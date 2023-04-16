As it happened: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023

Demi Vollering

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition Route Map 2023

Vollering conquers Cauberg to win Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition

Race notes

- The 155.8km race begins in Maastricht and finishes in Valkenburg

- Four finish circuits include Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg, Cauberg

- In-race situation: Soraya Paladin and Grace Brown out in front with one ascent of the Cauberg left to race

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the women's Amstel Gold Race!

It's the ninth edition of Amstel Gold Ladies and the riders are set for 156km of punchy racing around the Limburg Hills as the Ardennes classics get underway.



The teams are currently completing the team presentation in Maastricht as we await the rollout in around 20 minutes.

Defending champion Marta Cavalli is taking the start today alongside a strong FDJ Suez team. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Grace Brown and Lots Adegeest could all be options today if the former Italian champion isn't quite back to her best form.



She took some time off from racing earlier in the year due to lingering injuries and discomfort in the peloton but has returned with a full focus on the Ardennes classics where she was so brilliant last year.

Italy's Marta Cavalli crosses the finish line to win the Women's 56th Amstel Gold Race

This year's route is 28km longer than 2022, with a total of 21 climbs in store for the riders.



The day's racing starts in the winding roads of Limburg before they enter a finishing circuit in and around Valkenburg that sees them repeat the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and the Cauberg.

156km to go

The riders have left the unofficial start in Maastricht.

Take a look at the start list below.

Since the races revival in 2017, we've seen five different winners in Cavalli, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM), Chantal van den Broke-Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) and Anna van Der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans).



Will we see another new winner today?

SD Worx are likely the favourites for the day with their incredibly stacked team including two-time runner-up at AGR Demi Vollering and the current best one-day racer in the world - Lotte Kopecky.



Kopecky has showed incredible strength over punchy climbs throughout 2023 so should be in good enough shape to be at the pointy end of things today.



This will be the Belgian's final Spring Classics race before turning her focus to track.

155km to go

The official start has been taken and we are fully underway.



First climb of the day comes after 12.5km at the Maasberg.

Other key contenders for the day include the World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who hasn't started her final season exactly how she may have wanted. Bad luck has hampered her chances at both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Tour of Flanders but if she is going to turn that round, she'll have to win a race that has managed to evade her illustrious palmares.



She'll be backed up by Dutch compatriot Floortje Mackaij and German national champion Liane Lippert on a strong Movistar Team.

Trek-Segafredo have a strong team here at AGR with Lucinda Brand, Shirin van Anrooij and Elisa Longo Borghini probably their key riders.



Silvia Persico will also fancy her chances after triumphing at Brabantse Pijl just four days ago ahead of Vollering and Lippert in the sprint.

Silvia Persico wins the Brabantse Pijl

We've unfortunately had an early abandonment from the race in Typhaine Laurance (LifePlus Wahoo) due to a crash.

145km to go

All still together in the peloton as we are starting the first of 21 climbs on today's menu.

The next climb of the day is the Adsteeg and it comes after the biggest gap between climbs today which is just over 20km. They come thick and fast once we get onto that finishing circuit.

120km to go

With the residual rain leaving a lot of the roads in Limburg slippery we've had some crashes in the bunch.



Apart from Laurance earlier we've luckily had no other abandonments.

The peloton is still all together after 42km of racing. They are 4km from the foot of the next climb - the Bergseweg (1km at 5.2%).

Riders are struggling off the back on the Bergseweg climb.

The riders won't get much respite as they are straight onto the Korenweg. There will be 10km of racing without a climb following its completion but after that they will be straight into the Kurisberg, Eyersbosweg, Fromberg and Keutenberg in quick succession.



It's probably too far from the finish for someone to strike out for glory but multiple riders could be put into big trouble before the peloton makes their way to the finishing circuit.

105km to go

We've got a breakaway out in front containing Marie Le Net (FDJ-SUEZ), Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx), Juliette Labous (DSM), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Lucinda Brand (Trek-segafredo), Jelena Eric (Movistar) and Sabrina Stultiens (Liv Racing-TeqFind).

With those headline names of Vos, Brand and Labous, you've got to assume the break is too strong to be given much of an advantage.

Here's a look at the breakaway with Fisher-Black leading them, their current advantage is 0'34".



The other two riders who have made it into the group of nine is Alena Amialiusik (UAE ADQ) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon SRAM). It's also Gladys Verhulst for FDJ-SUEZ, not Marie Le Net.

Niamh Fisher-Black leads the break at Amstel Gold Ladies 2023

The next climb in store for the riders is the Keutenberg (1.1km at 6.8%). After this phase of the race is done we will enter the first lap of the finishing circuit, starting with the first of five ascents of the Cauberg.

The big favourites of the day are starting to show themselves at the front of the peloton. Van Vleuten and Vollering both involved.

82km to go

Van Vleuten is really trying to make sure this front group doesn't get away and that gap to the front is closing quickly by the kilometre.

With those moves on the Keutenberg, group two joins the break at the front to form a much large collection of riders.



Multiple teams are now represented by two riders.

As the riders are now in the flatter section approaching the Cauberg we may see some poor cooperation and attacks flying.



Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) tried to break off the front but was quickly reeled back in.

We've just past the halfway point and it's all back together after those first few early moves.



The laps around Valkenburg is where the peloton will fight it out for victory.



With Van Vleuten looking very active early on in this edition, is she being aided by the extended parcours length in her bid to finally win Amstel Gold Race?

72km to go

The first Cauberg ascent is complete and the race is being attacked constantly.



We'll know enter our four laps of the finishing circuit.

We've crossed the finished line for the first time in the race with the most recent attack coming from Brand (Trek-Segafredo).

Brand is joined at the front of the race by Stultiens. The peloton has them in their sights with small groups splintering off the front in pursuit.

There have been some crashes in the bunch for Fisher-Black and Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Parkhotel Valkenburg). The latter was forced to abandon and is being attended to by race doctors now.

63km to go

A small group of six is in the gap between the two leaders and the peloton: Mackaij (Movistar), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo), Esmee Peperkamp (DSM), Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx) and Richard Bauernfeind (Canyon SRAM).

Group two has been absorbed by the peloton with Brand and Stultiens still dangling out in front.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) is marking moves on the front of the peloton with FDJ-SUEZ the team most interested in bridging across to the leading duo.

56km to go

The leaders are onto the second of five trips up the Cauberg with a 0'19" advantage over the peloton.



Wiebes driving things on the front.

More and more riders struggling with the pace off the back now. Wiebes and Riejanna Markus (Jumbo-Visma) are swapping turns on the front.

SD Worx are jumping on each move that tries to go now, be it Wiebes of Bredewold, they aren't interested in letting any more riders get up the road.

Brand and Stultiens cross the line with three laps remaining in the race. Their advantage remains at 0'30".

49km to go

Gap to the leaders going out now to 0'37". Stultiens and Brand working well together with no one behind wanting to take up the mantle of chasing.

The lull in the pace of the chasing group has allowed the gap to go out to over a minute now.

Wiebes has made it into a small move off the front of the peloton with Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health).



Brand and Stultiens have a 2'02" advantage as of now.

Soraya Paladin looks in fine touch as she stretches out the peloton. She's finished fifth in this race twice before and putting multiple riders in serious pain behind on the Bemelerberg.

Jelena Eric driving things on now for Movistar as Van Vleuten must be requesting as hard a race as possible.



The leading duo's advantage has been cut down 30 seconds as the pressure builds in the front.

40km to go

Brand and Stultiens still out there with over a minute advantage. Weather conditions are making it look pretty grim in the group.



There is a big fight for position as they descend towards the foot of the Cauberg again.

Henderson and Wollaston leading the group for now will the whole bunch racing full gas to the foot of the climb and ready for battle on the Cauberg.



It's wet and treacherous but Wiebes leads the group onto the climb.

Mackaij is the first to bite but with no joy. Gap is down under a minute again for the leaders.



More riders starting to struggle at the back of the group.

Brown and Paladin move away in a cheeky move. Amialiusik is chasing them down in aid of you'd presume Persico. Paladin looks to be in fantastic form.

35km to go

The leading duo crossed the finish line with two laps to go, now only 33 seconds in front of the chasing group.

All the big names are right at the front of the bunch in clear view. Brand and Stultiens only have 0'13" on them now and will be reabsorbed in no time.

Two kilometres before we hit the Bemelerbeg again and the tension is rising in the bunch.



Riejanne Markus has a gearing issue and requires a bike change but the narrow roads mean her team car is a long way behind - she's receiving some assistance from the neutral service car.

26km to go

The gap has gone back out to the two leadings in the more exposed roads as no one wanted to put their nose in the wind. Brand and Stultiens at 0'34".



Markus is now on a new bike but the Dutch champion will require assistance to get back to the group without expending too much energy.

Amber Kraak has waited for Markus to help her but she lost a serious chunk of time waiting for her team car to get to her.



Bauernfeind now driving the pace for Canyon SRAM at the front of the group.

Kopecky is removing her arm warmers as they enter the final phases of the race but was not given the jacket she was clearly expecting from her soigneur.

Riejanne Markus is making her way back into the bunch finally as Kopecky goes back to the team car to get that jacket she wanted.



Brand and Stultiens finally reeled back in.

It's that battle again for position as the group approaches the foot of the Cauberg. Brand is putting in more work for Trek even after being in the break for so long, incredible job from her as she finally pulls off.

20km to go

They are flying towards that left-hand turn that enters the Cauberg with Wiebes kicking off the front to enter the climb in her European champion's jersey.



Henderson is on the front for Jumbo-Visma.

This is the penultimate time up the Cauberg today but as Wiebes is pulled back to the group, the pace settles.



Van Vleuten is staying close to the front and aware of any imminent danger.



Kristen Faulkner (Jayco AlUla) is the first to hit the accelerator. She was being lapped last time round but has clearly found a second wind.

18km to go

The race in splintering behind her as they cross the finish line and get the bell for the final lap. Wiebes looks as strong as ever, once again proving how she is much more than just the best sprinter in the world.

Faulkner is settling in at the front with only one more rep of the three main climbs to come. First will be the Geulhemmerberg, then the Bemelerberg, before we take the final run up the Cauberg.



Wiebes is doing the chasing behind still. What a ride.

It's finally job done for Wiebes who pulls off as Chabbey is the next rider to chase down Faulkner.



Shirin van Anrooij is close behind after putting in a huge effort to chase back solo earlier in the race.

It's Soraya Paladin on the attack again! She's been so aggressive all day and clearly has great legs today. Van Anrooij is also looking very strong.

Lots of riders out the back now including Mackaij and Henderson.



Vollering has come out of the shadows to chase after being relatively quiet and out of trouble for most of the day.

Van Vleuten goes! The World Champion is here and putting the pressure on. Vollering is straight onto her with a whole host of other favourites also in her wheel.

12km to go

Niewiadoma is the next to go as the group lulled after chasing down Van Vleuten.



Van Anrooij digs in to respond again.

Bredewold takes her chance to attack now. The threat of Kopecky and Vollering is allowing her to build a gap.



UAE Team ADQ are chasing with Gasparrini to bring it all back together.

10km to go

The race should explode over the Bemelerberg before it's really decided over the final Cauberg ascent.



Various riders are catching back on as the pace lulls in anticipation of the finale.

Canyon SRAM again in the move. Chabbey is the next to try but she is quickly countered by Quinty Ton (Liv Racing TeqFind). Bauernfeind is finding more energy from who knows where to start the chase with Vos lurking close behind.

8km to go

Paladin again on the Bemelerberg!



Van Vleuten is chasing herself for Movistar but she looks around for someone else to pull.



The Italian has opened up a big gap as they hit the climb. Who will take up the mantle and chase?

It looked as if Van Vleuten was not interested in towing Vos across to the lone leader. Canyon SRAM have finally got their reward for being so aggressive all day. Paladin's gap is as big as 0'17 for now with Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) the rider chasing now.

Bredewold counters for SD Worx with the hesitation behind so apparent.



Big reaction as Van Vleuten tries to launch herself across to the front.



Paladin rids herself of her bidon and puts her head down for the final 6.8km of racing. Brown has her in her sights and is also solo.

5km to go

Brown joins up with Paladin at the front of the race and adds a lot of power to the Italian's efforts.



Gap is now at 11 seconds.

2km to go

Brown hits the accelerator as they hit the foot of the climb but she is quickly countered by Paladin who pulls away.



Markus is leading the bunch for Jumbo-Visma as Brown loses contact at the front.

The favourites are coming, can Paladin survive?



Lippert rounds Brown and is set to crush Paladin's dreams.



Kopecky is poised and ready but will need to close the gap to Markus and Lippert.

Van Vleuten struggling behind and dropped!



Lippert leading out on the front ahead of Markus, Niewiadoma and Kopecky.



Vollering and Moolman Pasio also present.

Vollering hits out for glory on the right-hand side of the road.



Lippert looks around as the SD Worx rider finds a gap.



Niewiadoma grits her teeth as she tries to chase, but they are starting to look around.

1km to go

It's looking good for Vollering as the chasers can't get any organised chase going.



Markus attacks from the second group but the threat of Kopecky is too strong for any of them to want to pull.

Demi Vollering wins Amstel Gold Race Ladies 2023

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins ahead of her teammate Lotte Kopecky who won the small group sprint behind.



It's another Dutch winner here in 2023 with Vollering the ninth different winner at AGR in nine editions of the race.



What a brilliant solo attack from Vollering who sat in quietly until the most important moment.

That makes it three wins this season for Demi Vollering adding to Strade Bianche and Dwars door Vlaanderen. The former was also a one-two finish for her and Kopecky.



Shirin van Anrooij takes a brilliant third place.

After a fantastic victory here's what Vollering had to say:



“I can’t quite believe it yet, this was the plan and we executed again so good.”

“I wanted to attack on top of the Cauberg and I saw that a lot of riders wre already finished there so i thought okay, this is perfect for us and I saw Lotte looked super good still and she looked behind, if I gave the sign to go.”

“I said yes, I go.”

“I didn’t dare to look behind ans was just thinking go as fast as i can and probably they will doubt a little behindso then they will never get me back anymore because I knew the watts that i was riding they could not get me back.”

“It was a hard race, really cold and I mean I like cold weather so I had it in my mind that is was good for me, I liked it.”

“It’s a bit harder maybe, that also suits me.”

“I had Lotte now in the group so I knew I could really go for the attack and if it’s not working out then Lotte can still win the sprint, or the other way around.”

Take a look below at Vollering as she crossed the line to take Amstel Gold Race 2023.

She's finished runner-up in this race the last two editions so will be delighted with how perfectly they executed their plan today.

Look below at the full results from FirstCycling of a brilliant edition of Amstel Gold Race Ladies.

Take a look at the days final podium (l-r): Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Amstel Gold Race Ladies 2023 winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Shirin van Anrooij (Tree-Segafredo).

Amstel Gold Race Ladies edition 2023 podium

Read Cyclingnews' full report from the race below.

Thanks for joining me for live coverage of the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023. Next up on the UCI Women's World Tour is La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday and Liège Bastogne Liège Femmes next Sunday.



Will Demi Vollering be victorious again? and will anyone be able to stop SD Worx's dominance?