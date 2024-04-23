What will happen in the first round of the NFL Draft?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NFL Draft in Detroit is heating things up for local prospects.

Multiple teams are interested in the record number of Michigan Wolverines available and metro Grand Rapids native Marshawn Kneeland is gaining more and more popularity, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.

“He’s seen as a pro-ready player right away,” Reid said. “At 6-foot-3, nearly 270 pounds, he has power. He has strength. He just has an NFL-ready body.”

Reid has also heard teams with top five picks are interested in Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos or even the Las Vegas Raiders could trade up for him,” Reid said.

Reid also has advice for Lions fans waiting for the 29th pick: Don’t be surprised if that pick gets traded.

