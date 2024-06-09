Happ’s 3-run double and Imanaga’s strong start help Cubs avoid sweep with 4-2 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the first inning and Shota Imanaga had another strong start as the Chicago Cubs ended the Cincinnati Reds’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Sunday.

The two teams have been going in opposite directions. The Reds have won 12 of 16 while the Cubs have lost 12 of 16.

The Reds who won the first three games in the series, haven’t swept the Cubs in a four-game series since 2018.

Imanaga (6-1) has allowed 12 runs (eight earned) over his past two starts. On Sunday, he allowed two earned runs in 6 2/3 with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Seiya Suzuki returned to the Cubs lineup and went 3 for 5 with a double and run scored. He missed Saturday’s game after being hit in the back by a throw on Friday.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (3-5) was coming off his best outing of the season allowing one hit in seven innings at Colorado on Tuesday. But the Cubs hit him hard Sunday.

Happ snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a bases-loaded double that drove home three runs to put the Cubs ahead 3-0.

Montas needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning.

The Cubs added a fourth run in the second on Michael Tauchman’s RBI single. Montas exited after allowing four earned runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Reds catcher Luke Maile launched his second homer of the season on Imanaga’s first pitch of the third to make the score 4-1.

Carson Spiers, recalled from Triple-A prior to the game, tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Montas to keep the score close.

The Cubs left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth. But Héctor Neris retired the Reds in order in the bottom half for his ninth save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner remained out of the lineup after fracturing a bone in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Thursday. He did light activity on Sunday and will be evaluated following Monday’s off day.

Reds: RHP Emilio Pagán (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Right-hander Jameson Taillon (3-2, 3.47 ERA) will start Tuesday’s series opener in Tampa Bay.

Reds: The starter has not been announced for Tuesday’s opener of a two-game series against Cleveland.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.