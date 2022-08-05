What will happen to Brittney Griner after her Russian drug conviction?
ABC News foreign correspondent Britt Clennett breaks down what happens next after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
ABC News foreign correspondent Britt Clennett breaks down what happens next after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
The proposed Inflation Reduction Act could get the United States within "shouting distance" of its climate goals for 2030, analysis shows.
Many states experienced a real-world impact from the Supreme Court's procedural intricacies when a majority overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city is making "progress" on addressing crime, despite statistics showing crime continues in the downtown area and businesses are leaving.
After weeks of relative calm in Jerusalem, friction between Israel and Palestinians over unauthorized prayers by Jewish visitors in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound is raising the stakes at one of the Middle East's most volatile holy sites. At the compound, Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred, only Muslim worship is allowed. Jews may not pray there.
Another round of mass flight cancellations hit the U.S. between Thursday and Friday.
Steph Curry -- the self-proclaimed "Petty King" -- heard Mike James' critique of him and responded the only way he knew how.
Scottie Pippen has a message for Draymond Green, who recently said the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Bulls in a hypothetical game.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
In a halftime brawl, former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell recalls having a plan to stab Hakeem Olajuwon with broken glass before police came in — with guns drawn — to break it up.
From NBA and WNBA players to rappers, pop stars, and politicians, many have offered responses to Brittney Griner's verdict and sentencing in Russia.
O'Neal responded to some recent criticism from seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry.
Scottie Pippen has a message for Draymond Green, who recently said the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 Bulls in a hypothetical game.
On Aug. 4, WNBA star Brittney Griner learned her fate after spending nearly six months in a Russian prison, following accusations that she had smuggled drugs into the country.
Former NBA guard Mike James offered an odd critique of Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
The idea Mitchell wanted out may have surprised some Jazz fans, but it was old news around the league.
Taco Jay's son looked quite surprised but seemed to take the rejection in stride.
SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley provides an update on where things stand between the Brooklyn Nets and stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Should Mitchell be traded, rival NBA executives believe a fire sale will happen immediately in Utah, signaling the start of a long-term rebuild. Playoff-caliber teams are monitoring Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley, with both players entering ...
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that the Kremlin is “ready to discuss this issue” but experts expect Russia to "milk this for all it's worth.”