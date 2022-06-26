Haotong Li makes 40-foot putt to win 2022 BMW International Open in playoff, gets highly emotional during celebration

It took four and a half years, but Haotong Li has finally won again following a week of wild emotional swings.

Li, who had a stretch of 13 missed cuts in 16 outings, admitted after the tournament that 10 months ago he considered quitting the game.

He started the final round Sunday with a five-shot lead at the 2022 BMW International Open in Munich, Germany, but it slowly dwindled away over the final 18 holes. Nonetheless, he had a chance to win the tournament but he lipped out a birdie putt on the 18th hole so he went to a playoff with Thomas Pieters tied at 22 under.

On the first playoff hole, Li blasted his third shot 40 feet past the hole. He later said he thought he gave away the tournament with that blunder.

But Li kept his head and went on to drain a 40-foot bomb, setting off a wild celebration.

Wow! 🤯 Haotong Li wins in style. One of the best putts he will hit in his career!#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/1SeNxC9qa9 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 26, 2022

The win wasn’t official until Pieters failed to make his matching birdie putt from 10 feet out, which would have extended the playoff.

That’s when Li was overcome with emotion, dropping to his knees, sobbing loudly.

Passion. Emotion. Haotong Li showing how much it means to win 🏆#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/3MZPCnoTtn — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 26, 2022

In the aftermath, Li was criticized by some for making little to no effort to congratulate Pieters.

Li also dropped a pair of F-bombs during his post-round interview. (Warning: explicit language)

The fruity language doesn’t offend me but Li didn’t make any effort to shake hands with Pieters after winning which is a bit rum. pic.twitter.com/9iywBES3Bx — UK Golf Guy (@ukgolfguy) June 26, 2022

Li earned $416,000 for the win.

“I don’t have the words to describe right now,” he said. “Ten months ago I just literally decided to quit golf, and somehow where I am now, it’s just hard to describe. I had no idea I could win this play-off. Luckily things happened for me again.”