Happe signs new two-year deal at Leyton Orient

Dan Happe made 35 appearances for Leyton Orient last season [Rex Features]

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe has signed a new two-year contract.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career at the O's, having come up through their academy.

He has made 206 appearances since his debut in 2017 and has helped Orient to promotions from the National League and League Two.

“Leyton Orient means a lot to me and it is like my second home," Happe told the club website.

"I still love playing for the club and coming into work every day, so it was a no-brainer for me to sign."

Orient head coach Richie Wellens added: "He is a fantastic defender and brilliant person as well.

"Quality left-footed centre-backs are sought-after commodities in the game and we are lucky to have two of them in him and Jack Simpson.

“As well as defending, Happs is a big part of how we play on the ball. He starts a lot of our attacks with his distribution from the back.

"He can still get even better and next season I would like him to be more aggressive and to get himself a goal or two.”