still Romo, Ezquerra, Barrenetxea, García Pierna, Juaristi, and Jousseaume out front in the breakaway.

A nice shot of the peloton speeding along during today's stage.

LEITZA SPAIN APRIL 04 Jokin Murguialday of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Steff Cras of Belgium and Team TotalEnergies and a general view of the peloton competing during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2 a 1938km stage from Viana to Leitza UCIWT on April 04 2023 in Leitza Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

A rare sight at the head of the peloton as race leader Ethan Hayter is working on the front. With a second-category climb and descent to the finish to end the day as well as three climbs clustered at 70-40km to go, it should be one of the climbers and GC men today.

Brandon Rivera of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jorge Arcas of Spain and Movistar Team and Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey lead the peloton during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

88km to go

Not a whole lot going on at the moment. The situation has remained the same after the climb.

80km to go

The riders in the breakaway are closing in on the next climb at Uitzi now.

4:30 for the breakaway at the moment.

The breakaway are starting the next climb to Uitzi. It's 5.6km long at an average of 4%.

Four minutes now with the peloton going a little quicker in recent kilometres.

The peloton quicken up on the climb as Movistar send a man up front.

72km to go

3:35 for the break now.

It's still mostly Ineos Grenadiers at the front, however. Bahrain Victorious also have a presence up there.

Less than a kilometre to go on the climb now. Will Barrenetxea take more points over the top?

The break is splitting apart as Barrenetxea turns up the pace at the top.

He takes the points at the top after following Juaristi's attack and going over the top.

69km to go

The peloton lies at 2:50 down.

Ineos, Bahrain, UAE, Movistar, DSM all up front.

Barrenetxea has 15 points in mountain classification now. Romo and Juaristi next on six and five.

Meanwhile, Jousseaume led the way over the intermediate sprint as the riders pass through the finish in Leitza.

62km to go

And they're back climbing again. Now it's the third-category Arkiskil (4.4km at 5.1%).

Break all together on the lower slopes of the climb.

Movistar led the peloton with ineos behind.

Garcia Pierna isn't with the breakaway riders anymore. Five left.

58km to go

A crash in the peloton involving Asier Etxeberria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alex Aranburu (Movistar) but they're both back up and running.

Jorge Arcas helping Aranburu get back to the peloton on the way down the hill.

Barrenetxea led the way over the top to take another three KOM points.

Two minutes from break back to peloton currently.

It's a winding descent and at the end of it the riders will be heading back uphill to another climb, this time to Saldias.

51km to go

1:45 for the breakaway five now.

Back uphill for the break now as they reach the end of the descent. Romo pushes on at the front.

Saldias (2.3km at 8.9%) is a tough one and Juaristi and Ezquerra are off the back. Barrenetxea is dropping too after his efforts to gather KOM points.

47km to go

Meanwhile, Richard Carapaz tries an acceleration in the peloton. He's brought back but Mikel Landa responds with a move of his own!

The Basque rider gets a decent gap on the peloton with his move.

Under a minute up to the breakaway riders now.

Romo and Jousseaume still out front inside the final kilometre of the climb.

Landa has made it up to Juaristi, Barrenetxea, and Ezquerra. A very Basque group.

Race leader Hayter has been dropped from the peloton amid all the moves.

Up front, Romo takes it over the top. Barrenetxea sprints for third place to bolster his mountain classification lead. Landa is with him as Juaristi and Ezquerra are dropped.

Luke Plapp on the front working for Ineos in the chase.

A minute from the peloton to the lead duo. Landa is at 20 seconds off the two breakaway survivors.

Ineos lead the way down the climb eating into the gap.

Landa and Barrenetxea have joined up with Jousseaume and Romo now.

39km to go

A small flat section interrupts the descent. Ineos continue the chase on the way down at 40 seconds back.

Landa leading the way down ahead of Barrenetxea, Jousseaume, and Romo.

The gap is holding at 40 seconds as the leaders head down into the valley.

32km to go

It looks like Landa and co will survive to the intermediate sprint in Doneztebe.

Landa, Romo and Barrenetxea are working in the move but Jousseaume is just sitting on the back as the riders hit the valley.

45 seconds as the riders head into the final 39km.

The leaders closing in on the intermediate sprint now. A few bonus seconds coming up for Landa?

Landa leads the way ahead of Barrenetxea, Jousseaume, and Romo.

The leaders roll through the sprint in that order – three seconds for Landa ahead of Barrenetxea, Jousseaume, and Romo.

A nice little bonus for Landa in his GC quest after Martínez took three bonus seconds yesterday.

He hands over some gels or snacks to Barrenetxea, whose back pockets seemed to be bare.

26km to go

Now they're out of town and heading gradually uphill towards Arkisil.

The riders tackled that climb from the west before and have since looped around to the east and will head up from the other side here before descending back into Leitza down the ascent they took on some 40km ago.

The climb is 11.1km at 3.1%.

EF, Movistar, Ineos lead the chase at 20 seconds down.

It's almost over for the move now. Barrenetxea drops back.

22km to go

Landa still leading the way up front.

Landa and co are still hanging at 15 seconds up the road.

Landa still on the front into the final 20km as he takes a bottle from a soigneur at the side of the road.

Romo drops back now and he's caught by the peloton.

Landa and Jousseaume still out front with an advantage of just under 10 seconds.

Astana, Groupama-FDJ, Movistar, Ineos all at the head of the peloton.

Now Jousseaume is dropping back to the peloton.

18km to go

The original break is all over now. Landa hanging out front but about to be caught.

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) counters as Landa is caught.

He has bandaging on his left elbow and his shorts are cut, so has clearly crashed at some point today. Still, he's giving it a go off the front.

No big rush in the peloton to get to the top here.

A shot of Landa leading the breakaway earlier.

Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the breakaway during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

16km to go

Calmejane has a small gap at the front.

Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) is on the move in the peloton now.

Balderstone makes it across to Calmejane.

The pair only have around 5-10 seconds here.

Ineos Grenadiers and Movistar continue to control the pace in the peloton.

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert will face off once again at the 2023 Paris-Roubaix

10km from the top of the climb and 10 seconds for the attackers.

14km to go

The peloton is holding the gap at 10 seconds on the way up here.

It's 3% most of the way up with a maximum of 8% briefly. Not really hard enough for any major moves before the top.

12km to go

14 seconds for the leaders.

Balderstone and Calmejane still working together well at the front.

The peloton continue to control the advantage of the duo up front. You sense they can make the catch whenever they want.

10km to go

EF send a rider to the front to help with the pacemaking.

David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan) puts in an attack.

He makes it across to the two leaders but there's only a few seconds between them and the peloton.

8km to go

3km to the top of the climb and De la Cruz takes to the front of the group.

De la Cruz turns on the pace to try and keep the move going.

Luke Plapp back on the front now for Ineos.

Movistar and Jumbo also up there.

7km to go

Now De la Cruz pushes on and gaps Calmejane and Balderstone.

2km to the top.

Calmejane and Balderstone caught now.

Just a few seconds for De la Cruz up front.

6km to go

1km to the top and the Astana climber is almost caught.

And now he's caught. All together.

The pace ups with UAE and Movistar at the head into the final kilometre of the climb.

5km to go

Over the top and now the riders head downhill.

It's a technical descent, especially in the final 3km, which reportedly features 30 corners.

Jonas Vingegaard sighting as the Tour de France champion moves to the front.

4km to go

Movistar, Astana, Jumbo, EF all up there as the peloton speeds downhill.

Heading towards 70kph on the way down.

3km to go

Dani Martínez has suffered a mechanical issue.

We haven't seen if the Colombian has had to stop and change bikes or wheels.

Movistar's Alex Aranburu is leading the way down the descent and things are fracturing behind.

2km to go

A group of around 10 now clear!

More riders not far behind.

Heading towards the final kilometre and the riders are twisting their way down the hill.

1km to go

Continuing downhill towards the finish. It's a small group up front.

It'll be a select group sprint.

Only around 20 men up there for the finish.

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads it out through the final bends and into the town.

Finish

Schelling leads from the front and takes the win!

There'll be some time gaps today after that descent.

Schelling beat Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) to the win in Leitza.

Aranburu took fourth place.

Schelling hit the front at the right time and took advantage of the late turns to sprint to the win.

It was a very short finish straight, so to the advantage of the man on the front. Still, Sobrero and Gaudu couldn't get close to Schelling.

That's Schelling's first WorldTour win and only the second of his career after the GP Kantons Aargau in 2021.

Gaudu, McNulty, Uran, Guerreiro, Higuita, Vingegaard, Carapaz, Izagirre, Landa, Simon Yates all in that front group at the finish.

Mas lost 11 seconds there.

It looks like Omar Fraile is the only Ineos rider within the top 70.

Dani Martínez has reportedly lost 30 seconds at the finish after changing bikes at 5km to go.

Here's what Schelling said after the finish....

"It's the first victory of the season and I'm extremely happy with it tbh. It's a bit strange that the UCI allows this final because it's way too dangerous in my opinion. You see it also with crashes in the final kilometres on the downhill.

"I was well positioned before the downhill and I could avoid the crashes and then with 1km to go it bumbled up a little bit. I found space and started my sprint at 500 metres to go. I knew that with the corners in the end, nobody would pass. To take a victory at WorldTour level is pretty amazing.

"The last kilometre was OK, but just to send a full peloton in a downhill like this is just asking for problems. It's not good. Most teams were not expecting a sprint, I believe, but still I saw it coming with a final climb this easy. It is what it is. For me it wasn't too dangerous and I was lucky I could find a gap in the final kilometre."

We don't yet know who has crashed on that descent. It was a very fast and twisting road down the hill and then immediately into the finish town. Far from ideal.

Schelling celebrates his win in Leitza.

Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORAHansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

Schelling now leads the race by four seconds from Sobrero, while Gaudu lies in third at six seconds.

A brief blip in the stage rankings saw Dani Martínez at 11 minutes down but he did actually finish 30 seconds down along with Plapp.

Schelling takes over the GC lead as well as the youth classification today. Aranburu is the new points leader, while Barrenetxea has extended his mountain classification lead.

Schelling in yellow after his win.

Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORAHansgrohe celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2

That's all from us on the live coverage of today's stage. We'll be back with more through the rest of the week at Itzulia, as well as coverage of Scheldeprijs tomorrow and, of course, Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix at the weekend.