Hanzus: Why Steelers rank No. 10 in my Week 1 power rankings

Associated Press

On the day that the U.S. Open quarterfinals began without any Americans left in singles — the first time that's ever happened at an event first held in 1881 — the man in charge of finding and grooming the country's Grand Slam champions sought to look on the bright side. Sure, Martin Blackman, the U.S. Tennis Association's general manager of player development, acknowledged Tuesday in an interview at Flushing Meadows that having no men or women in the draws with nearly a week of play to go is "very disappointing; there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”