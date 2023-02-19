What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract?

20
Mike Florio
·4 min read

In two days, the two-week window for application of the franchise tag opens. By the time the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on March 7, the Ravens will either have a long-term deal in place with quarterback Lamar Jackson, or the Ravens will apply the franchise tag.

The only other option would be to let him become an unrestricted free agent, or to use the transition tag. The first of those is impossible, the second is pretty close to that.

Barring a dramatic change in position by the team or the player, a long-term deal isn’t happening. Jackson wants a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract, like the one that the Browns gave to Deshaun Watson. The Ravens don’t want to give Jackson a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract.

So what will happen? Our guess is that the Ravens and Jackson won’t work out a long-term deal before the tag window closes. The question then becomes whether the Ravens will apply the exclusive or non-exclusive version of the tag.

The exclusive version means he wouldn’t be able to negotiate with other teams. He’d play for the Ravens or no one. His franchise tender would be based on the average of the five highest quarterback cap numbers for 2023, determined as of a week or so before the draft.

Currently, that’s $45.4 million. But restructurings between now and April will surely change things, dropping the number lower.

The non-exclusive version of the franchise tag, which would result in a tender of $32.4 million, would give Jackson the ability to talk to other teams that have first-round picks in the next two drafts available. (Jackson, for example, couldn’t contact the Dolphins or the Saints until after the 2023 draft ends, since neither has their original first-round picks.)

If the Ravens opt for the non-exclusive franchise tag, Jackson would then have the ability to seek the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that he wants from another team that has its original 2023 first-round pick: Falcons, Panthers, Jets, Titans, Seahawks, Commanders (if they change their minds about not wanting a veteran quarterback, or if they simply say they never dreamed the Ravens would use non-exclusive tag on Jackson), whoever.

Given that Jackson doesn’t have an agent (as we’ve said time and again, he needs one), how would it even happen? Would he call the teams? Would the teams reach out to him? (Five years ago, in the weeks preceding the draft, interested teams reportedly had a hard time connecting with him.)

Would there be any actual negotiation, or would he just wait for someone to drop the Deshaun Watson deal into his lap?

That’s where a good agent could make a big difference. The agent can explain to Jackson how and why Watson worked the system to get a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract despite more than 20 pending civil lawsuits, and that these offers just don’t materialize from thin air.

What if the blowback the Browns experienced last year keeps another team from offering Jackson a five-year, fully-guaranteed deal? Yes, it takes only one team to do it. Will any team do it?

A trade could be the end result, for something less than two first-round picks — especially if it’s the Falcons (with the eighth overall pick) or the Panthers (with the ninth) that try to get Jackson. In lieu of waiting for someone who drafts lower in round one signing Jackson to an offer sheet (or having him sign an offer sheet the 2023 draft, putting 2024 and 2025 first-round picks in play), the Ravens could accept a top-10 pick and maybe a second-rounder or a third-rounder in 2023, or perhaps a conditional pick in 2024 based on Jackson’s playing time in 2023.

Our current guess is that, unless the exclusive franchise tender dips below $40 million, the Ravens will be inclined to go the non-exclusive route. That would give them the ability to match any offer sheet Jackson signs, to take a pair of first-round picks if they choose not to match, or to otherwise work out a trade.

And if no one will give Jackson the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract he wants, he’ll have to decide whether to play for the Ravens on a one-year tender and do it all over again in 2024, or to accept the best offer the Ravens will make on a long-term deal.

Yes, it would all go a lot more smoothly if Jackson had an agent. Frankly, if he had an agent, he would have likely signed a long-term deal before the 2022 season even began.

What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Bieniemy’s arrival won’t change Commanders’ quarterback plan for 2023

    During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023. Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup. That was said [more]

  • Cardinals hire Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator

    With a defensive coordinator becoming the new head coach of the Cardinals, the most important hire as it relates to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is offensive coordinator. New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has made his move. Via multiple reports, former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing has gotten the job. Petzing, 35, will be responsible for [more]

  • YouTube TV alerts subscribers to upcoming arrival of NFL Sunday Ticket

    We knew it was coming, but there was still something special about opening the email from YouTube TV alerting subscribers that NFL Sunday Ticket is coming soon. “Need more football this fall?” the message explains. “We got you. Starting this upcoming 2023 NFL season, you’ll be able to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your membership to watch [more]

  • 3 questions surrounding Michigan's offensive line as spring practice nears

    The resurgence of the Michigan football program begins, ends, and follows behind the offensive line. Among the many coaching changes made by Jim Harbaugh in the 2021 offseason, moving Sherrone Moore to offensive line coach may have been the most impactful. A move that raised eyebrows initially, moving on from the decades-experienced Ed Warinner to Moore who had no years of experience coaching the offensive line.

  • NFL escaped the scrutiny it deserved for horrible Super Bowl field conditions

    With every tweet, blurb, and video that argued, re-argued, and de-argued the question of whether officials should have flagged an instance of defensive holding that definitely happened late in Super Bowl LVII, those who run the NFL had to be smiling. They were smiling not because they relished yet another officiating controversy, but because the [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan not to blame for 49ers' Brock Purdy injury, Greg Cosell says

    After Brock Purdy suffered a devastating injury during the NFC Championship Game, some pointed the finger at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling the play that got his rookie quarterback hurt.

  • Why each NHL Eastern Conference bubble team will (or won't) make the playoffs

    The race for the two wild-card spots in the NHL's Eastern Conference is heating up.

  • Top 2025 safety prospect Faheem Delane talks FSU offer

    Faheem Delane, who is 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, was excited about getting an offer from Florida State last month. Delane, who is from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, is ranked as the 41st-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and he has the offers to back that ranking up. The list of schools to offer Delane include Alabama, Boston College, Cincinnati, LSU, Florida, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio State, Oregon, West Virginia and Penn State.

  • IU women's basketball beats Purdue, clinches share of Big Ten for first time in 40 years

    In front of a program-first sold out Assembly Hall, the 83-60 win clinched Indiana at least share of the Big Ten for the first time since 1983.

  • Don Bosco, Reanah Utterback, more make history at Class 1A state wrestling championships

    The Class 1A state wrestling tournament saw a lot of history, led by Don Bosco's rare 5-peat, Reanah Utterback's podium finish, and more. #iahswr

  • Women's Basketball: No. 2 Indiana 83, Purdue 60

    Purdue women's basketball could not secure another upset as the Boilermakers suffered an 83-60 defeat to Indiana in Bloomington. The loss extends Purdue's losing streak to the Hoosiers to 9 in the series. Similar to their last meeting, Purdue's winning streak was also snapped in the loss.

  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy's Josh Hubbard breaks Mississippi High School scoring record

    Ole Miss signee Josh Hubbard had 28 points in MRA's 55-54 victory over PCS. Hubbard set the new Mississippi boys basketball scoring record with 4,277 points.

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Phenom notches 3 more points in loss

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • Arkansas crushes Oklahoma State, 18-1

    The Arkansas Razorbacks let out their frustrations in a 18-1 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday.

  • Quick Wrap - Ohio State 55, Purdue 82 - Mackey Magic is Back

    Purdue finds its magic again in Mackey Arena. Behind a powerful 25 minutes of Zach Edey, where the big man went for 26 points and 11 rebounds, the Boilermakers came back home to Mackey Arena and dominated a collapsing Ohio State team, 82-55. It was a light night for Edey who went to the bench just over halfway into the second half and never had to enter the game again with Purdue controlling Ohio State the entire way in the second half as Purdue got back to rebounding and their bench shined.

  • Paxton Lynch benched in XFL debut

    During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]

  • Michael Irvin is racking up early wins in his lawsuit against Marriott

    Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 [more]

  • Daytona 500 results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins wild double-overtime finish

    NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.

  • NFL mock draft: Bears trade three times in seven-round mock

    Bears GM Ryan Poles traded several times in our first full seven-round mock draft.

  • Super Bowl locations: 2024, 2025 and beyond

    Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.