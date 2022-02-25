How it happened: Ducks upset No. 12 UCLA 68-63, keep tournament hopes alive

It’s pretty hard to argue against the notion that Oregon gets up for big games now, isn’t it?

Yet again, faced against tougher competition with No. 12 UCLA in town, the Ducks pulled off the upset and left Matthew Knight Arena with a 68-63 win. It was a victory that was much-needed for Oregon’s waning NCAA tournament chances, but kept them alive with three games left on the schedule.

It was a pair of transfers who got the job done for the Ducks, with De’Vion Harmon and Jacob Young leading the way down the stretch. Both came up clutch at the end of the game and were able to hit their free throws to close it out.

Here’s how all of the action played out:

Final Score: Oregon 68, UCLA 63

Keys to the game

Oregon certainly started with some energy, taking an early rebounding advantage over UCLA and getting active on defense. At the first media timeout, the Ducks held a 9-6 lead but were once again struggling from deep, going just 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.

The Bruins got it going quickly and were able to tie the game at 11, but Eric Williams quickly turned things around and got a 3 to fall from the corner. The next drive down, Jacob Young converted an acrobatic layup in the lane and put the Ducks back up by 5.

Oregon’s energy got them in trouble a little bit in the first half. They had 7 turnovers less than 15 minutes into the game and were at times too aggressive on the offensive side of the ball. Still, they held a 23-19 lead with 7 minutes left in the half.

Franck Kepnang’s defense was impressive in the closing minutes of the half, when he had three blocks in a span of 5 UCLA possessions. Down the stretch, Will Richardson was also able to get a 3 to drop at long last and the Ducks entered the half with a 35-30 lead.

The Bruins started the second half without Johnny Juzang either on the floor or on the bench after he appeared to hurt something in the closing seconds of the first half. energy up. A 3 from Harmon and a dunk from Kepnang gave Oregon a 44-35 lead after the first media timeout.

Oregon’s lead grew to double-digits midway through the second half, and Eric Williams was able to provide a spark with both offense and defense. However, the Ducks hit a rough stretch during the middle of the half, hitting just 1 of 10 field goals. During this time, UCLA was able to pull back within 5 points.

The Ducks continued to struggle with turnovers, and with 5:30 remaining, UCLA took a lead while Oregon’s offensive struggles kept rolling. A jumper from Jacob Young eventually gave Oregon a lead again with 3:29 left.

De’Vion Harmon and Young showed up huge down the stretch. Harmon hit a pair of FTs followed by a deep 3, and a floater from Young gave the Ducks a 64-57 lead with 1:34 left, forcing a UCLA timeout.

The Ducks threatened to run away with it for a second, with an alley-oop from Jacob Young to Eric Williams bringing the house down and putting Oregon up 66-57. However, UCLA got a timely 3 at the other end and forced a UO timeout, 66-60 with 46 seconds left.

A steal from Quincy Guerrier with 21 seconds left just about sealed it for the Ducks, putting Jacob Young to the line where he made it 68-60. Ducks get the upset.

Players of the Game

De’Vion Harmon: 17 points, 6 rebounds

Jacob Young: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Will Richardson: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Franck Kepnang: 8 points, 9 rebounds

Eric Williams: 11 points, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

The tough stretch of games don’t stop any time soon for the Ducks, who will host the USC Trojans on Saturday night in their final home game of the season.

