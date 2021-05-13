Hanzus: Why Raiders are ranked No. 20 in power rankings after draft, schedule release
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 20 power ranking.
See the full 17-game lineup
The Raiders made their Las Vegas debut in 2020 to no fans. In 2021, they’ll most likely have fans. Those fans most likely will be paying plenty to attend games. Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, tickets to the first regular-season game played at Allegiant Stadium with fans present — in Week One [more]
