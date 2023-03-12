As it happened: Grand finale at Paris-Nice

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the final stage and overall Paris-Nice 2023

Good morning and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 8 of Paris-Nice. It's the grand finale, and it often is grand, with the medium mountains behind Nice producing some thrilling last-gasp racing in recent editions. Let's hope for more of the same today.

The GC standings currently see Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates holding a 12 second gap over David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), with Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard 58 seconds in deficit, back in third.

The jersey wearers head the peloton as the 8th and final stage of Paris-Nice gets underway.

Tadej Pogačar wears the yellow leader's jersey, with Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar wearing the white youth jersey in his stead. Jonas Gregaard of Uno-X retains the polka dot mountains jersey and Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij wears the green points jersey, again as a stand-in for Pogačar who leads that competition.

The pack of riders including UAE Team Emirates Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar 2ndR wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey and Team DSMs French rider Romain Bardet R cycles at the start of the 8th and last stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice on the Promenade des Anglais of the French riviera city of Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The race is underway and polka dot jersey leader Jonas Gregaard attacks immediately, along with his Uno-X teammate Alexander Kristoff. He is understandably keen to seal victory in the King of the Mountains competition as the riders head for a day that features 5 categorised climbs along its 117.5kms.

The bunch have flown out of the gates with an early average speed of 55km/h. Gregaard and Kristoff have already amassed a lead of over 1.00.

With a relatively short, rolling route and very little flat, today's race should see aggressive riding from teams who are seeking a stage win, along with riders who hope to improve their GC positions. Following the final climb of the day, the Col d'Eze, there is around 15km of descent before 3km or so of flat roads as the race arrives in Nice.

It's immediately into the climbing action as the first categorised climb of the day beckons, the cat 2 Côte de Levens.

At the 100km to go mark, Gregaard approaches the Côte de Levens with a slender 1.10 lead. Kristoff has dropped back to the peloton and the pace is already starting to take its toll, with sprinters being shelled out the back of the bunch.

100km to go

There's no let-up in the Alpes-Maritimes and once the Côte de Levens has been dispatched, there's another short, uncategorised ascent before a brief descent kicks the riders onto the second category 2 climb of the day, the Côte de Châteauneuf.

Jonas Gregaard's gap has dropped to 50 seconds and behind him, Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) fights to bridge the gap, and he is followed by a chasing pack of around 15 riders who have broken free of the peloton.

The race is passing through the area which saw Primož Roglič snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2021, crashing three times as Bora-Hansgrohe's Max Schachmann clinched GC victory.

With the Côte de Levens done and dusted, Gregaard tops out first and adds 5 points to add to his lead in the KOM competition.



With that, Gregaard increases his lead over Pogačar in the KOM standings to 13 points, but his chances to secure more points are diminishing as the pack nip at his heels, just 12 seconds behind.

As Gregaard crests the uncategorised part of the climb and begins a short section of descent, another ten riders have pulled clear of the bunch and are in pursuit.

90km to go

The group of ten chasers make contact with Gregaard. This leading group of 11 now has just 20 seconds over the rest of the bunch as they near the bottom of the descent.

The riders in the break are Hamilton, Narvaez, Politt, Kung, Wright, Izagirre, Naesen, Champoussin, Goosens, De la Cruz and Gregaard. They open out their lead to 30 seconds.

Another 4 riders have bridged the gap - Tratnik, Eenkhorn, Calmejane and Houle. It's a stacked breakaway group containing a range of strong riders - they quickly pull out their lead to a minute over the peloton.

The lead group tops the category 2 Côte de Châteauneuf and the bunch has split into a number of groups - it's already all over the road in the Alps.

80km to go

A full run-down of who is where, as the second cat 2 climb is completed and the riders begin a long descent.

In the breakaway: Lucas Hamilton (Jayco Alula), Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Nils Politt (Bora Hansgrohe), Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Oliver Naesen (Ag2R-Citroen), Clément Champoussin (Arkea Samsic), Kobe Goosens (Intermarché), David De la Cruz (Astana), Jonas Gregaard (Uno X), Jan Tratnik (Jumlo Visma), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny), Lilian Calmajane (Intermarche) and Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech).

40 seconds behind that group, another group of 3 containing: Christopher Hamilton (DSM), Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-Samsic) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck)

The peloton currently sits 1:15 behind.

Ineos-Grenadiers fight to make the break of the day.

The pack of riders cycles during the 8th and final stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The descent the riders are currently tackling is just 7km in length but it's pretty steep. They will then begin climbing again immediately on a day with no respite - the third challenge of the day is the category 2 Côte de Berre les Alpes.

Gregaard adds another 5 points to his total in the King of the Mountains standings by being the first to crest the second category Côte de Châteauneuf - his lead extends to 18 points and will be unassailable if he can be first over the next climb.

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-Samsic) has left the second group of chasers and is heading across to the first group - he is currently just 10 seconds behind them, with the second group 35 seconds back and the peloton at 45 seconds.

With the descent safely navigated for the breakaway, it's back to the climbing, with the Côte de Berre les Alpes posing the toughest challenge yet - 6.5km at an average gradient of 5.8%.

Onto the climb, and Vauquelin bridges to the lead group, but the peloton have them in their sights, just 15 seconds back. Can Jonas Gregaard dig in and win the polka dot jersey?

70km to go

16 riders remaining clear at the front and there's now a group of GC riders who have split away from the rest of the bunch. They hang 25 seconds behind the leaders heading up the climb.

Heading for the summit of the Côte de Berre les Alpes, Tadej Pogačar looks unlikely to trouble Gregaard's lead in the KOM contest - the yellow jersey group are now 30 seconds behind the lead group.

With 2km remaining to the summit, the timing has been updated - the yellow jersey group are now just 8 seconds behind the break, and they are about to make the catch.

With 1km to the summit, Gregaard is giving everything at the front of the breakaway to seal the polka dot jersey.

David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) paces at the front of the breakaway. He has won the final stage of Paris-Nice twice in the past. Gregaard takes over with 400m remaining to the summit. He is giving it his all and should secure the 5 points.

Gregaard has done it. He is the first to cross the summit and in doing so, he scores the 5 points that see him wrap up the win in the King of the Mountains competition. He poured everything into that and as he tops the ascent he radios back to his team, before dropping out of contention. Job done.

65km to go

Crash for Dorian Godon (AG2R-Citroen).

Pushing on into the descent, and 5 riders from the breakaway have opened up a gap to the rest, with Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) leading the charge.

There's around 12km of descent ahead of the riders before the first of the day's two category 1 climbs, the Côte de Peille. It's a 6.6km challenge with an average gradient of 6.9%, and is likely to see the race explode.

The five riders currently leading the race are Champoussin, Naesen, Hamilton, Tratnik and Küng. They nurse a narrow 15 second gap to the yellow jersey group who have subsumed the remainder of the day's break.

60km to go

Groupama-FDJ hope to play a major role in the day's action - Stefan Küng currently rides in the lead group and David Gaudu is second on GC and will hope to challenge Pogačar.

NICE FRANCE MARCH 12 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 8 a 1184km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT ParisNice on March 12 2023 in Nice France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Hostilities calm as the bunch head into the first category 1 climb of the day, and the bunch partially reforms, while the lead group of 5 are able to add to their cushion of time, 47 seconds up the road.

55km to go

Wout Poels of Bahrain-Victorious is obviously on a good day - he attacked earlier on and now he launches another attack, pulling clear of the bunch in pursuit of the break.

Kevin Vauquelin of Arkea-Samsic decides he's done for the day despite a strong opening gambit. He drops to the back of the pack.

UAE Team Emirates increase the pace on the front of the yellow jersey group as they head up the Côte de Peille. Consequently, the gap drops back down to 35 seconds, and Wout Poels looks to be about to bridge the gap to the break.

Felix Großschartner takes up the pace at the front of the yellow jersey group on behalf of Tadej Pogačar.

3.5km remain on the climb and the gap hovers around 25 seconds. Wout Poels makes the catch and the lead group swells to 6.

Riders continue to be shelled out the back of the bunch as the pace intensifies. 3km remain on the climb and the gap has stabilised and hovers between 25 and 30 seconds.

Wout Poels has ridden right past the breakaway and now leads solo, with Oliver Naesen in second place on the road.

It's a stunning day in Nice and the riders are already unzipping jerseys as the heat begins to affect them. UAE still drive the pace in the yellow jersey group, with Groupama-FDJ sitting just behind, protecting David Gaudu.

50km to go

Jonas Vingegaard looks somewhat isolated in the middle of the bunch, although he does have Jan Tratnik up the road for later. Likewise, David Gaudu has a teammate in the breakaway, in the shape of Stefan Küng, but he also has two teammates with him.

Tadej Pogačar still has two teammates working for him on the front of the leaders' group.

The climb is complete - just one ascent remains, and it's the iconic Col d'Eze. First there's a significant amount of descending to get through, along with a short uncategorised climb toward the bonus sprint in Eze.

The Paris-Nice peloton tackles one of the day's many descents.

The pack of riders cycles during the 8th and final stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

45km to go

Tadej Pogačar and David de la Cruz have a frank exchange of views as they descend.

With 40km remaining the gap to the break holds at 30 seconds. The intermediate sprint in Eze beckons and as lone leader, Wout Poels will take the points.

40km to go

Wout Poels has just 23 seconds advantage over the peloton now as the pace increases heading towards the intermediate sprint. Groupama-FDJ push on at the front of the bunch - David Gaudu is being led out for the bonus seconds. But Pogačar launches and snatches the additional seconds, adding 2 more seconds to his lead.

35km to go

With the action surrounding the intermediate sprint Poels' gap has diminished to 11 seconds, and the bunch have him in their sights. A long descent begins towards the final climb of the race - the Col d'Eze.

There will be around 12km of descending before the climbing begins again in earnest. Pogačar is in pole position to win Paris-Nice at the first time of asking. He has 14 seconds over David Gaudu, who would have to find something extremely special to overcome the imperious Slovenian on the final climb of the day.

30km to go

The catch is made and Wout Poels is back in the fold as the pace increases heading down through Nice towards the final climb.

25km to go

The peloton flies through the streets of Nice ahead of the Col d'Eze climb which will decide the final outcome of the general classification of the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice.

The tension mounts as the lead group edges ever closer to the final climb. Who will strike first on the Col d'Eze?

The riders hit the climb and gaps already start to appear as domestiques drop out of the picture. Felix Großschartner leads the way for Tadej Pogačar, with Gaudu and Vingegaard also safely in the front group.

20km to go

Around 16 riders remain in the leading group. 4.8km remain of the climb.

Alongside Pogačar, Gaudu and Vingegaard, other riders to still be in the mix are Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar).

Simon Yates is the first to launch an attack. Pogačar is without teammates now. Vingegaard and Gaudu stick with him but the likes of Sivakov, Bardet and the rest cannot stick with them.

Tadej Pogačar takes over the race lead and immediately puts a gap between himself and the rest. He will attempt to solo away in search of victory.

Gaudu leads the next group, which still contains Yates, Vingegaard and now Jorgenson too.

Gaudu sets off in pursuit of Pogačar - he is able to gap the other three chasing riders.

With 3.4km of climbing remaining, Pogačar has 17 seconds over Gaudu, who in turn has around 8 seconds on the next group.

Gaudu gives up the solo chase, and the chasing group becomes a quartet once again. There are 22 seconds between Tadej Pogačar at the front of the race and the next group on the road.

This is a procession to the finish - Pogačar's gap opens out to 32 seconds and the four chasers seem resigned to their fate - they will fill out the next four spots on the general classification - assuming Jorgenson can make up enough time over Gino Mader (Bahrain-Victorious).

Tadej Pogačar continues to extend his lead and put on a show of complete dominance. 43 seconds ahead of the rest. Behind them, the rest are strung out down the slopes of the climb.

15km to go

Tadej Pogačar pulls clear of the rest to ride for victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice.

UAE Team Emirates Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey cycles in a solo leading breakaway during the 8th and final stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The gap is surely unassailable now - at 52 seconds, plus his 14 second lead, bar incident or accident Tadej Pogačar is 11.5km away from becoming champion of Paris-Nice 2023.

The final descent into Nice is all that stands between Pogačar and victory.

The second group on the road are working well together.

10km to go

The gap holds steady at around 48 seconds as Pogačar rides for the finish line.

5km to go - Tadej Pogačar rides alone at the head of the race. He will shortly convert the yellow leader's jersey into the winner's trophy as winner of Paris-Nice 2023. The podium will be completed by Gaudu and Vingegaard, who are locked together in the second group.

5km to go

2km to the line and Tadej Pogačar prepares to seal the deal.

The coastline of Nice is resplendent as an unstoppable Tadej Pogačar passes the Flamme Rouge.

Tadej Pogačar wins Paris-Nice 2023 on the Promenade des Anglais. Three stage wins, three jerseys, on his first appearance at the race. Dominant.

The chasing group arrive and Vingegaard sprints for second place ahead of David Gaudu. Yates and Jorgenson cross the line in 4th and 5th, with Gino Mader able to get back and defend his 5th position on GC.

Pogačar's final result is a 53 second lead over David Gaudu in second place. He takes 1.39 over Jonas Vinegaard in third.

Tadej Pogačar crosses the line to win Paris-Nice 2023.

UAE Team Emirates Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 8th and final stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice on the Promenade des Anglais of the French riviera city of Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Pogačar takes a bow as he seals the deal.

UAE Team Emirates Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 8th and final stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice on the Promenade des Anglais of the French riviera city of Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogačar:

'I never participated in Paris-Nice before, two times in Tirreno [instead], and I always feel that I'm good at the first races, and it was always my dream to win Paris-Nice as well, now that I did it, it's incredible.

They say attack is the best defence. I really know these roads, a lot of training here, so I knew exactly how my legs are on the final climb and how much I can spend to come to the top and I went really good with maths today - I calculated great.

The competition here was really huge and to be alongside David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard on the podium is special as they are really top class riders.

If I don't win anything until the end of the season it's still not bad, so I can be more relaxed.'

David Gaudu:

'The goal was to get Stefan [Küng] in front and maybe try to bridge up to him from behind, and if I had really good legs do something special. But of course the break wasn't allowed to go as long as we thought and maybe I didn't have the legs I had yesterday, and when Pogačar went I couldn't really go with him.

I told myself that I didn't want to go too deep and get into trouble. But there wasn't too much I could do today with Pogačar like that, he was the strongest. There is nothing to reret really.

It's a super result, it's not always you can go on the podium in a World Tour stage race, of course if they'd have given that before the start we'd have taken it. From the first day to the last we all worked well, and we've had a good week.'

David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard sprint it out for second place.

GroupamaFDJs French rider David Gaudu L and JumboVismas Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard react as they cross the finish line of the 8th and final stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 1175 km between Nice and Nice on the Promenade des Anglais of the French riviera city of Nice southeastern France on March 12 2023 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Jonas Gregaard wins the King of the Mountains classification.

NICE FRANCE MARCH 12 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly of Denmark and UnoX Pro Cycling Team celebrates at podium as Polka dot Mountain Jersey winner during the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 8 a 1184km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT ParisNice on March 12 2023 in Nice France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

The GC podium of Paris-Nice 2023:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

2. David Gaudu (Grooupama-FDJ)

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)

NICE FRANCE MARCH 12 LR David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ on second place race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 81st Paris Nice 2023 Stage 8 a 1184km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT ParisNice on March 12 2023 in Nice France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

The final results of Paris-Nice 2023, courtesy of FirstCycling.

Race report: Tadej Pogačar solos to victory at Paris-Nice

Thank you so much for joining us this week for Paris-Nice, we hope you've enjoyed the racing. See you again soon for more live updates.