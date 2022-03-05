How it happened: Cougars trounce the Ducks 94-74 in the Palouse

No team in the country will be happier to see the regular season end.

The wheels completely came off the proverbial car for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team as they were crushed in the Palouse 94-74. Now with the postseason on the horizon, the Ducks (18-13, 11-9) will have to do some soul searching and pick it up a few notches if they want to be one of 68 teams in the NCAA tournament.

They’ll have to win four games in four days. It’s been done before, but not often. Oregon will have to play a lot better than it did in the second half that saw WSU outscore 48-42 the Ducks after halftime where it wasn’t even that close.

Keys to the game

Oregon point guard Will Richardson was a late scratch with a head injury. He was banged up in the USC game and he hasn’t been the same since. In his place, coach Dana Altman started both N’Faly Dante and Franck Kepnang.

With the Ducks twin towers clogging up the middle, Washington State used its advantage on the outside to knock down threes. The Cougars 9-of-19 from long range in the first half and that helped them take a commanding 46-32 lead.

Despite Oregon’s height advantage, somehow the Cougars dominated on the glass. They outrebounded the Ducks 18-15 in the first 20 minutes, including six offensive boards.

Washington State’s pinpoint accuracy from the three-point line only got better after halftime. The Cougars shot 47 percent from long range.

The one bright spot for the Ducks on the offensive end was Franck Kepnang. The 6-foot-11 center started along with Dante in Richardson’s absence. Kepnang was aggressive in shooting the ball and he showed his great potential with

Washington State made a season-high 16 three-pointers and scored the most points against the Ducks.

Players of the Game

Jacob Young: 21 points

Franck Kepnang: 11 points (5-6 FG)

Noah Williams (WSU): 19 points

What's next?

