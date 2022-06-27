'It happened again': Young Reds fan watches Winker brawl one year after Votto ejection

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels clear the benches after Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners charged the Angels dugout after being hit by a pitch in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 26, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

"Yep, it happened AGAIN."

A tweet Sunday from @SuperBarry11 said young Cincinnati Reds fan Abigail was on hand for former Reds and current Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker's brawl and obscene gesture against the Angels in Anaheim, one year and one week after Reds first baseman Joey Votto apologized to her on an autographed ball for getting thrown out in the first inning of the first MLB game she attended.

From @SuperBarry11 via Twitter on Sunday:

Well, guys, you’ll never guess who came to the Mariners vs Angels game to see Jesse Winker & Eugenio Suarez play today… Yep, it happened AGAIN. And we are NOT happy. 😢😢😢#whataretheodds pic.twitter.com/TK64U6CAk3 — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 26, 2022

And the happy ending, a short time later:

Baseball is the best, & the Mariners have been one of my secondary teams for a long time (big Bret Boone fan here!)! We’d love to make it up to Seattle for a game sometime this summer- go Mariners! ❤️⚾️💙 — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 26, 2022

Abigail is THRILLED to receive a wonderful & sweet surprise!!! Thank you so much, Mr. Winker & the @Mariners ❤️⚾️💙 Go Reds & go Mariners!!!!! #welovebaseball pic.twitter.com/krasucNLl4 — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 26, 2022

When Abigail was at the Reds' game June 19, 2021, against the Padres in San Diego and @SuperBarry11 tweeted that she was heartbroken to see Votto get ejected, Votto and the Reds responded.

The Reds' Joey Votto argues a called third strike during the first inning against the Padres at Petco Park on Saturday.

Abigail received a ball signed by Votto with the message, "I am sorry I didn't play the entire game."

The Reds left tickets to the following Reds-Padres game for Abigail and arranged for a meeting with Votto.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Young Reds fan watches Winker brawl one year after Votto ejection