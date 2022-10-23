What will happen if Utah, Oregon and USC finish in 3-way tie for first in Pac-12 football race

You’re surely wondering, as a USC fan or as a Pac-12 fan, what will happen if there is a three-way tie atop the Pac-12 standings at the end of the season.

Because we’re a USC site, we’re obviously interested in three-way ties involving the Trojans. Naturally, we’re going to explore a three-way tie in which the Men of Troy are included.

Because UCLA lost to Oregon, USC and UCLA are currently in a situation where the winner of their Nov. 19 game finishes ahead of the other in the standings. There will likely not be a tie between the two teams.

So what’s left? A three-way tiebreaker scenario involving Utah, Oregon and USC. Let’s explore that scenario.

OPENING POINT

When saying that a three-way tie might occur, let’s be clear that with a whole month left in the season, there is still a mathematical possibility that the three-way tie could involve three teams with two losses apiece in the Pac-12.

Whether the three-way tie involves two-loss teams or three-loss teams could (and probably would) change who wins the tiebreaker. That point has to be noted at the outset.

TWO-LOSS TIEBREAKERS

If Oregon does lose twice — which is how a three-way tiebreaker would emerge if UCLA isn’t part of it — this situation could get very muddled. There are so many scenarios to consider if the three tied teams have two conference losses. We won’t mention every plot point of this scenario, but we will mention one, because it’s so important.

THE UTAH ANGLE IN A 2-LOSS TIEBREAKER

If there is a three-way tie involving Utah, Oregon and USC, and all three teams have two conference losses, this means that Utah — currently with one loss — loses a second game.

Which team Utah loses to would be really important here.

We’ll explain by unpacking the three-way tiebreaker in the event that the three teams have just one Pac-12 loss, not two:

UTAH AT THE CENTER

If three Pac-12 teams — Utah, Oregon and USC — all have two losses — it would matter a lot whether Utah’s second Pac-12 loss comes to Oregon or to a non-Oregon opponent.

Why? This is where the three-loss tiebreaker discussion gains its most central element if the teams finish with just one conference loss.

THE COMPARISON

If the three-way tie involves three teams with two Pac-12 losses, Utah losing to Oregon would mean that the Utes would not have head-to-head wins over both Oregon and USC.

If Utah loses to a non-Oregon team, that means Utah will have beaten Oregon. The Utes would therefore have head-to-head wins over Oregon and USC.

THEREFORE ...

If the three teams have only one Pac-12 loss apiece and are part of a three-way tie, that would mean Utah beats Oregon to force the three-way tie. USC will have beaten UCLA to become part of the three-way tie.

If we have a three-way tie with Utah, Oregon and USC all being 8-1 in the Pac-12, Utah goes to Las Vegas due to two head-to-head wins in the three-way competition.

USC VS OREGON

Utah would go to Las Vegas if all three teams (Utes, Ducks, Trojans) finish 8-1 in the conference.

USC and Oregon did not play each other. They will have lost to Utah, so that doesn’t break the tie between the Trojans and Ducks.

They both beat UCLA. That would not break the tie.

They both beat Washington State. They both will have beaten Oregon State.

Neither team would have a better record against common opponents, because they both lost to the same common opponent, Utah, under this scenario.

THE LIKELY TIEBREAKER

This is not a guarantee, but it is a likelihood: The tiebreaker which probably enters into play here is a strength of conference schedule tiebreaker, or a collection of conference records of all the Pac-12 opponents for USC and Oregon.

USC and Oregon played all the same opponents this season except two: Oregon did not play Arizona State and USC did not play Washington. Oregon played Washington. USC played Arizona State.

It is good for Oregon if Washington wins more Pac-12 games, and good for USC if Arizona State wins more games. ASU’s loss to Stanford therefore hurts USC. ASU did beat Washington head to head, but the Sun Devils need to win more conference games if this tiebreaker is to work in USC’s favor.

BOTTOM LINE

It all becomes a lot simpler for USC if Utah loses one more game.

CONCLUSION

If we assume that USC beats UCLA and Utah doesn’t stumble in the next three weeks, Utah will be playing for a Pac-12 Championship Game spot in the final two weeks of the season, beginning with the Oregon game on Nov. 19. If Utah does not lose a game before Nov. 19, and if USC beats UCLA, the Utes would then control their destiny for sure.

They might control their destiny anyway based on some of the secondary/additional tiebreakers discussed above, but again, we’re not going to go into every possible permutation. Say this much: The Utes would certainly like their chances if a three-team tie occurred.

