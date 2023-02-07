What will happen with Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky in the offseason?

One of the biggest roster decisions of the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason will be related to backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky started the first four games of the 2022 season before being benched at halftime of the fourth game of the season.

Now Trubiksy is in the final year of his contract and if the Steelers keep him, Trubisky will hit the salary cap for $10.625 million. Pittsburgh has very little salary cap heading into free agency next month so the team will be seeking out ways to save money in order to re-sign the team’s top in-house free agents.

So what will the Steelers do with Trubisky? Mason Rudolph is an unrestricted free agent and it doesn’t seem very likely he will re-sign with Pittsburgh regardless of the circumstances. So unless the Steelers wat to start over completely with the quarterback depth, they have to find a way to justify keeping Trubisky.

