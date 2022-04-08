Hanzus lists his team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

Associated Press

On the first floor of the LSU Football Operations Center, left of the front desk, is the performance nutrition center. If you want to know why Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years spent leading college football's most storied program to become the coach at LSU, the answer in part lies in one of the nicest cafeterias in college sports. “It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU.