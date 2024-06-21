Has this haphazard England team outgrown Gareth Southgate?

Gareth Southgate is feeling the pressure as England underperform in Germany

It was the Kalvin Phillips reference that made you want to scream. Conceding that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shift into midfield had been an ill-fated “experiment”, Gareth Southgate explained: “We don’t have a natural replacement for a Kalvin Phillips, but we’re trying some different things.”

Seriously, after 90 minutes of dross against Denmark, this was his diagnosis?

Here is an England manager who can call upon the reigning players of the season in both the Premier League and La Liga, the top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, the £105 million linchpin for Arsenal, plus half the Manchester City defence. And yet still he is pining for a player who cannot even make the starting XI at West Ham.

No wonder the scales are falling from the eyes of Southgate’s long-time apologists. Back in the giddy summer of 2021, Ian Wright had been as swept up in the “one nation under Gareth” cult as anyone, announcing upon England’s advance to a first major final for 55 years: “I’m delighted for Gareth, and I’m delighted for this country.” In the wake of a witless display in Frankfurt, he sounded less enamoured. Listening to the argument that Phillips was the only defensive midfielder fit to partner Declan Rice in the “double pivot” system, Wright scoffed: “I don’t believe that.” After all, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have been brought to Germany precisely for their ability to thread passes through the lines.

But the problem goes beyond Southgate’s nostalgia for Phillips and Jordan Henderson, two players nowhere near this squad on recent form. By far the greater worry is that this England team seem to have outgrown their manager, openly questioning the rigid tactics into which they are being shoehorned. It was a jolt to hear Harry Kane, the impeccable loyalist, admit after his early substitution that not only were they “not sure” how to press, but that they were struggling “with and without the ball”. Are there rumblings of rebellion already? At the very least, Kane’s tone and language have drifted off script.

It was a jolt to hear Harry Kane say the players were unsure how to press in Southgate's team - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

One who did not temper his thoughts was Gary Lineker. Liberated from the BBC’s tea-time strictures, he let loose on his podcast, savaging England’s performance as “s---” and describing Southgate as a “f------ great human being” mired in an outmoded philosophy of grabbing an early lead before clinging on for dear life.

The trouble is that a great many seasoned observers of this team are beyond caveating their failings with gushing tributes to the leader’s humanity. What matters is whether he can seize this rarest chance. Fortunate to have been handed one of the finest harvests of England players in living memory, he should be creating an unforgettable vintage, not the rancid plonk we have seen so far.

The argument offered most often in Southgate’s favour is that he has served as the great healer, mending the national team’s tempestuous relationship with their fanbase. Except this no longer holds water, with a withering public reaction to the Denmark draw recalling some of the bleakest days under Roy Hodgson. With this protection gone, he must be judged mainly on his tactical acumen. And here, you would be hard pushed to extol his virtues. In one week, he has managed to reduce Declan Rice, Arsenal’s fulcrum, to a bag of nerves whose only choice is to pass sideways. What does it say about his system that he has to replace Kane, Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, all of whom have produced campaigns of sustained brilliance for their clubs?

Nagging doubts over Southgate’s second-in-command

It is extraordinary how many become diminished versions of themselves as soon as they don an England shirt. For this, Southgate must shoulder the blame. Quite apart from the fact he has still not come close to enabling Foden to perform as freely as he does for Manchester City, even Bellingham, fresh from exhilarating a notoriously hard-to-please crowd at Real Madrid, looked utterly lost against Denmark. One gag doing the rounds is that Southgate has become football’s equivalent of Eric Morecambe, in his guise as hapless pianist to silky conductor Andre Previn in the famous concert sketch: “I’m playing all the right players… just not necessarily in the right positions.”

This reverse alchemy is matched by nagging doubts over Southgate’s second-in-command. It is a hallmark of the finest managers that they have protégés who learn at their feet and forge gilded careers themselves. Pep Guardiola has quite the touch in this department, with former apprentices Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca now leading fresh dawns at Arsenal and Chelsea. Pep Lijnders, Jurgen Klopp’s long-time understudy, has just taken charge at Red Bull Salzburg.

Does Steve Holland, Southgate’s faithful assistant, possess the same calibre? Despite his eight years at Chelsea, his only stint as a No 1 came at Crewe Alexandra 16 years ago. Plus, the headlines he has drawn lately have been far from glowing, with Telegraph Sport revealing that Ben White’s England exile began when Holland accused him at the World Cup in Qatar of being insufficiently interested in football.

Players falling far below their customary standards, a style on the pitch that can be lumpen and joyless, and a lieutenant who is unlikely to make up the tactical deficiency in the manager: it is not exactly a combination to dispel the doubts over Southgate’s credentials. Not when a consensus is growing that England, with their embarrassment of riches, are being held back by the man on the touchline. After eight years, a nation’s patience with the gospel according to Gareth is all but exhausted.

