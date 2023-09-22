What would happen if street ball stars took on the NBA’s best?

Ever wonder what would have happened had the best street ball stars faced off with their contemporaries in the NBA? So did street ball legend The Professor of the And1 Mixtape Tour after a recent interview with Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett, so The Professor put together a video comparing the two styles of play.

With a range of opinions on how such matchups might go ranging from street ball players having no chance against the stars of the NBA to others seeing it as a compelling matchup that ought to be explored further. Without even asking, we know how The Professor and Garnett feel about such a matchup, but what else should the uneducated eye be looking out for?

To find out for yourself, take a look at the clip embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire