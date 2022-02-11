How it happened: The Ducks get defensive in 68-60 win over Stanford

Oregon, and the rest of the Pac-12 for that matter, learned an important lesson Thursday night. The Ducks don’t need point guard Will Richardson to play at an all-conference level in order to win.

The senior point guard was held scoreless for the first three-quarters of the game and missed his first eight shots. But Richardson ended the game with 12 points and six assists as Oregon managed to outlast the Stanford Cardinal 68-60 to win its 10th game in 11 tries.

While it took Richardson to find his offensive game, De’Vion Harmon and N’Faly Dante held down the fort. Harmon led the way with 21 points and Dante added 12 points and seven rebounds.

It was a bit of revenge for the Ducks as they suffered a loss at the buzzer down on the Farm to these same Cardinal. But this time, it was Oregon who was able to come out on top. The Ducks are now tied for second in the Pac-12 with UCLA with a 9-3 record and 16-7 overall.

Final Score; Ducks 68, Cardinal 60

Keys to the game

The Ducks’ halfcourt defense was just about as good as it has been all season with Oregon holding Stanford to just 43 percent from the field and 6-of-25 from long range. It was near perfection with the Ducks using their feet, making the appropriate switches, and was in the face of nearly every Cardinal shooter.

For the first time in a long while, Will Richardson wasn’t an offensive force. But thankfully for the Ducks, guard De’Vion Harmon and N’Faly Dante more than picked up the slack. Dante was an unstoppable force in the key with 12 points and Harmon nailed 5-of-6 of his three-point attempts on the night good for a season-high 21 points.

Jaiden Delaire, the Cardinal who hit the buzzer-beater three to defeat the Ducks in December, was stifled by the Oregon defense. He was held scoreless for the entire game.

The second half wasn’t quite an offensive show either. Oregon began the half making just three of its first 16 shots. While the Ducks were cold from the floor, Stanford found itself just down three at 43-40 with nine minutes to go.

Will Richardson was scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game, but he eventually found his stroke and finished with 12 points.

Stanford had a difficult time running its offense on most possessions and the 17 turnovers show it.

Players of the Game

De’Vion Harmon: 21 points

N’Faly Dante: 12 points, 7 rebounds

Will Richardson: 12 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 0 turnovers

Quincy Guerrier: 7 points, 6 rebounds

What's next?

Oregon looks to continue its winning ways as lowly California comes to Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday for an early afternoon 1 p.m. tip on the Pac-12 Network.

Even though the Bears are coming off a close 63-61 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, they are just 10-15 overall and 3-11 in conference action.

