As it happened: Giro d'Italia stage 3 - Matthews finishes off for Jayco-Alula

The profile of stage 3

Team Jayco AlUlas Australian rider Michael Matthews L rides next to Trek Segafredos Danish rider Mads Pedersen R to cross the finish line and win the third stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 216 km between Vasto and Melfi on May 8 2023 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Race Notes

- Stage 3 was a 213km ride south from Vasto to Melfi, with two climbs and a rolling finale.

- Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) attacked from the start and the peloton let them go.

- The two opened a 7:00 lead but the peloton then organised a chase with riders from Alpecin-Deceuninck, Jayco-AlUla, Eolo-Kometa and Trek-Segafredo leading the peloton.

- Thanks to the work of the other teams, race leader Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep teammates avoided doing any work on the front of the peloton.

- The peloton caught the break on the first climb and then Jayco set a high pace to shake-out the group. Most of the sprinters were distanced, with crashes and tension causing other problems and reducing the group to 40 riders.

- Trek-Segafredo took over the leadout but Matthews jumped first and held on to beat Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Buongiorno and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.

As we fire up our live coverage, the riders are gathering in Vasto for the 213km third stage.

The riders face a ride down the Adriatic coast and then a long section inland to the deep south of Italy.

The stage is perhaps for the sprinters but the final 50km includes some climbs and then a rising finish up to Melfi.

The crowds are out at the start in Vasto but the skies are cloudy, with the weather expected to worsen in southern Italy in the next few days.

Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep teammates are the last to sign on.

This is the map of stage 3, highlighting the long ride south.

The map of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

To catch-up on what happened on stage 2, click below to read our full stage report.

Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan wins hectic finish in San Salvo on stage 2

SAN SALVO ITALY MAY 07 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 2 a 202km stage from Teramo to San Salvo UCIWT on May 07 2023 in San Salvo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

To look back over every moment, every attack and all the post-race reaction, study our full live coverage.

As it happened: Giro d'Italia stage 2 saw late crash and victory for Jonathan Milan

ORTONA ITALY MAY 06 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 1 a 196km individual time trial from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona UCIWT on May 06 2023 in Ortona Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders have rolled out of the start village in central Vasto and face a 9.5km neutralised section before the racing starts.

The race leaders line-up in Vasto

Mark Cavendish and Joe Dombrowski wait for the start in Vasto

Race leader Remco Evenepoel rolls out of Vasto

The riders are still tucked up close behind the race directors car.

Technical race director Stefano Allocchio blows his whistle, waves his flag and so stage 3 is underway.

Andiamo!

We immediately have an attack but the peloton is not chasing.

The two riders on the attack are Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia).

They jumped away together and the peloton let them go.

Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) lead the peloton by 3:30.

199km to go

The peloton seems happy to roll along during the early part of the stage.

Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) lead the peloton by 5:00.

When will the peloton start to chase them?

Is this surge the start of a chase? No. it's just some riders accelerating briefly to make a toilet stop.

The breakaway and the lack of chase in the peloton plays in Remco Evenepoel's hands.

His Soudal team opted not to ride on the front of the peloton, so other teams, who want to try to win the stage, have taken up the pace setting on the front.

Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) is now the virtual race leader. He started the stage at 4:02 but leads the peloton by 6:50.

180km to go

Four riders are swapping off on the front of the peloton, leading the chase of the break.

They have brought the gap down to 6:00.

171km to go

Here are Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) on the attack.

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) on the attack

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) are taking turns on the front to stay out front.

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) on the attack

Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter Kaden Groves has suggested that his defensive elbow that sparked the high-speed crash late on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia "happens 100 times" in sprint stage run-ins.

The Australian spoke to Cyclingnews at the start in Vasto and brushed off accusations from race leader Remco Evenepoel that he was at fault for the crash.

'In sprinting this move happens 100 times' – Groves defends Giro d'Italia stage 2 elbow

UNSPECIFIED SPAIN MARCH 24 Kaden Groves from Australia of Alpecin Deceuninck Team in action during stage 5 Tortosa Lo Port of 102nd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023 on March 24 2023 in UNSPECIFIED Spain Photo by Joan Cros Garcia CorbisGetty Images

We can see Alpecin-Deceuninck, Jayco-AlUla, Eolo-Kometa and Trek-Segafredo riding on the front of the peloton, as they peg the attackers to a gap of 3:30.

Behind the domestiques leading the chase, the teams are lined-out but together, protecting each other.

Remco Evenepoel is tucked in behind his teammates, close to the front.

Thumbs up from the peloton as they take it steady

150km to go

There's still a lot of racing to go today.

The riders will soon turn right and head away from the Adriatic and head inland towards Foggia and then Melfi.

Fabiana Luperini is in the Corratec team car and is speaking to her riders.

She brings world-class racing experience to the Tuscan team, including a record of five overall victories at the Giro d'Italia Donne in 1995-98 and 2008, three wins of the former Tour Cycliste Féminin from 1995-97 and three Flèche Wallonne titles in 1998, 2001 and 2002. She is widely regarded as one of the strongest climbers of her generation.

Her career was not without controversy, however, as Luperini completed a reduced eight-month suspension after authorities found traces of nandrolone in a urine sample taken in October 1999. It was reported, at that time, that she denied using the performance-enhancing substance and argued that the positive test was due to a contaminated supplement.

Luperini is one of a handful of women who have earned leadership roles on high-level men's cycling teams. She is the first woman to direct a men's pro cycling team in her nation and says she's proud and enthusiastic to be a part of progress in the sport.

"I am very happy about this opportunity which was given to me. I especially thank Francesco Frassi, who I've known for many years, for choosing me. To be the first female sports director of an Italian team is a great source of pride," Luperini said.

Luperini brings world-class experience to new director's role at Team Corratec

Fabiana Luperini wins a record-fifth Giro d'Italia Femminile (Giro Rosa) title in 2008

140km to go

The peloton is keeping Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) under control and at 3:00.

Cyclingnews have journalists at most races on the WorldTour calendar and Barry Ryan and Alasdair are at the Giro d'Italia.

They tell us that light rain is falling at the finish in Melfi. That will add an extra factor and an extra danger for the descent from the late climbs and for the finish.

Most teams have cars out on the route ahead of the race and so will warn their riders of the conditions.

135km to go

The peloton keeps the gap to 3:00.

The Giro d'italia peloton

Brandon McNulty wears the best young rider's white jersey at the Giro d'italia because Remco Evenepoel wears the pink jersey.

Brandon McNulty wears the best young rider's white jersey at the Giro d'italia

Mark Cavendish was caught-up in the stage 2 crash but was happy to be in the peloton today.

Mark Cavendish in the Giro d'italia peloton

Remco Evenepoel drops back to his team car for a tactical chat with his DS Davide Bramati.

Soudal can see that several teams are keeping the break under control so they can perhaps attack on the late climbs and make a selection.

🔥 80 km covered2’55” gap for the two attackers..🔥 80 km di gara2’55” il vantaggio dei due attaccanti.#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/WzdgimOYBjMay 8, 2023

Former pro Giovanni Visconti previews each stage for Italian television and has warned that today's stage is for specialists, who can survive the climbs and then sprint well.

He rode the climbs with 30km to go and expects a surge from several teams to try to spit out the sprinters.

Jayco-AlUla seem set to play such a tactic in the hope Michael Matthews can win the sprint.

120km to go

As the kilometres tick down, the riders in the peloton are eating and drinking to ensure they are fueled and hydrated for the finale.

The Giro d'Italia always recalls the history of Italy and today tells the story of the Adriatic coast and then the rich history of Foggia and Melfi.

115km to go

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) continue to push on with their attack as the peloton goes through the feed zone.

Several teams are leading the chase with determination and so the gap is down to 2:25.

It is likely the break will be caught on the climbs in the final 30km.

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) on the attack

The Giro d'Italia peloton is lined out.

The Giro d'Italia peloton

It's Monday and a flat stage but everything stops in Italy when the Giro goes past.

Even the school children get a day off.

106km to go

The lead duo are closing in on the intermediate sprint in Foggia.

No sprint among the Corratec duo.

Konyshev takes it ahead of Stojnic to take the full points for the points and intermediate sprint competitions.

Find out about those competitions and all the jerseys and rules of the Giro d'Italia with our comprehensive guide.

Giro d'Italia classifications, jerseys and rules explained

Jayco-AlUla lead the peloton on the road to the sprint.

Mads Pedersen hits the front in the search for points.

It looked like Pedersen took the points ahead of Arne Marit.

Pedersen takes third. Marit was next, and then Matthews and Milan were close for fifth.

Only 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 points available in the peloton there, so not a result that will move the needle in the battle for the maglia ciclamino.

101km to go

1:50 for Stojnic and Konyshev now after the sprint.

Into the final 100km now and the TV helicopter focusses on Foggia's football stadium, the Pino Zaccheria. Not a whole lot going in the race at the moment, obviously.

The peloton has let the gap to the break go back up over two minutes.

Alpecin, Trek, Jayco leading the way in the peloton.

A look back at the intermediate sprint...

📍 Foggia Intermediate Sprint! 📹#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/2RqCVjOfQjMay 8, 2023

The rain jackets are out in the peloton on the highway out of Foggia.

And now time for food and drink as the riders pass through the feed zone.

83km to go

Still no rush in the peloton. Plenty of time to catch the breakaway duo later on.

The peloton riders have put on capes, Gillet and other clothes to keep off the rain.

70km to go

The speed is definitely higher in the peloton now, despite the light rain.

The peloton is only 1:30 behind the two attackers.

The climbs start in 30km and so the peloton wants to have total control of the racing.

Stage 3 is divided into two distinct parts.

It's flat for 170 km, on wide and mostly fast flowing roads, as it winds south into Puglia and then Basilicata.

The route then changes as it reaches the Monti del Vulture hills. The road that leads through the Valico dei Laghi di Monticchio to the lake twists and rises at 6-7%.

After a short descent and flat road, the route climbs again, up the Valico la Croce, to reach Rionero in Vulture.

It then continues, mostly downhill, wide roads, all the way to Melfi.

These are the two climbs of the stage. Watch for surges and attacks from several teams here.

Details of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

This is the climb up to the finish in Melfi. It's complex and twists too.

Details of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

The final 350 metres kick-up to the line.

Details of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

This is the official race book description of the finish:

After a short climb to the centre of Melfi, the route descends towards the station (with roundabouts, traffic dividers etc. being the common impediments) and then goes up again, heading for the finish.

There is a short descent in the last kilometre, just before a wide bend that leads into the 350 m long, uphill (ca. 5%) home straight, on 8 m wide tarmac.

60km to go

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) lead by 2:00 as the peloton play a game of cat and mouse.

Ineos Grenadiers ride together as a unit.

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 LR Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Natnael Tesfatsion of Eritrea and Team Trek Segafredo compete during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Melfi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

This is one of the longest and flattest stages of the 2023 Giro d'Italia. It's been a slow ride south so far but will surely soon explode very soon.

The lead of Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) was up to 7:00 early on but is down to 1:45 now as the teams take up position up front.

The Giro d'italia peloton

Jay Vine has stopped for a bike change. He has to chase back but is in the team cars and will soon try to get back up front.

40km to go

Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) are still fighting to stay away, indeed, they seem to have upped the pace to try to stay away as long as possible.

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 LR Veljko Stojni of Serbia and Alexander Konychev of Italy and Team Corratec Selle Italia compete in the breakaway during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Melfi Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The 40km sign indicates the start of the finale.

Jayco up the pace, with all the GC riders just behind him.

Race on!

The climb of Valico dei Laghi di Monticchio is almost 7km long and so will hurt lots of the sprinters.

Fortunately the rain has eased but the road surface is still wet.

Up front, Veljko Stojnić has pushed on alone but the peloton is closing the gap fast.

Behind some riders have been distanced by the high speed set by Trek, DSM and Jayco.

Jake Stewart needs a bike change due to a puncture. He could have been a contender today but he faces an extra effort to get back on.

Mark Cavendish is one of the pure sprinters to be distanced.

36km to go

Gruppo compatto!

Veljko Stojnić is caught due to the high speed in the peloton.

Jayco keep the sped high, riding for Matthews.

Behind stage 2 winner Jonathan Milan has also been distanced.

Gaviria and Dekker are also distanced.

The Jayco pace is hurting a lot of riders. Italian national champion Filippo Zana is putting down the hurt.

Filippo Ganna is also distanced.

There is still 2km to climb, a flat section and then another climb.

Magnus Cort of EF is struggling.

He has 2 teammates with him, to try and get back on in the run-in to Melfi.

33km to go

There will be a sprint for the KOM points.

Pinot goes for it!

Allez Tibo!

Pinot is first to the top and scores 9 points.

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) followed Pinot and pushed on but they will be caught.



They will surely sprint again on the second climb.

Sepp Kuss has a bike problem.

The American Jumbo-Visma rider has a rear gear problem.

He will have to wait for his team car but it is back behind the chase group.

He gets a new bike and is away.

29km to go

The Valico la Croce climb starts. It's only 2.9km long but is steep.

Evenepoel is up front to avoid any problems. So are the Ineos riders.

There are 60 or so riders in the front group. We can see Matthews and Mads Pedersen.

The Magnus Cort chase group is at 45 seconds.

The road is very wet on the climb and so we expect it to be wet on the descent too.

Ineos mass on the front. They perhaps want to lead on the descent.

Mads Pedersen is fighting to stay on as Ineos up the pace even more.

Pinot leads over the line to take more KOM points.

Pedersen is 15 seconds off the back and has three teammate to help him close the gap on the fast 26km descent and flat roads to the finish.

There are only 40 or so riders in the front group.

The riders face 15km of fast descent through the trees and then the road is flat to Melfi.

Kuss is still trying to get back on. He's making a huge effort in case Roglic needs him in the final kilometres.

Crash. Several riders go down, including Serry and Dombrowski.

20km to go

The road is wet and rolling now.

There is a very late intermediate sprint with 10km to go. Will we see Evenepoel sprint? Maybe.

Jayco continue to lead the front group.

It'll be up to Michael Matthews to finish off the work.

This is the finish. Watch out for the late corner at 400 metres to go.

Details of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

The road kicks-up from 350 metres to go.

Details of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

Fortunately the roads are now dry.

Almeida has lost contact after a crash on the descent.

He has a problem with his bike.

Almeida was slowed by another rider crashing.

He's chasing with McNulty but it is a scary moment.

It seems Sepp Kuss also crashed on the descent as he chased at speed.

12km to go

Pedersen is back on the front group. There are 65km riders up front now.

Almeida is about to get back on after a hectic chase. However his bike is not working perfectly.

10km to go

At the intermediate sprint, Evenepoel gets an leadout from Soudal and beats Roglic to the line. He gains a second on his big rivals.

Is that sprint symbolic of this Giro d'Italia?

Now it's time for the stage finish.

Trek and Jayco take control for Pedersen and Matthews.

McNulty is distanced after his work for Almeida.

The American will clearly have a support role rather than a leadership role in this Giro.

Jayco are riding for Matthews and he is sat on Pedersen's wheel.

However, watchout for Kaden Groves, he is still in the front group.

Zana is giving his all for Jayco and Matthews.

2.5km to go

It's sprint time!

Riders are trying to move up on both sides of the road as Jayco still lead.

1.5km to go

Trek mass on the front!

Trek lead it out!

Watch out or the late corner.

Sprint!

Matthews!

Matthews hit out early after the sweeping curve. Pedersen was equal to him and came up alongside but the Australian hung on to win it.

Matthews is overjoyed and hugs his teammates and team staff.

Matthews gives Zana a big hug to thank him for all the work the Italian did.

Matthews jumped before Pedersen and stole a march on his rival. Pedersen came up but Matthews did not fade and nobody could get past him.

It was Matthews first win of 2023.

This shot shows Matthews centre and out front.

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 LR Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla and Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo sprint at finish line during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Melfi Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

It was Matthews third stage win at the Giro buyt his first since 2016.

Matthews also win back in 2014.

Matthews beat Pedersen, Kaden Groves and Vincenzo Albanese of Eolo.

Matthews was overjoyed to win.

Team Jayco AlUlas Australian rider Michael Matthews celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 216 km between Vasto and Melfi on May 8 2023 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

#Giro 🇮🇹That WINNING feeling 🙌 pic.twitter.com/K78rTWwFEyMay 8, 2023

Alpecin-Deceuninck had the the duo of Stefano Oldani and Kaden Grove in the sprint but they seemed to sprint shoulder to shoulder.

Remco Evenepoel finished safely in the front group and so kept the maglia rosa.

Evenepoel took three bonus seconds in the late intermediate sprint. Roglic was with him and also scored two seconds and so Evenepoel extended his lead on his biggest rival by a second.

Matthews was overjoyed to win the stage.

"I'm just speechless. What I've been through these last few months, to now come back with a victory for the team," he said.

"We rode all day today. They were fully committed for me to win the stage. I don't have words at the moment. It's been such a roller coaster this year. Now already on stage 3 with a stage win? That's more than I could ever dream of."

Matthews also spoke about the final kilometres and the sprint.

"I heard Pedersen was dropped on the climb so I was hoping he'd be a bit pinned for the sprint. I knew I needed to go early, get the jump on them, and it worked out," he said.

"At the moment, it's been a roller coaster for me. I came to the Giro just to have fun, enjoy riding my bike, being with my team. It was such a team effort, that win. That was for the boys."

Team Jayco AlUlas Australian rider Michael Matthews celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 216 km between Vasto and Melfi on May 8 2023 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Remco Evenepoel played down the importance of taking a second on Roglic and three seconds on his rivals but went for them.

"We were just there, we wanted to take the downhill it in the first positions because the rain made the roads wet and tricky," he explained.

"Then I saw them (Jumbo-Visma) sitting behind us. It didn't cost us much energy. If the seconds are there to grab, we should not be afraid to grab them. One more second on Primoz and three on the rest is good especially after quite an easy day and a hectic finale."

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step Pink Leader Jersey prior to the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Vasto Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

👏 @EvenepoelRemco retains the Maglia Rosa. 👏 @EvenepoelRemco conserva la Maglia Rosa#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/FBndOkvfayMay 8, 2023

To read our full stage report, see the full stage results and our growing photo gallery, click below.

Giro d'Italia: Michael Matthews claims stage 3 in uphill sprint

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Melfi Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

It was a long but good day in pink for Remco Evenepoel. His Soudal team did not have to work on the front, he gained three seconds on all his GC rivals and one seconds on Roglic.

He can now decide if he wants to let the maglia rosa go during stage 4 to Lago Laceno.

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Melfi Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Evenepoel leads João Almeida by 32 seconds, with Primož Roglič third at 44 seconds.

None of the GC contenders lost time during stage 3.



Stage 4 to Lago Laceno includes 3500m of climbing and the last climb 9.6km.

The first part is not especially hard but there is a section at 10%. The top is 4km before the finish line.

The 175km stage includes a number of other climbs along the roads across Basilicata, making it ideal for a breakaway.

The question is if the right break can get away and if Evenepoel will let a move go.

Thanks for joining us for full live coverage of stage 3 to Melfi.

We'll have full coverage of stage 4 on Tuesday.

Arrivederci!