What happened to every Chicago Bears QB drafted in the first round?

Mark Lane
·6 min read
The Chicago Bears just don’t have a great track record when it comes to quarterbacks. It is that one position they just can’t solve throughout their team’s history.

With Mitchell Trubisky signing a free agent deal to be Josh Allen’s backup with the Buffalo Bills, it is another example of a Bears first-round quarterback’s career continuing in another NFL city.

Here is a rundown of what has happened to every Bears quarterback taken in the first round in Chicago history.

1. Sid Luckman, 1939

(AP Photo)

Luckman went No. 2 overall to the Bears. The former Columbia product was a five-time All-Pro and NFL MVP. Luckman led Chicago to four NFL Championships and was the passing champ in 1943, 1945, and 1946. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

2. Frankie Albert, 1941

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears had Luckman, they drafted Albert from Stanford. However, the United States would enter World War II by December of '41, and Albert spent the war serving in the Navy. When he got out in 1946, he landed with the San Francisco 49ers and was Y.A. Tittle's predecessor. His lone Pro Bowl selection came in 1950.

3. Johnny Lujack, 1946

(AP Photo/File)

Lujack (left) effectively took over as the Bears' quarterback in 1949, and he had a short but effective career with two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro. The Bears never played in an NFL Championship Game while Lujack was the starting quarterback.

4. Bobby Layne, 1948

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

Layne didn't want to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had the No. 3 overall pick. George Halas was able to convince Layne to play for Chicago. The eventual Hall-of-Famer was in the Windy City for one season as he was the third-stringer behind Luckman and Lujack. Layne tried to go to the Green Bay Packers, but Halas traded him instead to the New York Bulldogs in 1949. Layne would end up with the Detroit Lions from 1950-58 before a midseason trade to the Steelers, where he would play for the very club he didn't want to be with originally.

5. Bob Williams, 1951

(AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

Williams (left) was a star out of Notre Dame and Chicago drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. In his rookie year, Williams did not start at quarterback and went 14-of-33 for 146 yards and a touchdown while the Bears went 7-5. In 1952, Williams compiled a 3-4 record as Chicago again failed to compete for the championship with a 5-7 record. Williams' last season was 1955 where he didn't start and Chicago went 8-4 with no championship game appearance.

6. Jim McMahon, 1982

(AP Photo)

Imagine not taking a quarterback in the first round for over 30 years. Chicago took the BYU quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick. McMahon arguably could have been the greatest quarterback since Luckman, and he already led the club to a Super Bowl win at the end of the 1985 season. However, he was body-slammed by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Charles Martin in 1986, which made a rotator cuff injury even worse. He never started more than nine games the rest of his career in Chicago, which ended in the 1989 offseason after a falling out with coach Mike Ditka and ownership. McMahon was traded to the San Diego Chargers, where he spent a season. In 1990, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles where former Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan was the coach. In 1991, McMahon produced an 8-3 record as he filled in for an injured Randall Cunningham. In 1993, he landed with the Minnesota Vikings and compiled an 8-4 mark. The next season, he reunited with Ryan with the Arizona Cardinals. McMahon's final two seasons were as Brett Favre's backup with the Packers, winning a second Super Bowl ring after the 1996 season.

7. Jim Harbaugh, 1987

USA TODAY Sports

The Bears drafted Harbaugh with the No. 26 overall pick. When Chicago offloaded McMahon in 1989, Harbaugh went 1-4 as Mike Tomczak took the majority of the starts. The next season, Harbaugh led Chicago to a 10-4 mark and a wild-card win against the New Orleans Saints. In 1991, Harbaugh produced an 11-4 record, but Chicago lost at home in the wild-card round to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears started falling apart in the last year of Dikta and the first year of Dave Wannstedt, which led to Harbaugh signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 1994 free agency. Harbaugh led the Colts as far as the AFC Championship Game in 1995, and a followup wild-card appearance the year after. After a losing season in 1997, Harbaugh joined the Baltimore Ravens in 1998, and ended up with the San Diego Chargers for his final two seasons in 1999 and 2000.

8. Cade McNown, 1999

(Allsport)

Chicago drafted McNown with the No. 12 overall pick from UCLA. McNown went 3-12 over his solitary two seasons with the Bears, producing a 16-19 touchdown to interception ratio. Chicago traded McNown to the Miami Dolphins in 2001, but they never started him in a game, and Miami ended up trading him to the San Francisco 49ers in 2002. McNown sustained a shoulder injury that preseason that effectively ended his NFL career.

9. Rex Grossman, 2003

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Durability issues limited the No. 22 overall pick from Florida to seven starts through his first three seasons. In 2006, Grossman was along for the ride as the Bears defense and returner Devin Hester led the Bears to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Chicago lost to the Colts in Super Bowl XLI. Grossman started eight games over the next two years for Chicago before signing as a backup to Matt Schaub with the Houston Texans in 2009. Grossman followed Texans offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to Washington in 2010, where he was the backup and provisional starter from 2010-12, producing a 6-10 record.

10. Mitchell Trubisky, 2017

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of taking Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes, the Bears went with a prospect who had one season as a starter at North Carolina. Trubisky's best season was in 2018 when he led Chicago to a 12-4 record and an NFC North title. Would it have turned out differently if Cody Parkey makes that field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round? In 2019, Trubisky's inconsistency led to an 8-8 record and the front office trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who had experience in coach Matt Nagy's system with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, and subsequently not picking up his fifth-year option. In 2020, Trubisky compiled a 6-3 mark and led the Bears to a wild-card playoff appearance, but came up short to the Saints. Trubisky is now Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills.

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped