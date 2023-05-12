As it happened: Davide Bais wins Giro d'Italia stage 7 as GC contenders hold fire on Gran Sasso

EOLOKometas Italian rider Davide Bais celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 218 km between Capua and Gran Sasso dItalia on May 12 2023 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 LR Primo Rogli of Slovenia and Team JumboVisma and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step cross the finish line during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Stage 7 Results

Buongiorno and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.

It's time for the mountains! today's 218km stage climbs high into the central Italian Apennines to finish at 2130m.

The sun is out in Capu near Naples where the stage starts but it is colder at the finish.

It is currently just 6C with lots of snow on the mountains.

Alasdair Fotheringham and Barry Ryan are at the Giro d'Italia for Cyclingnews and have informed us that it is currently pouring with rain on the road to Gran Sasso.

Indeed, there were a lot of serious faces as the riders signed in Capua.

They are now lining up for the roll out from Capua.

It is also starting to rain at the start in Capua but the stage is confirmed.

The stage includes a gradual climb up to Roccaraso ands only a short descent to the valley before the climb to the finish.

The rider roll out of Capua. They face a 2.6km section and then the 218km stage will begin.

Andiamo!

Remco Evenepoel has covered his white rainbow jersey with a black rainbow rain jacket.

We can see Joe Dombrowski on the front. It's the American's 32nd birthday and so perhaps has extra motivation to get into the break of the day.

Mark Cavendish was involved in a second crash on stage 6 but is still racing today.

🇮🇹 RACE: @giroditalia @MarkCavendish always has time for the fans! #Giro #GirodItalia #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/TRvMCVFoEnMay 12, 2023

They're off!

The flag drops and the attacks come straight away.

EF Education, Trek and Eolo are all trying to get into the early break.

The opening 60km are on flat roads and so it might be difficult for the break to form.

Whatever happens, it's going to be a fast start to the stage.

We have a four-rider attack.

210km to go

The four riders have a gap and the peloton already seems to have eased after just 8km of racing.

Will anyone try to jump across?

The gap is already up to a minute.

Jayco, Movistar and Bora are on the front of the peloton and seem happy for the four-rider break to go clear.

Perhaps we will see other attacks to try to win the stage later in the day.

These are the four riders in the break

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty), Karel Vacek (Team Corratec - Selle Italia).

None of them are a threat to race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM).

Indeed, the gap is up to 3:30.

Simone Petilli is the closest in the GC but is 7:49 down on the maglia rosa.

Team DSM is starting to lead the chase to defend the maglia rosa. There is an unwritten rule that the race leader's team should control the peloton for at least the first half of the stage.

It'll be interesting to see if other teams help Team DSM. Some will target the stage victory, while others may want their GC leader to target the time bonuses at the finish line.

200km to go

Only 200km left to race.

Riders are already eating and drinking. They know it will be a long, hard day in the saddle.

The 218km stage heads north and deep into central Italy today.

This is the map of stage 7

As you may have seen in our news, two more riders have left the race on Friday due ot COVID-19.

Arkéa-Samsic rider Clément Russo was forced to withdraw on Thursday. today Italian duo Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) left the race.

On Friday morning, the two teams announced that the riders wouldn't be starting the stage 7 mountain test to Gran Sasso d'Italia, taking the number of starters in Capua to 169.

Conci and Aleotti out of Giro d'Italia with COVID-19

LAGO LACENOBAGNOLI IRPINO ITALY MAY 09 Nicola Conci of Italy and Team AlpecinDeceuninck competes in the breakaway during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 4 a 175km stage from Venosa to Lago Laceno 1059m Bagnoli Irpino UCIWT on May 09 2023 in Bagnoli Irpino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia is always a mental battle as well as an intense day of racing.

Remco Evenepoel has been forced on the defensive after his crashes on stage 5 but leads his biggest rivals in the GC despite being 28 seconds down on Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM).

Evenepoel ramped up the mind games ahead of the stage 7 summit finish by suggesting that that Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma teammates seem "nervous" and describing himself as "the strongest at the moment".

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal QuickStep pictured at the start of stage six of the 2023 Giro DItalia cycling race from and to Napoli 162 km in Italy Thursday 11 May 2023 The 2023 Giro takes place from 06 to 28 May 2023BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

"For the moment, I have the impression that he's a bit nervous," Evenepoel told Eurosport France's Rois de la Pédale show about how he sees Roglič, widely considered his biggest rival in this Giro.

"He knows he is 44 seconds behind. So they [Jumbo-Visma] are nervous in the peloton, they push a lot, but that's a bit the typical style of Jumbo I think."

Click below for the full story and Evenepoel's thoughts on the long stage to Gran Sasso.

Remco Evenepoel says Primoz Roglic seems 'nervous' at Giro d'Italia

These are the current GC standings after stage 6.

Back to the racing and Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty), Karel Vacek (Team Corratec - Selle Italia) lead the peloton by a now significant 6:20.

185km to go

It's stopped raining and so riders are dropping back to their team cars for dry clothing, extra food or a tactical chat.

The riders can see the first hills ahead of them now.

First comes the 2nd category 7km climb to Rionero Sannitico. It is followed by a short descent to Castel di Sangro and then the climb to Roccaraso.

Roccaraso is at 1254m but the climb is gradual at 6%.

180km to go

The break is pushing on and their lead is up to 6:50.

After the first hour of racing, the average speed is a steady 40.200km/h.

It's again pouring with rain on the riders, it's time to cape up and stay safe.

170km to go

Team DSM continue to lead the peloton but they have allowed the break to extend their lead to 7:50.

The break of stage 7: Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) and Karel Vacek (Team Corratec - Selle Italia)

The break of stage 7

Andreas Leknessund's pink jersey keeps getting wet.

Race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) takes of his rain cape

160km to go

The gap has broken through the 8:00 point.

Team DSM are leading the chase but perhaps playing mind games with the GC teams, to try to force them to help with the work later in the stage.

The 8:00 gap means Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) is now the virtual maglia rosa.

That gap will surely grow more as Andreas Leknessund stops to put on leg warmers.

He's struggling to get them over his shoes and so will have to chase for a while.

Tick, tock, tick, tock, the break lead the peloton by 10:00 minutes after Andreas Leknessund stopped to put on his leg warmers.

The clouds are low and it is still raining hard. It's a tough day out there.

Three EF riders stop at a team car parked on the road to change their gillet and capes.

With the peloton rolling along, it's important to stay warm and as dry as possible.

The EF Education-EasyPost riders didn't seem to like the rain

Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost toughs it out.

Tao Geoghegan Hart didn't seem to mind the rain

150km to go

The rain has eased again and so the break pushes on, the four riders also careful to keep eating to fight their cold and fuel their legs.

The peloton has started to chase with more determination, bringing the gap down to below 10:00.

There is something emotional about breakaways. Yesterday's stage was a perfect example.

Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) could almost taste the podium spumante as they neared the finish line in Naples abut were cruelly caught with 300 metres to go.

NAPLES ITALY MAY 11 Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Israel Premier Tech and Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla compete in the breakaway passing through Naples ity while fans cheer during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 6 a 162km stage from Naples to Naples UCIWT on May 11 2023 in Naples Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The pain and frustration were evident on Clarke's face as he spoke to the media at the finish. "We make so many sacrifices that it really hurts when you go so close to victory like that," Clarke said.

Their collective experience and grit showed as they poured enough effort into holding off the chase while remaining cagey enough to save something for the sprint.

"We hoped to have the legs to stay away. It was close in the end and I knew that Simon was a lot faster than me in the sprint, so I played with him a little bit," De Marchi said. "I wanted to try to win. Second would have been great, too, but I played for the win. I did something that I've never done in my career: miss some turns.

"I tried to force him to start the sprint early and then get passed him but it didn't work out. It hurts not to pull it off but I'll keep trying."

Clarke didn't hold a grudge against De Marchi for playing cat and mouse, however. "At the end of the day, there's always going to be a moment when you have to decide to stop pulling. You can't pull all the way until 10 metres to go. We needed 10 or 15 more seconds, but it was just the way it was.

Indeed, the two hugged beyond the finish line. Both will surely try other attacks later in the Giro.

This is our story of their attack and their emotional reaction.

So close, so far: Clarke, De Marchi caught in sight of finish line at Giro d'Italia

Alessandro De Marchi and Simon Clarke at the end of stage 6 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

142km to go

The peloton is slowly reeling in the break like a giant fish. The gap is at 9:00 but falling second by second.

Alberto Dainese in currently on the front for Team DSM. The maglia rosa is using the team's sprinters and rouleurs. The team's climbers will come to the fore when the road heads upwards towards Gran Sasso.

The sun has come out after the rain, so riders are stripping off yet again.

They have also started the gradual climb to Rionero Sannitico.

After two hours of racing, the average pace is 37.550km/h.

We expected the pace to rise significantly in the final hours of the stage.

This is the terrain the riders are on today.

The stage finish at the Campo Imperatore ski station should be spectacular. The riders will pass through banks of snow on twisting roads.

The latest weather reports suggest there is also a risk of snow at the 2130m finish.

Giro d'Italia: il paesaggio innevato di Campo Imperatore, arrivo della settima tappa in programma venerdì 12 maggio. Le immagini dal drone #campoimperatore #neve #girod'italia #localteam pic.twitter.com/QS6VjCrwrjMay 11, 2023

See more

130km to go

The sun is out as the break reaches Castel di Sangro.

The central Italian town was made famous by its football team and the book called 'Miracle of Castel di Sangro' by Joe McGinniss, who recalled the emotions and drama of their season in Italy's Serie B.

Castel di Sangro is the site of an intermediate sprint.

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) kicks and so wins the sprint.

However the break stays together. They have far bigger goals today and hope to stay away as long as possible.

The break of stage 7

The Giro d'Italia is in a remote, hilly part of central Italy but the crowds are still out to watch the race.

👏 When the Giro comes to town.... 👏 Quando passa il Giro... #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/ESSlozLwBrMay 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the peloton reaches Castel di Sangro and Mads Pedersen won the sprint for fifth place.

The battle for the points competition and the maglia ciclamino is heating up.

Pedersen scored 4 points and so moved up to third in the classification with 87 points.

Jonathan Milan leads the classification with 110 points.

Stage winner TrekSegafredos Danish rider Mads Pedersen gestures as he celebrates on the podium after winning the 2nd stage of the 81st Paris Nice cycling race 164 km between Bazainville and Fontainebleau on March 6 2023 Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

118km to go

In Roccaraso, the break races for the mountains points.

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) kicks away to take the prize and the KOM points.

Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) was dropped just before and so there are only three riders in the break.

As the peloton climbs out of Castel di Sangro, a number of riders grab their musette to take on food and drinks.

The peloton is in Roccaraso, where stages of the Giro d'Italia and Tirreno-Adriatico have often finished.

Thibaut Pinot accelerates briefly to score 2 points in the KOM competition. He wears the KOM blue jersey and could score more points at the finish today.

MELFI ITALY MAY 08 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ celebrates at podium as Blue Mountain Jersey winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 3 a 213km stage from Vasto to Melfi 532m UCIWT on May 08 2023 in Melfi Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

108km to go

Team DSM are still leading the peloton but the break is at 11:20.

Other teams will soon have to pick-up the chase if they want to fight for the stage victory.

Teram DSM lead Andreas Leknessund on the road to Gran Sasso

All the GC contenders, including Remco Evenepoel are carefully tucked in the peloton.

Remco Evenepoel on the road to Gran Sasso

We talked about Mads Pedersen earlier and he joined an exclusive club by winning a stage at the Giro in Naples.

Six riders started this year's Giro d'Italia with dreams of adding their name to the illustrious list.

Cyclingnews' Daniel Ostanek has dug into the record books and established that Pedersen is the first man to do it since Matej Mohorič at the Tour two years ago and one of the quickest riders of all time to knock out all three stages.

The 300 days between his wins in Saint-Etienne last July and in Naples rank second only behind Daniele Bennati’s 291 days from 2007 to 2008, while Miguel Poblet’s 320 days between 1955 and 1956 rank third.

NAPLES ITALY MAY 11 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 6 a 162km stage from Naples to Naples UCIWT on May 11 2023 in Naples Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Click below to read the full story and get the full data on the Grand Tour stage winners.

Mads Pedersen writes name in history with Grand Tour stage win triple at Giro d'Italia

Mads Pedersen at the Giro d'italia team presentation

90km to go

The riders are descending into the stunning Sulmona valley.

It sits at 400 metres and the valley roads lead to the foot of the long, gradual climb to Campo Imperatore in the shadows of Gran Sasso.

This is the map of stage 7

87km to go

Lukas Pöstlberger of Jayco moves to the front of the peloton. Team DSM look across at him and ask him what he is doing. He seemed bored and perhaps just wanted to position himself better as the road descends.

The three remaining breakaway riders continue to enjoy a healthy lead, with just under 12 minutes in hand.

Mulubrhan is caught by the bunch with 79km to go. Given the gap, it's taken quite a while for him to drift back.

The gap is falling steadily now - down to 10:30 with 75km to go.

More layers are being shed now as the sun properly comes out and the pace starts to pick up in the peloton.

It's been a quiet day so far but we've only got another 20 or so kilometres in the valley before we start climbing.

DSM continue to lead the peloton and the gap drops below the 10-minute mark with 65km to go.

The breakaway are approaching the second intermediate sprint, at Bussi sul Tirino. After that we have another dozen kilometres on the flat before the road kicks uphill.

The second intermediate sprint on each stage only counts for the intermediate sprints classification, and not the proper points classification. It also carries bonus seconds for GC, but these will be taken by the breakaway trio. So don't expect any peloton action when they reach it.

57km to go

At the second intermediate sprint in Bussi sul Trino, Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) leads over the line to take maximum points.

Petilli and Vacek follow him over the line.

The three still lead the ploton by 10:24 and so Petilli is still the virtual maglia rosa.

The question is if ands how long the break can stay away today.

There are some superb views to enjoy during stage 7.

The views of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

Ineos Grenadiers are staying together.

Ineos Grenadiers during stage 7

Remco Evenepoel, like all the GC riders, is watching and waiting.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)

50km to go

The break is holding its lead as we reach 50km to go.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek have been working hard but one of them could perhaps hold off the peloton.

Andreas Leknessund is protected by his Team DSM teammates

The break is way out front but the speed is riding in the peloton.

As a result Peter Serry and a Soudal teammate crash. Evenepoel has also dropped back to his team car too.

The views of the Giro d'Italia.

⚡ The breakaway | La fuga 🔥 @davide_bais @EoloKometaTeam 🔥 @karelvacek9 @corratecSelleIt 🔥 @SimonePetilli @IntermarcheCW ⏲️Gap ➡ 10'42''🏁48 km to go#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/cJdZsIZAocMay 12, 2023

42km to go

The climb to Gran Sasso is officially 26.5km long but the road heads upwards much earlier.

Indeed, it has two steeps and a long plateau. However, if anyone struggles early on, they'll struggle to get back on.

The profile of stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

The ascent is divided into two parts, especially regarding the Mountains Classification. The first one climbs until Calascio, the second one is shorter but steeper and goes up to the finish.

This is the climb to Calascio.

The profile of stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

This is the final climb.

The profile of stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Barry Ryan is at Campo Imperatore for the finish and warns us about the wind.

It is a headwind in the final kilometres and so that could slow and dissuade any attacks.

It could also see some riders more than expected if they lose contact.

40km to go

Barry Ryan wrote a special stage preview feature. He spoke to several riders and directeur sportif

"I think it's more a survival game than a tactical game," Enrico Gasparotto of Bora-Hansgrohe suggested.

"If it keeps raining like this and we're climbing to 2,000m, it's going to get pretty cold up there," Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious warned.

"There's not actually a lot of super hard climbing, that's more early on in the stage. I think it's exactly the same as in 2018, and I expect Ineos to show their strength again here."

The snow at the Gran Sasso stage finish

"The climbs in the finale are long but not very steep," Ineos DS Matteo Tosatto told Cyclingnews.

"Perhaps there's some team that will look to create a bit of casino from a long way out. I don't think it's a very hard stage, but it's a stage where the team will be very important."

Click below to read the full stage preview and get ready for the action on the climb to the finish line.

Giro d'Italia's 'survival game' continues at Gran Sasso d'Italia – Preview

The snow at the Gran Sasso stage finish

In Naples on Thursday evening, Leknessund was cautiously optimistic about his prospects of defending his 28-second lead over Evenepoel at Gran Sasso d'Italia.

"It's going to be hard, but I believe it's possible to keep it to the time trial," the Norwegian said, though he must know much depends on how the GC men – and, above all, Evenepoel himself – approach those steep final 4km.

Race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) takes of his rain cape

"I don't expect big surprises," Tosatto countered.

"But we might understand some more about people's condition – not just Remco, but all the other GC riders too."

When the Giro last came this way at a similar point in 2018, a slow-burning day ignited on the upper slopes, with Simon Yates jumping clear to claim the first of three stage wins in the maglia rosa, while Chris Froome's concession of more than a minute suggested his path to overall victory was rapidly narrowing.

Two weeks later, of course, everything we thought we had learned at Gran Sasso d'Italia revealed itself to be false. At this early juncture, staying in the game is nine-tenths of the law.

Ineos Grenadiers during stage 7

Back to the racing and Geraint Thomas has a bke problem. He seemed to drop his chain, like yesterday.

He is soon away chasing the peloton, with several teammates.

Meanwhile, a number of sprinters and domestiques have been distanced.

They will pace their ride, making sure they finish inside the time limit.

They might finish 20 minutes down on the stage winner and GC riders but will still have to suffer.

37km to go

The riders are on the climb to Calascio. They have a further 4km to climb before the plateau.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek still elad the peloton by 10:20. Chapeau to them on a great ride out front today.

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 LR Simone Petilli of Italy and Team Intermarch Circus Wanty Davide Bais of Italy and Team EOLOKometa and Karel Vacek of Czech Republic and Team Corratec Selle Italia compete in the breakaway during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

35km to go

Bahrain Victorious is helping Team DSM on the front of the peloton now.

Jonathan Milan used his power to do some work for Bahrain. He has now eased up and slipped back.

The speed is increasing and the peloton is reducing all the time.

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) is up front but only has two teammates ahead of him.

He knows he has to fight all the way to the finish to keep his maglia rosa.

Evenepoel is only 28 seconds behind him on the GC.

Teram DSM lead Andreas Leknessund on the road to Gran Sasso

No other GC teams helped Team DSM with the chase today, preferring to save their riders for the fast climb to the finish.

32km to go

The break reaches Calascio with a lead of 9:00.

They will now dive down into plateau and try and stay away on the climb to the finish.

The views from Calascio are spectacular.

In the peloton the GC trains are forming near the front. That naturally raises he pace.

The race is on!

This was Evenepoel a little earlier.

What happened and what was he telling himself?

The two DSM riders are Florian Stork and Harm Vanhoucke.

They are giving their all for Andreas Leknessund

The gap is down to 8:40.

28km to go

We can see a focused Remco Evenepoel near the front of the peloton.

Stefan Kung leads Pinot up to the KOM line, so he can sweep up more minor points. This time he scores 4 points, behind Bais, Petilli and Vacek.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek still lead by 8:00 but they look tired now.

Petilli gets some encouragement from his team car but he seems cooked.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek have started the 26.5km climb to the finish.

The profile of stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

24km to go

There are still 50+ riders in the peloton.

Groupama are impressed by the views at the finish.

21km to go

There's tension in the peloton, with Ben Swift going off the road after UAE shuffled slightly on the left.

Riders are slowly dropping out of the back, with Pascal Ackermann the last to take a ticket and his cape as his team car came past.

20km to go

The last time the Giro finished atop Campo Imperatore in 2018, Simon Yates beat Thibaut Pinot Esteban Chaves.

Some GC riders were dropped and lost time. We're expecting a similar shake-out today. But who will be the loser?

We'll find out soon.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek still ead by 7:30.

They have a real chance staying and so one of them winning the stage.

However they'll have to fight the strong headwind, which could hurt them and cost them a lot of time.

Well done Ben Swift. He punctured when he went off the road buty has chased back to the peloton to give one last effort for his team leaders.

The road is climbing gradually along the side of the mountains, getting closer and closer to the snow line.

Soudal, AG2R and DSM are lined out across the front of the peloton, with their team leaders behind them.

Every team is riding to defend their position in the peloton as they pass the 20km to mark.

Ineos are stuck a little behind, with Jumbo a little lost.

Remco is close to the front.

The 10km point seems to be a key moment, when a team could accelerate.

We're looking at you Ineos!

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 LR Laurens De Plus of Belgium and 11compete during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The roads are exposed and above the tree line, so the wind is more of a factor.

Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) is no longer the virtual maglia rosa but he or Bais or Vacek could win the stage.

We have a race in the race.

11km to go

Soudal take over on the front of the peloton but how long can they control the race and set a high pace?

Today is a real test of their Giro team.

Remco Evenepoel on the road to Gran Sasso

Evenepoel has 4 teammates ahead of him, as the headwind blows on the high plateau road.

The peloton turns right and a flat road but the final climb to the line will start soon.

10km to go

Bais, Petilli and Vacek fight on and leads by 6:30.

Can they stay away?

A section of tailwind helps them and perhaps makes them believe.

The peloton also seems cautious and that helps the attackers.

We can see Ineos and UAE up front, alongside Soudal, now.

The race is at the snow line.

As they say in Italy: Che spettacolo!

The snow at the Gran Sasso stage finish

It's time to turn the epic dial up to 11 as the peloton get ready to tackle the final climb to Campo Imperatore.The Grenadiers are grouped near the front on the Gran Sasso ascent. The breakaway are looking good up the road. Let's see what happens #Giro pic.twitter.com/inGOEFiQeZMay 12, 2023

Bais, Petilli and Vacek are all suffering as they try to stay away.

Who will crack first and who will stay away? Pro cycling is such a beautiful but painful sport.

All three deserve praise for their performance today.

5km to go

The peloton is is at 6:00.

Can they still catch Bais, Petilli and Vacek? It will be close but someone will have to attack at the foot of the steep climb to the finish.

The break of the day

There are some tired faces in the peloton.

Ben Swift is still riding for on the front, with Soudal just to their right.

4km to go

This is the steep climb to the line.

The riders can see ahead of them, buried in the snow.

The profile of stage 7 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Bora and Jumbo are also up front in the peloton.

And then there were two.

Vacek loses contact and Bais and Petilli push on.

The few fans along the roadside are wrapped up against the cold.

There are banks of snow along the roadside. This is a classic Apennines Giro stage.

Vacek is back with Bais and Petilli.

Behind Thomas Champion of Cofidis accelerates but the GC teams let him go.

The peloton is also on the steep final 4km section.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek are going shoulder to shoulder. It's a race or survival.

1.5km to go

Now Vacek surges briefly and opens a gap.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek lead by 5:00 so will fight for the stage win.

Movistar lead the peloton but nobody attacks or sets a high pace.

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) is still there too.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek are back together.

Bais, Petilli and Vacek will sprint for the stage win.

2km for the peloton.

Here we go. Sprint!

This is a thriller.

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) wins!

The Italian dug deep and finally got a gap on the other two with just 150m to race.

Karel Vacek (Team Corratec - Selle Italia) was in pain but finished second.

Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) was third.

Here come the GC contenders but they're all together.

Ineos lead it out.

There are no time bonuses left to take.

Nobody wants to lose a second.

Dunbar ups the speed and Evenepoel tries to sprint but there is no gap on the rest.

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) was there too, so saves the maglia rosa for another day.

This is the moment Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) won the stage.

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 Davide Bais of Italy and Team EOLOKometa celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Well, that was a very tactical race amongst the GC contenders, creating more questions than answers.

Where Evenepoel, Thomas, roglic and others struggling?

Where they scared of losing time so early in the Giro?

What happens now?

These are perhaps some answers:

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) is still in the maglia rosa.

Remco Evenepoel is second and leads all his GC rivals by at least 30 seconds.

He will surely gain more time on Sunday's 35km time trial to Cesena.

This Giro will be decided in the final week as widely predicted.

Incredibly this is Bias first's pro win!

It's a second stage win for Italy and a huge day for Eolo-Kometa.

Evenepoel quickly got wrapped-up and will head down the mountain to his hotel by helicopter.

The team buses are parked 26km down the mountain, so the rest of the riders will travel down by cable car and then bus ride to their hotels.

Here's a great shot of Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) winning at Gran Sasso.

EOLOKometas Italian rider Davide Bais celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 218 km between Capua and Gran Sasso dItalia on May 12 2023 Photo by Luca BETTINI AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

This was the sprint amongst the GC riders, with Evenepoel leading them home at 3:10.

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 LR Primo Rogli of Slovenia and Team JumboVisma and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step cross the finish line during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

These are the stage results.

This is how Bais win it.

Eolo-Kometa rightly call it a win of work and courage.

💪🏻💪🏻 A win of illusion, work and courage by @davide_bais in #Giro #GirodItalia 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xncewDERP5May 12, 2023

As many have highlighted, the headwind on the climb stunted the attacks in the break and the GC group.

Nobody wanted to go early and then pay a huge price.

Grand Tour racing is, after all, a 21-stage chess match, not a one day race.

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 LR Einer Augusto Rubio of Colombia and Carlos Verona of Spain and Movistar Team lead the peloton climbing to the Campo Imperatore 2123m during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) was back on the podium to take the maglia rosa.

"I was lucky how the stage unfolded, it was only full gas in the last kilometre. I can be grateful for that and have some more days in pink," Leknessund said.

"I was expecting it to be harder. It was also quite boring, I'd say - I was looking forward to fighting - but of course I'm happy and grateful."

He is expected to keep the pink jersey during Saturday's 207km rolling stage to Fossombrone. but then will have Evenepoel as a threat in Sunday's 35km TT to Cesena.

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 Andreas Leknessund of Norway and Team DSM Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Davide Bais was tired but emotional after his victory. His win also gave him the blue mountains jersey.

"At the start of the stage I didn't give myself a chance of victory," he said.

"I only went in the break to pick-up some mountains points and be up here for Lorenzo Fortunato our GC rider. Then when we got away and realised we could go all the way to the finish, I focused on saving as much energy as I could to do then give it everything in the finale.

"I still can’t understand what I’ve done. This is my first pro win and it’s incredible. I want tov dedicate it to our teammate Arturo Grávalos who is fighting a major problem. It’s also for my family and all the team."

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 Davide Bais of Italy and Team EOLOKometa celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) stayed in pink after stage 7

Davide Bais took the blue mountains jersey on stage 7

As expected, Remco Evenepoel and several teammates took a helicopter off the mountain to travel to their hotel much quicker than by team bus.

The team calculated it could dave them two hours of travel time.

To read our full stage report and see our growing photo gallery of all the action in the high mountains, click below.

Giro d'Italia: Bais wins stage 7 from breakaway trio atop Campo Imperatore

GRAN SASSO DITALIA CAMPO IMPERATORE ITALY MAY 12 LR Einer Augusto Rubio of Colombia and Carlos Verona of Spain and Movistar Team lead the peloton climbing to the Campo Imperatore 2123m during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 a 218km stage from Capua to Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore 2123m UCIWT on May 12 2023 in Gran Sasso dItalia Campo Imperatore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thanks for joining us for full live coverage of stage 7.

We'll be back on Saturday for full live coverage of stage from Terni to Fossombrone.

Arrivederci.