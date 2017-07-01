And That Happened: Friday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the rest of Friday’s scores and highlights:

Braves 3, Athletics 1: In the same month that saw MLB batters break an all-time record for most home runs hit in a single month, Mike Foltynewicz nearly pitched the second no-hitter of the season — and the first by a Braves’ pitcher since 1994. He was foiled in the ninth inning by Matt Olson, whose nine-pitch at-bat gave way to a monster home run and spoiled the no-no with three outs left to go.

Foltynewicz was pulled after Olson’s blast hit the nest of bleacher creatures in right field, not only losing his no-hit bid but the opportunity to record the first complete game of his career. The A’s, meanwhile, have now played 4,139 consecutive games without getting no-hit (via MLB.com’s Adrian Garro).

Giants 13, Pirates 5: No one seems to know when or how Austin Slater cracked his bat, but it clearly didn’t slow the rookie down one bit on Friday night. He went 2-for-5 with a pair of base hits and roped a long fly ball to the warning track in center field before the broken bat was pointed out. Slater wouldn’t get another at-bat, nor would he need one: the Giants won handily after a five-run inning and a smattering of insurance runs boosted them to an eight-run lead over the Pirates.

Slater wasn’t the only rookie to make an impression, either. Ryder Jones finally broke an 0-for-17 streak, hacking his way to an 0-1 count against Jhan Mariñez and bouncing a leadoff single up the middle for his first career hit in the seventh:

While the Giants aren’t about to start climbing of the 23-game hole they dug for themselves this season, they’re riding a nice little winning streak this week, extending their run to four straight games after sweeping the Rockies at home.

Rays 6, Orioles 4 (10 innings): With two outs and the bases empty, all Brad Brach needed to do was retire Shane Peterson to push the Orioles over .500. Instead, he walked Peterson on seven pitches, moved him to second base on a balk, moved him to third on a wild pitch, and gave up a game-tying RBI single to Adeiny Hechavarria. That opened the door just wide enough for the Rays, who completed their rally with Steven Souza Jr.’s game-winning three-run homer in the 10th:

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 4 (11 innings): Justin Smoak put the Blue Jays on the board with a first-inning home run, marking the 1,070th home run hit by a major league player in the month of June. Even the long ball wasn’t enough to bail the Jays out of another loss, however, and they dropped to 7.5 games back of the division lead after Xander Bogaerts and Deven Marrero singled their way to a win in extras.

Reds 5, Cubs 0: Scott Feldman didn’t advance his no-hit bid nearly as far as Mike Foltynewicz, but he gave it a solid effort on Friday night with 5 2/3 hitless innings against the visiting Cubs. A fielding error got Jon Jay to first base in the sixth inning, followed by the Cubs’ first hit of the game: Ian Happ‘s two-out single to right field. Feldman worked out of the jam, inducing a fly out to retire Anthony Rizzo, and allowed just one more hit in the seventh before leaving the Reds’ bullpen to sort out the remaining two innings.

Mets 2, Phillies 1: Jacob deGrom is untouchable right now. The Mets’ righty delivered his fourth straight win against the Phillies, extending a streak of one-run outings that goes back through June 12. He nearly reached his season-high strikeout total, too, fanning 12 of 25 batters over seven innings of three-hit ball.

Like Foltynewicz and Feldman, deGrom no-hit the Phillies through 4 2/3 innings, finally losing the bid when Curtis Granderson lost a deep fly ball in the lights and gifted Andrew Knapp with his first career triple. Grandy’s explanation?

“You can’t catch what you can’t see,” he told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Brewers 3, Marlins 2: The Brewers kicked off their six-game homestand in fine fashion on Friday: Corey Hart was honored in a pregame retirement ceremony, Corey Knebel set a new MLB single-season record with at least one strikeout in 40 consecutive appearances, and Stephen Vogt lifted the Brewers with two home runs and three RBI.

All in all, it was a dazzling day except for one moment in the fourth inning, when first base umpire Joe West was hit in the back of the head by a baseball… from the crowd. West didn’t appear to be seriously injured, and MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the team made a serious effort to identify the culprit following the game, though they have yet to release any further information pertaining to the incident. Still, this should go without saying: Unless you’re returning a home run ball for some petty reason, don’t throw baseballs onto the field, and don’t throw them at anyone’s head.